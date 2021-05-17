Chelsea vs Leicester preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Chelsea vs Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen could return when Chelsea host Leicester in Tuesday's Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

Kovacic has been out of action with a hamstring problem and just failed in his bid to be fit for Saturday's FA Cup final, where Leicester defeated Chelsea 1-0.

Christensen has been dealing with a leg tendon issue but could strengthen the Blues' options in defence.

1:31 Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel says his team's destiny remains in their hands and they will approach their game against Leicester in the normal way

Leicester will be without defender Jonny Evans.

The Northern Ireland international limped off during the first half of Saturday's final with an ongoing heel problem.

Cengiz Under (hip) is a major doubt while James Justin and Harvey Barnes (both knee) remain sidelined.

0:59 Brendan Rodgers says Leicester are focused on their crucial game with Chelsea in the race for a Champions League place following their memorable FA Cup win

How to follow

2:08 We take a look at some of the stats surrounding Matchweek 37 in the Premier League

Chelsea

Leicester City Tuesday 18th May 8:00pm

Jones Knows' prediction

Factoring in emotion and the afterparty factor is hard to quantify when trying to make sound betting decisions - unfortunately Opta don't produce 'expected hangover' data.

But surely we can assume that Leicester will be physically and mentally more drained than their opponents for what is shaping up to be one of the most important matches of the season. It's no surprise to see that Chelsea have been well backed at 4/6 with Sky Bet despite losing both meetings with the Foxes without scoring this season.

I think Chelsea will sneak this one but they won't be carrying my money, mostly due to Timo Werner continuing to convince he's not a striker to rely on in the big moments in front of goal. His team-mates have created chances amassing to an expected goal figure of 10.65 this season yet he has only bagged six Premier League goals in 33 appearances, missing 18 big chances along the way. That works out at 0.67 big chances spurned every 90 minutes. That simply isn't good enough for a title-chasing side.

He is taking up a big chunk of the first goalscorer market which does open up the possibility of squeezing some value out of his team-mates. I've come down on the chances of Mason Mount bagging the first goal at 7/1 with Sky Bet. Since Thomas Tuchel took charge, Mount is averaging almost three shots a match and has found the net six times. At the weekend he amassed an expected goals number of 0.36 from his three shots and almost bagged the equaliser when denied by Kasper Schmeichel late on. He's Chelsea's most important attacking player under Tuchel and 7/1 is overpriced.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Mason Mount to score first (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

