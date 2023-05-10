Chelsea 6-0 Leicester: Emma Hayes' side move one point behind Man Utd in WSL title race

Champions Chelsea moved to within a point of WSL leaders Manchester United by thrashing Leicester 6-0 at Kingsmeadow ahead of Sunday's FA Cup final against their title rivals.

Pernille Harder scored twice and assisted Guro Reiten's opener in the first half in her first start since her injury return to take her to four WSL goals in the last two games. Erin Cuthbert also struck before the break as Chelsea went in 4-0 up.

Lauren James and Jelena Cankovic added to Chelsea's tally in the second half with stunning left-footed strikes to leave Leicester two points above bottom-side Reading, with two games left to play for both teams as they fight for their top-flight survival.

Image: Pernille Harder celebrates scoring the fourth goal against Leicester - her second

Chelsea, meanwhile, are breathing down Man Utd's necks as they bid to retain their WSL crown and are now just one point behind their title rivals and level on goal difference (+42). Emma Hayes' side also have a game in hand which leaves them in control of their own destiny.

How Chelsea closed the gap on Man Utd

Image: Guro Reiten celebrates after scoring Chelsea's opener

Chelsea got stuck into Leicester immediately at Kingsmeadow as they looked to wrap the game up quickly ahead of Sunday's FA Cup final. Reiten guided Harder's cross into the back of the net for her seventh goal of the season after eight minutes to leave Leicester fearing it would be a repeat of the 8-0 defeat they suffered earlier this season against the Blues.

Cuthbert then won the ball back deep in the Leicester half before rounding Janina Leitzig and finishing to double Chelsea's lead just 10 minutes later. Leicester offered very little in reply as the Blues continued to pile the pressure on the relegation-threatened side in pursuit of retaining their WSL crown.

Harder added two goals before half-time as she tapped in after James' drilled strike was parried to the back post by Leitzig. The Denmark forward then drove at the Leicester defence and grabbed a second with a low strike that Leitzig could not keep out.

James got in on the act with an impressive finish from inside the box with her left foot which nestled in the top corner of the goal, prompting Hayes to make a quadruple change as she took off all her goalscorers after the hour ahead of Sunday's trip to a sold-out Wembley for the FA Cup final.

Chelsea substitute Cankovic then added a sixth with arguably the best strike of the bunch. Her left-footed effort from the edge of the box was too powerful for Leitzig, who had very little help from her defence on the night, as Chelsea made it consecutive games with six or more goals.

Hayes' side, who have scored 18 goals in their last 19 games, are hitting top form at the right time as they go in search of a domestic double. Leicester meanwhile have failed to score in 13 of their 20 WSL games, more than any other team in the division.

What's next?

Chelsea head to Wembley on Sunday for their sold-out FA Cup final against title-rivals Man Utd; kick-off 2.30pm.

There is little rest for the Blues as they recommence their title defence at West Ham on Wednesday; kick-off 8.15pm.

Leicester, meanwhile, host the Hammers on Sunday; kick-off 3pm.