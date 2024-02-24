Crystal Palace 3-0 Burnley: Oliver Glasner makes winning start as hosts blow away 10-player Clarets

Oliver Glasner ignited his reign as Crystal Palace manager as 10-player Burnley were brushed aside 3-0 at Selhurst Park.

Glasner watched on as Palace scored three goals in nine second-half minutes to ease their concerns of a dogfight at the bottom.

Josh Brownhill was shown a straight red card in the first half after hauling down Jefferson Lerma as the last man (35), but it wasn't until Chris Richards met Jordan Ayew's cross with a stooping header that the home side took advantage (68).

Having proved obdurate opposition for the best part of half an hour either side of the break, Burnley's defensive wall was breached and Ayew turned goalscorer to meet substitute Matheus Franca's low cross just three minutes later.

The Clarets looked a beaten side, and matters got worse when Vitinho hauled down the lively Franca inside the box. Jean-Philippe Mateta sent James Trafford the wrong way to complete a convincing win (79).

David Fofana was denied a late consolation when his instinctive finish was ruled out by VAR after Lorenz Assignon was deemed to have interfered with Sam Johnstone's line of vision from an offside position.

The result moves Palace up to 14th in the Premier League - eight points clear of the relegation zone - while Burnley stay in 19th on 13 points, eight adrift of safety.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Johnstone (7), Ward (7), Andersen (7), Richards (8), Munoz (7), Lerma (7), Wharton (7), Mitchell (7), Ayew (8), Edouard (6), Mateta (7).



Subs:Tomkins (n/a), Matheus Franca (7), Ahamada (6), Ozoh (n/a).



Burnley: Trafford (5), Assignon (7), O'Shea (6), Esteve (6), Taylor (5), Gudmundsson (6), Berge (6), Brownhill (5), Odobert (5), Fofana (6), Amdouni (4).



Subs:Cork (n/a), Rodriguez (n/a), Benson (n/a), Vitinho (6), Cullen (6).



Player of the match:Jordan Ayew.

Glasner brings sparkle back to Palace

Image: Richards celebrates scoring their side's first goal

Glasner warned he was "no magician" as he prepared for his first game in charge of the relegation-threatened side.

While there will no doubt be changes coming at Selhurst Park, the Austrian's message in his first press conference at times echoed his predecessor Roy Hodgson who, in the weeks leading up to his departure last Thursday, liked to remind critics that he did not have a "magic wand."

Team news Glasner said it would be the same squad that secured a 1-1 draw against Everton on Monday Night Football and having watched from the stands at Goodison Park, the Austrian named an unchanged team.

As for Burnley, Vincent Kompany made two changes to the side that were beaten 5-0 at home to Arsenal. Gudmundsson and Taylor were in for the injured Ramsey and Delcroix.

There were only flickering signs of improvement during a goalless first half. Lerma fired over inside the opening two minutes while both Odsonne Edouard and Joachim Andersen missed presentable back-post chances.

But the game's big turning point came with 10 minutes of the opening period remaining when Brownhill took drastic action after a poor pass into him from Trafford. Referee Lewis Smith, officiating for only the second time in the Premier League, showed Brownhill a straight red card for a professional foul.

Image: Josh Brownhill’s red card was the fifth Burnley have received in the Premier League this season, with no side receiving more

Edouard's subsequent free-kick only just cleared Trafford's crossbar as Kompany got his men to the break level.

Glasner, who led Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022, takes over a Palace side missing a trio of their most influential players, and in recent weeks playing in front of an increasingly disillusioned fanbase.

He will have encouraged more of the same from his players at the restart, but his side might have had their numerical advantage wiped out when Adam Wharton - cautioned for a tug on substitute Josh Cullen - slid in on the same player in front of referee Smith. The Burnley players surrounded the match official but Wharton was let off the hook.

Image: Daniel Munoz (left) and Burnley's Wilson Odobert in action

The January deadline day signing from Blackburn then very nearly made the most of his reprieve as he curled a shot over from Lerma's pass. Glasner was ruthless as he then replaced the £22m new recruit in a double change that included Franca - and Palace broke the deadlock not long afterwards.

Naouirou Ahamada, Wharton's replacement, drew a smart near-post save from Trafford but from the ensuing set piece, Ayew's deep cross was headed in by Richards. The relief was palpable, the mood lifted, as Palace steamrolled Burnley en route to their biggest win of the season.

Image: Chris Richards heads in Palace's opening goal

Franca, who left illustrious Brazilian club Flamengo last summer to join Palace on a five-year deal worth up to £26m, looked eager to impress his new manager as his run and cross was tucked home by the alert Ayew having evaded the boot of Mateta.

The Palace striker would get the goal his performance deserved, however, as after Vitinho felled Franca inside the box, it was Mateta who tucked away the penalty.

Vitinho's weaving run in the closing stages saw the ball flicked into the net by Fofana but VAR ensured Burnley were denied a consolation goal on another disappointing afternoon for Kompany's side.

Kompany's sign of respect to supporters

Image: Of the five instances a side has failed to record a shot on target in a Premier League game this season, three have been by Burnley – also against Liverpool in December and Arsenal in February

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany said: "It's difficult to play in a game of this magnitude with 10 men. It's something we couldn't afford today but it happened. It's then difficult to summarise what happened afterwards. This one hurts but we have to pick ourselves up. The over-riding disappointment is we had such a key event that we had to avoid.

"It's not about apologising [to the fans]. You do your work really hard every day so it's not about apologising. It's easy to give the first pump when you're winning 12 games in a row and we made a big effort of being humble during that and it's the same now.

"You have to front up. It's a sign of respect, not a gesture. If I was a fan, after a performance where you've lost after coming with hope, if the players then ran off the pitch I'd feel even worse. The belief is not going to change, definitely.

"There's 250,000,000 who play football in the world so the odds of getting into the Premier League is so small as a player. Smaller than staying up, so the belief will remain."

Glasner overcomes first obstacle with minimal fuss

Image: Oliver Glasner is just the second Crystal Palace manager to win his first Premier League game in charge of the club after Alan Pardew against Tottenham in January 2015

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds at Selhurst Park:

It was no secret that Glasner wanted to come to the Premier League. He turned down offers from big German clubs to grab the opportunity of managing Palace. This was always on the cards, always the next stop for those who know him well.

Though the Austrian joked Palace chairman Steve Parish "didn't tell me to win the Premier League", he is serious about a side he felt had not yet reached their full potential.

It is an exciting prospect having a manager who has won the Europa League and has got teams into the Champions League.

Image: Crystal Palace blew Burnley away at Selhurst Park

He took charge of his first Palace training session only on Wednesday and referenced the famous American illusionist as he said: "I'm no magician. I'm not David Copperfield."

But judging by his first 90 minutes in charge, the Selhurst Park faithful will be confident of more miracles being worked by the amiable 49-year-old.

Glasner had a meeting with league officials in which he checked to see where his naturally expressive nature on the touchline might get him into trouble, but here there was no reason to get carried away. He oversaw a professional job with minimal fuss.

Some in SE25 may not have known much about their new manager prior to this week, but for now those supporters have no evidence to doubt him after this perfect start.

Player of the match - Jordan Ayew

Image: Palace scored three goals in less than nine minutes

Jordan Ayew has been involved in 10 Premier League goals for Crystal Palace this season (4 goals, 6 assists); only the second time he's reached double figures, previously doing so with the Eagles in 2019-20 (11).

Indeed, he's now scored in successive games in the competition for the first time since June 2020 (run of three).

Home comforts for Palace - Opta stats

Crystal Palace have won three of their last four league games at Selhurst Park (L1), as many as in their previous 13 games there (D5 L5), with this their biggest home league victory since a 3-0 win over Arsenal in April 2022.

Burnley have lost, and conceded three goals, in each of their last four away games - only in November 2009 have they conceded 3+ goals in more successive away matches in the Premier League (run of six).

Jean-Philippe Mateta's converted penalty was the fourth scored by Crystal Palace in the Premier League this season, only Arsenal (8/8), Newcastle and Brighton (both 5/5) have a better 100% conversion rate in 2023-24.

