Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 12pm).

Team news

Crystal Palace could have limited options at full-back for Sunday's visit of Aston Villa with Patrick Van Aanholt and Nathaniel Clyne doubts for the Premier League clash.

Dutch defender Van Aanholt has a family issue to resolve according to boss Roy Hodgson, while Clyne has suffered with illness in recent days.

It means full-backs Tyrick Mitchell and Joel Ward are likely to continue in defence, while the Eagles remain without Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (match fitness), James McArthur (calf) and Connor Wickham (muscle).

Jack Grealish is available again for Aston Villa after making his comeback in Thursday's 0-0 draw at home to Everton.

The skipper had been out since February with a shin injury but came off the bench in the second half.

Ollie Watkins is available after a ban but midfielder Morgan Sanson (knee) remains out with Trezeguet (knee) also missing and not expected to be fit until the end of the year.

How to follow

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11.30pm; kick-off 12pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows' prediction

Palace's season is predictably fizzling out under Roy Hodgson - as it did last season when the club assured their safety. Only two wins against relegated West Brom and Sheffield United are all they have to show from their last 10 matches. I'd be against them here with Villa a decent odds-against poke at 13/10 with Sky Bet especially with Jack Grealish back.

Meanwhile, you sense that Wilfried Zaha will be relishing a change of direction this summer - whether that would be at Crystal Palace under a new manager or moving onto pastures new.

His tendency to lash out with a flailing arm is going to get him into trouble with VAR sooner rather than later. He was booked in stoppage time for an altercation with Jack Stephens against Southampton for such an offence. Villa will be out to test his nerve. With that in mind, the 66/1 with Sky Bet for him to be red-carded has a chance.

BETTING ANGLE: Wilfried Zaha to be sent off (66/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats

Crystal Palace have lost just one of their last 12 home league games against Aston Villa (W6 D5), going down 0-1 in December 2014.

Aston Villa are looking to complete their first league double over Crystal Palace since the 1980-81 season, when the Villans last won the top-flight title.

Crystal Palace have only conceded five goals in their last 15 home league games against Aston Villa and never more than once in a game in this run. Indeed, the last time the Villans scored more than once in an away league game against the Eagles was in December 1968, a 2-4 defeat in the second tier.

Aston Villa have won two of their four Premier League games in London this season (D1 L1), winning 3-0 away at both Fulham and Arsenal. They last won more top-flight games in the capital in a single campaign back in 2008-09 (3).

Crystal Palace have scored just two goals in their last six home Premier League matches (W1 D2 L3), with the Eagles scoring the fewest home goals in the division since the start of last season among the 17 teams to feature in both seasons (31).

Aston Villa have won all three away Premier League matches played on a Sunday this season, scoring seven times and conceding none - prior to this run, they had gone 20 away top-flight Sunday matches without winning between September 2011 and July 2020 (D6 L14).

Aston Villa have won eight away Premier League matches this season, as many as they managed in their previous three seasons in the top-flight. They last won more in a season back in 2009-10 under Martin O'Neill (9).

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has won more Premier League matches against Aston Villa than any other opponent (8), winning six of his eight home Premier League encounters with the Villans (D1 L1).

Since leaving Aston Villa, Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke is yet to score against them in the Premier League in four games, attempting 10 shots without scoring. He has only had more shots against Man City (22), Watford (18) and Fulham (14) in the Premier League without scoring than versus his former side Villa.

Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi has scored six goals in 13 away Premier League appearances this season, only netting more away league goals in one season in his professional career, scoring seven in 2015-16 in the Eredivisie for Ajax.

