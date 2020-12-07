Chelsea 1-1 Krasnodar commentary

REPORT AND RATINGS: CHELSEA FINISH GROUP WITH A DRAW Former Newcastle midfielder Remy Cabella gave the Russian Premier League side the lead after 24 minutes but Chelsea responded immediately when Jorginho converted from the spot following a foul on Tammy Abraham (28).But the hosts were unable to make their territorial dominance count during a tepid second period. With Sevilla beating Rennes 3-1 in Tuesday night's other group encounter, Chelsea finish a point ahead of the Spaniards at the top, with Krasnodar in third having already guaranteed themselves a Europa League berth.