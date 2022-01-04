Chelsea vs Tottenham: Carabao Cup semi-final preview, team news, stats, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and how to watch ahead of Chelsea vs Tottenham in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Tuchel reveals Romelu Lukaku has apologised for his comments in a recent interview, and is in contention to face Tottenham on Wednesday

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will return after disciplinary issues against Tottenham.

Lukaku has apologised after revealing unhappiness at Chelsea in a recent interview, while Timo Werner could feature for the first time since December 11 after Covid-19.

Andreas Christensen remains a doubt with back trouble, while Trevoh Chalobah will face a late check after a recurrence of his previous thigh problem.

Image: Romelu Lukaku is set to return for Chelsea's game with Spurs

Tottenham are waiting for the results of PCR tests to see the extent of their latest coronavirus outbreak.

Antonio Conte said his side had a "couple of issues" regarding some unnamed players in the build-up to the game and will see how it develops before Wednesday night's game.

Steven Bergwijn (calf), Ryan Sessegnon and Cristian Romero (both hamstring) are all out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte says a return to his former club Chelsea, where he won the Premier League title, will be emotional

Antonio Conte insists he has nothing to prove to Chelsea ahead of his first return to Stamford Bridge since being sacked as the club's head coach in 2018.

Conte joined Chelsea in 2016 following a campaign in which they finished 10th in the Premier League, but engineered an astonishing turnaround in his first season which culminated in the west Londoners claiming the title.

The Italian also helped the Blues to an FA Cup triumph in his second season, but that final proved to be his last game and he was dismissed after months of conflict with the club's hierarchy over transfers.

Conte then took a season out of the game before moving to Inter Milan, where he led the side to their first Serie A title in over a decade, before joining Tottenham - Chelsea's bitter rivals - in November.

The 52-year-old has enjoyed a bright start in north London, with just one defeat in his first 11 games, and is now preparing to take Tottenham to Chelsea for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

While Conte insisted he is looking forward to being back at Stamford Bridge, he insisted: "I think in my position, I mustn't prove anything to anyone.

"I am a manager with experience and I have continued to do an important job in other teams."

How to follow

Chelsea vs Tottenham is live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm; kick-off 7.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's draw against Liverpool in the Premier League

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Watford in the Premier League

Opta stats

This will be eighth different League Cup tie between Chelsea and Tottenham, and fourth to take place in the semi-finals of the competition - no sides have met in the final four of the League Cup more often.

Chelsea have progressed from/won four of their previous seven League Cup ties against Tottenham, including two of the previous three semi-final meetings between the pair (1971-72 and 2018-19).

Tottenham have never won away against Chelsea in the League Cup, drawing one and losing three of their visits to Stamford Bridge in the competition.

Since winning three games in a row against Chelsea between 2018 and 2019, Tottenham are winless in their last eight against the Blues in all competitions (D2 L6).

Chelsea have progressed from five of their last seven League Cup semi-final ties, failing only in 2012-13 (vs Swansea) and 2017-18 (vs Arsenal) in this run.

In the first Essential Football Podcast of 2022, host Alice Piper is joined by Nick Wright and Richard Morgan to dissect an action-packed New Year's round of Premier League fixtures which delivered, goals, drama, and may just have determined the destination of the title.

PART ONE | Has Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool stolen the game of the season title? Has the Premier League seen a better goal than Mateo Kovacic's volley this season? Why Thomas Tuchel had no choice but to discipline Romelu Lukaku for his inflammatory interview. Plus, why Man City were the real winners at Stamford Bridge

PART TWO | Manchester City may not have been at their best at the Emirates but showed exactly why they are champions as Rodri's dramatic late winner sealed an 11th-straight league win. The panel analyse exactly how City have emerged through a hectic festive period so far in front, and the unlikely series of events needed to deny them the title

PART THREE | Arsenal's valiant defeat against Man City shows just how far the Gunners have come under Mikel Arteta; Antonio Conte continues to install steel at Spurs; West Ham underline top-four credentials; New Year, same old problems at Everton; plus big wins for Brentford and Leeds United