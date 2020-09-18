Chelsea vs Liverpool preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).
Team news
Liverpool managed to register the paperwork in time for new signing Thiago Alcantara to be available for Sunday's trip to Chelsea.
Although the £20m deal for the Bayern Munich midfielder was not announced until late on Friday afternoon the formalities had already been completed in advance for the Spain international to join the squad if manager Jurgen Klopp requires.
Thiago would most likely start on the bench if selected but fellow midfielder Fabinho could start at the expense of Naby Keita.
Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva will all miss out for Chelsea.
The new recruits must wait for their league debuts for the Blues, with Ziyech still nursing a knee complaint, Chilwell a heel issue and Silva searching for match fitness.
Christian Pulisic is still to shake off a hamstring problem, but striker Timo Werner is fit, having eased past a dead leg picked up at Brighton on Monday.
How to follow
Chelsea vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm on Saturday; kick-off at 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- Chelsea have lost each of their last three Premier League meetings with Liverpool; only once before have they lost more in a row against the Reds in the competition (four between November 2010 and May 2012).
- After winning just one of their first 16 Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge between 1992-93 and 2007-08 (D4 L11), Liverpool have since won six of their last 12 league games away at Chelsea (D3 L3), including three of five under Jürgen Klopp (D1 L1).
- Only Liverpool themselves (22) have won more Premier League matches against the reigning champions than Chelsea (15 - level with Manchester United); indeed, the Blues are unbeaten in their last 13 home league games against the previous season's title-winning side (W7 D6), winning each of their last three in succession.
- Excluding games on the opening day of a season, this will be Liverpool's first Premier League match against a side starting the day above them in the league table since October 2018, a 0-0 draw against Manchester City.
- Chelsea finished the 2019-20 Premier League season with six consecutive home victories, last winning seven in a row at Stamford in Bridge in the competition in December 2017 under Antonio Conte.
- Since their 2019-20 title win was confirmed in June, Liverpool have conceded 15 goals in their eight Premier League games (W5 D1 L2) - their previous 15 league goals conceded came across a 23-game spell.