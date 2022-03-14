Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City: Champions leave door ajar for Liverpool after dropping points at Selhurst Park

Manchester City handed the Premier League title initiative to Liverpool after they were held to a 0-0 draw by a dogged Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football.

At a rocking Selhurst Park, Palace were seeking a league double over City for the first time since 1987/88 in the second tier, and they put up a stiff resistance as Pep Guardiola's side were left frustrated by the stalemate.

City ran into an inspired Vicente Guaita, who brilliantly denied Riyad Mahrez with an instinctive save after Kevin De Bruyne struck the inside of the post just before the hour-mark.

It was the second time the visitors had struck the woodwork after Joao Cancelo's speculative shot in the first half cannoned off the upright before Aymeric Laporte blazed his rebound over the crossbar.

City kept pushing for a breakthrough in the second period but could not find a way past Guaita, meaning title rivals Liverpool can move one point behind them if they win their game in hand against Arsenal, live on Sky Sports on Wednesday evening.

Crystal Palace will next face Everton in an FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday March 20 at 12.30pm. The Eagles will then return to Premier League action against Arsenal on Monday April 4 at 8pm.

Manchester City's next game will see them take on Southampton in an FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday March 20 at 3pm. Pep Guardiola's side will then play Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday April 2 at 3pm.