Crystal Palace 3-1 Brentford: Michael Olise double helps Eagles to Premier League win as Bees edge towards relegation zone

A fine Michael Olise double helped Crystal Palace to a 3-1 victory against Brentford, with the Bees now just four points away from the relegation zone.

All five of the previous top flight meetings between the two London sides had ended in a draw. But both needed a win to arrest poor runs of recent form, and it was Crystal Palace's attacking quality that shone through.

Olise was the catalyst too, hauling the Eagles level (13) after Keane Lewis-Potter had seen Brentford in front inside 90 seconds. His goal was confirmed after a lengthy VAR review for offside.

Crystal Palace did not look back after the equaliser. Eberechi Eze (39) fired home on the tightest of angles, before Olise's fine solo run completed his double for the afternoon.

It is just the second Premier League win of the season at Selhurst Park for the Eagles and sends them into 13th place.

Michael Olise has contributed to goals in his last four games in the Premier League (four goals, one assist).

For Brentford, their slump in form continues, with seven goals now conceded in their last two Premier League games. It has seen them drop into 15th place on 19 points, just four above Luton in the final relegation spot.

However, Saturday's game was their last league match without suspended striker Ivan Toney, who can return to the squad on January 16 after his eight-month ban for breaching player betting offences.

How Eagles saw out 2023 with victory

Image: Eberechi Eze scored Crystal Palace's second in the win against Brentford

An entertaining opening saw Brentford ahead with only seconds on the clock. It was a delightful flicked pass from Mathias Jensen to find Mads Roerslev down the right. His cross was then turned home by the on-running Lewis-Potter, but a lengthy VAR review for offside somewhat dampened the celebrations.

But after around three minutes of checks, the goal stood in the perfect start for the visitors. However, their lead would last just 11 minutes.

Team news headlines Crystal Palace named an unchanged XI. Odsonne Edouard was fit enough to make the bench.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank switched from a 4-3-3 formation to a 3-5-2 following Wednesday's defeat to Wolves.

As a result, Zanka came into the defence while Mathias Jensen started in midfield for the first time since November 12. Yehor Yarmoliuk and Neal Maupay dropped to the bench.

Jordan Ayew picked up Olise's overhit cross, sending the ball back into the area. It found the Frenchman at the back post, who fired home wonderfully on the angle.

Both teams played on a fairly even keel - Dean Henderson called upon a few times - but it was Crystal Palace who reignited the game just before the break. A fine flick from Jean-Philippe Mateta found the on-running Eze. He held off Ethan Pinnock before a thunderous finish past Mark Flekken.

Image: Keane Lewis-Potter has now scored two goals in three Premier League games for Brentford

The third was coming after the break too with Crystal Palace probing, and Olise finally made the breakthrough just before the hour. After a similar run just a minute before, he picked up a Marc Guehi pass from around 25 yards out. He went on a mazy, solo run before a calm finish for his second of the afternoon.

But Brentford finally sprang into some form of life with around 15 minutes to play. Neal Maupay - with the former Brighton striker booed by the home fans with every touch - pinged a fine effort off the crossbar from range. Yoane Wissa then sent an effort bouncing over the bar seconds later.

Henderson was needed again late on to palm away Maupay's close-range effort, with Crystal Palace also threatening to add to their lead in a frantic finish. But no more goals were needed as the Eagles registered their first Premier League win in eight outings to end 2023 on a high.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Henderson (7), Clyne (6), Andersen (7), Guehi (7), Mitchell (6), Lerma (7), Richards (6), Eze (7), Olise (8), Mateta (7), Ayew (7).



Subs: Hughes (n/a), Franca (n/a), Schlupp (n/a).



Brentford: Flekken (6), Roerslev (6), Collins (6), Zanka (5), Pinnock (6), Ghoddos (5), Norgaard (6), Janelt (6), Jensen (6), Lewis-Potter (6), Wissa (6).



Subs: Maupay (7), Onyeka (6), Damsgaard (6), Olakigbe (n/a), Yarmoliuk (n/a).



Player of the match: Michael Olise.

Opta stats - Brentford's quickest-ever Premier League goal

Keane Lewis-Potter's opener after 1 minute 25 seconds is Brentford's quickest ever goal in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace have won 14 of their 16 Premier League games when Eberechi Eze has scored (D1 L1). Each of his last six league goals for the club have come at Selhurst Park.

Brentford have lost their last five Premier League games, equalling their worst losing run in the competition (also five between January and February 2022). This was also the first time since August 2022 that the Bees lost an away league match against a fellow London side, having gone unbeaten in their last seven (W5 D2).

Crystal Palace are next in action on January 4, hosting Everton in the FA Cup, before returning to Premier League commitments on January 20 with a trip across London to Arsenal; kick-off 12.30pm.

Brentford are also in cup action early January when hosting Wolves on Friday 5th, before league duty returns on January 20 when facing Nottingham Forest; kick-off 5.30pm.