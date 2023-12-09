Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool: Mohammed Salah scores 200th Liverpool goal as Reds snatch Premier League victory

Mohammed Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal before Harvey Elliott snatched a 2-1 victory at 10-player Crystal Palace, sending the Reds top of the Premier League.

Both sides headed into the game in differing form - Liverpool losing just one of their last 26 Premier League games, while Crystal Palace were booed off by their own fans on Wednesday after a dismal 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

But Crystal Palace were the better side for much of the encounter. It took 76 minutes for Liverpool to register a shot on target as Salah's shot was deflected home, coming less than a minute after Jordan Ayew was sent off for two yellow cards.

The hits kept coming for Crystal Palace too as their No 1 Sam Johnstone was taken off with an injury soon after with Liverpool in the ascendancy. His replacement, Remi Matthews, could do little to stop a fine curling effort from Elliott (90+1) to win the game in added time.

"I'm a very happy manager, but I know we were lucky as well. If you only win your really good games, you have no chance to be successful and today was not a really good game from us," Jurgen Klopp said after the win.

"For 76 minutes, it was a really bad performance... The last 10 or 15 minutes, we deserved it. Before that, we deserved nothing."

The Eagles had gone ahead through Jean-Philippe Mateta's 57th-minute penalty, given by VAR around two minutes after he was fouled by 20-year-old defender Jarell Quansah inside the area. He then coolly slotted past Alisson for his first Premier League goal of the season.

But Liverpool showed once again they can win even when they are not at their best, and go top of the Premier League ahead of third versus second - Aston Villa vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports at 5.30pm. Crystal Palace remain in 14th with 16 points, now losing four of their last five league games.

How Liverpool snatched victory

It was a quiet opening 28 minutes - but the game sprang into life with a stunning Alisson save on his return from injury. Ayew whipped a ball into the area, picking out Jefferson Lerma at the back post. But his close-range effort was saved by Alisson, who tipped the ball onto the post before clawing it further off the line.

A minute later, and Crystal Palace were awarded a penalty. Virgil van Dijk clipped Odsonne Edouard from behind as he went to shoot, with referee Andy Madley rightly pointing to the spot.

Team news headlines The big news for Liverpool was the return of Alisson in goal, replacing Caoimhin Kelleher in one of five changes.

Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo all dropped out of the. Darwin Nunez, Kostas Tsimikas, Ryan Gravenberch and Jarell Quansah came into the XI.

Crystal Palace made two changes. Tyrick Mitchell dropped out with injury, with former Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne coming in at right-back. Michael Olise also started on the bench, with Will Hughes coming into the XI.

But VAR intervened to check a Will Hughes foul on Wataru Endo in the build-up. It took a lengthy check on the pitchside monitor before Madley ruled out the penalty, with Van Dijk's blushes saved and yellow card rescinded.

Both managers made half-time changes. Mateta replaced Edouard, while Joe Gomez came on for Endo, pushing Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield.

Ten minutes after the break and Mateta was key in Crystal Palace taking the lead. He was fouled in the penalty area by Quansah, which was initially waved away.

But around two minutes later, play was stopped as Madley went over to the pitchside monitor. He took considerably less time to come to a decision the second time, awarding Crystal Palace the penalty. Mateta lined it up as Liverpool continued their protests before expertly dispatching past Alisson.

Liverpool continued to labour, but in the space of a minute, their fortunes changed. Ayew was sent off for a soft second yellow - given a standing ovation by the home fans as he made his way down the tunnel - before Salah scored the equaliser.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Johnstone (6), Ward (7), Guehi (7), Andersen (7), Clyne (7), Richards (7), Lerma (7), Hughes (7), Schlupp (6), Ayew (7), Edouard (6).



Subs: Mateta (7), Olise (6), Ahamada (6), Matthews (n/a), Ozoh (n/a).



Liverpool: Alisson (7), Alexander-Arnold (6), Quansah (6), Van Dijk (7), Tsimikas (6), Szoboszlai (6), Endo (6), Gravenberch (6), Salah (7), Nunez (5), Diaz (5).



Subs: Gomez (7), Konate (6), Gakpo (6), Elliott (7), Jones (7).



Player of the Match: Harvey Elliott.

A poor clearance from Michael Olise after Curtis Jones' initial shot fell kindly to Salah, whose strike deflected off a Palace shirt to wrong-foot Johnstone.

The Crystal Palace No1 was then taken off injured and replaced by Matthews, who could not stop the Liverpool onslaught - especially a fine finish from Elliott. Fed by Salah, the forward then lashed a superb curling effort past the goalkeeper.

Both teams could have scored another in added time. Luis Diaz thought he had, but had a strike ruled out for offside. Alisson then pushed away a threatening header from Joachim Andersen to keep Liverpool's three points intact.

FPL stats: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Goals Mateta, Salah, Elliott Assists Salah, Jones Bonus points Salah (3pts), Mateta, Alexander-Arnold (2pts)

Klopp praise as Salah hits 200 goals

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp:

"Pretty impressive from Mo… an incredible number for a super special player. I don't know how often he saved us with a goal he's scored in the right moment.

"It was a pretty loud reception in the dressing room when I gave him the shirt with 200 on the back. I don't know if he made a speech, I had to go for media work.

"Now that's off the shoulders because when you have 199, it's a bit different to 198. Now we can go for the next 100."

On Liverpool's performance: "For 76 minutes, it was a really bad performance. We didn't have rhythm changes, we didn't have any kind of accelerations, we had no timing. It was horrendous.

"There was a sign that we were a bit too passive and stuff like this. In the beginning, Crystal Palace were extremely high on confidence… They were good but we made it happen for them with bad passes and losing the ball in the wrong moment.

"But what we did from 76 to the 105 or whatever, that was really because we know up against 10 men, there can be more problems. We really turned the game around, the subs were super influential.

"That's actually the story so far this season that what we bring from the bench has a real impact. That's why we could do it.

"But if Harvey miss-hits the ball, it's a draw. If Mo is not there and the ball doesn't get deflected, we lose the game.

"I know it's tough. These boys play an awful lot of football and sometimes the inner enemy is a bit louder than in other moments. Today, I saw a lot of boys struggling with that. You can change from outside from the bench and you can change it, but we should not come into that situation much more often."

Opta stats - Liverpool win again at Selhurst Park

Liverpool have won 67% of their Premier League away games against Crystal Palace (10/15) their highest win percentage among teams they've played more than 10 times on the road in the competition.

Liverpool have already won four matches in the Premier League this season having conceded the first goal, more than any other team in 2023-24 and one more than they managed in the whole of last season (3).

Crystal Palace have lost four consecutive Premier League home games under one manager for the first time since a run of six-straight defeats under Alan Pardew in March 2016.

Jordan Ayew's red card was his first for Crystal Palace in the Premier League - all three of his red cards in the competition have come while playing for different sides (also one with Swansea and one with Aston Villa).

