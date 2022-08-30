Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford: Yoane Wissa's late header cancels out Wilfried Zaha's stunner to secure point

Substitute Yoane Wissa's late header salvaged a 1-1 draw for Brentford at Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

An unmarked Wissa connected with Vitaly Janelt's cross (88) to cancel out Wilfried Zaha's earlier stunner (59) and a late Brentford onslaught almost saw them take all three points back to west London as Bryan Mbuemo and Ben Mee came close to scoring in stoppage-time.

Zaha, who is reportedly of interest to Chelsea and Arsenal in the final days of the transfer window, returned to the starting line-up after a leg injury kept him out of Saturday's 4-2 defeat at Man City and produced a moment of magic to break the deadlock on what had been a frustrating evening for both teams until the latter stages.

Image: Yoane Wissa wheels away after scoring a late equaliser

Brentford, who had to wait until the 70th minute for their first shot on target, were fortunate to avoid defeat and the draw moves them up to ninth, while Palace are up to 13th, but will feel disappointed not to take three points.

How Wissa nicked a point for Brentford at Palace

Brentford had more possession early on but the game - which produced two goalless draws last season - showed early signs of ending in a stalemate, with neither side registering a shot on target for the first 18 minutes.

Team news Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha started after recovering from a leg injury

Michael Olise made his first start of the season for Palace after returning from injury

Brentford forward Keane Lewis-Potter made his full Premier League debut

It was Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp who produced the first meaningful opening, as his surging run from deep in his own half right to the edge of Brentford's box allowed him to test Bees goalkeeper David Raya for the first time.

Palace grew into the game thanks in large part to the threat of the returning Michael Olise - making his first league start of the season after a foot injury - and were denied an opener by Aaron Hickey's goal-saving block which prevented Zaha from what looked like a certain goal.

Palace continued to pose a threat in the second half as Schlupp fired straight at Raya from close range instead of passing to striker Jean Philippe-Mateta in space in the box, while the impressive Olise curled an effort off the post after cutting in from the right.

Zaha went one better not long after as he got the better of Hickey for the first time on Tuesday evening and beat Raya with a beautiful curling effort into the top corner to the relief of the Selhurst Park crowd after a raft of missed opportunities.

Brentford came to life in the closing stages and substitute Wissa's header was the catalyst as Palace sat back to defend the three points, inviting pressure from the visitors - a tactical tweak which almost saw them lose the game in stoppage-time as Vicente Guaita denied Bryan Mbuemo and Ben Mee hit the bar.

Image: Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring for Crystal Palace

Zaha: One lapse in concentration ruins all the hard work

Wilfried Zaha on BT Sport:

"I'm lost for words. Just one lapse in concentration... it ruins all the hard work. We literally just had to keep it tight. As soon as we went in the lead we just failed to defend.

"I don't see why we do that. If we just continue pressing on I feel like we could have got a second and it just ends the game but we killed ourselves in the end.

"Our problem right now, which in due time we'll fix is just the last-minute goals. It just throws away the whole performance. Today is not - by far - our best performance but a game where I feel like we should leave with all three points."

Frank praises 'unbelievable' character of Brentford players

Brentford boss Thomas Frank on BT Sport:

"I'd prefer to stand here and not talk about us coming from behind and just take it from the lead and go home with three points but I need to praise the boys' character. Unbelievable!

"The mentality is not easy. We're not City or Liverpool or Chelsea, we are Brentford and that mentality deep, deep within the players is really good. And the offensive mindset.

"Unbelievable magic from Zaha. What a goal. That is a world-class goal from him. We know he can produce that moment. One moment where we dropped off slightly - boom! Top corner.

"But after that, we proper went for it. We equalised and had two huge chances when we could have taken three points."

What's next?

Crystal Palace travel to Newcastle and Brentford host Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday at 3pm.