Crystal Palace vs Newcastle: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Wilfried Zaha will return for Crystal Palace when they host Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Ivory Coast international missed Monday's 2-2 draw at Arsenal with illness, but was back in training on Wednesday and is set to start against the Magpies.

Ebere Eze and Nathan Ferguson (both Achilles) remain absent. The former has stepped up his recovery but manager Patrick Vieira believes the playmaker is still a "couple of weeks away" from being in contention having been out since May.

Newcastle interim boss Graeme Jones will be without midfielder Jonjo Shelvey through suspension following his dismissal against Tottenham, which proved the last game in charge for head coach Steve Bruce.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has stepped up his recovery from a foot problem and returned to training this week, but remains short of full fitness.

Defender Paul Dummett has also been able to do some on-pitch training following his lay-off with a calf injury, while midfielder Elliot Anderson (hip) is also continuing his own individual rehabilitation.

How to follow

Last time out...

Opta stats

Crystal Palace have won three of their last five Premier League games against Newcastle (L2), more than they had in their first 15 against them in the competition (W2 D5 L8).

Newcastle have won just one of their last six away Premier League games against Crystal Palace (D3 L2), though it was in this exact fixture last season (2-0).

Crystal Palace are looking to go unbeaten in their opening five home league matches of a season for the first time since 1996-97 in the second tier, last doing so in the top-flight back in 1990-91.

Newcastle have failed to win any of their first eight Premier League matches of a season for only the third campaign, finally winning their ninth game in 2015-16 and their 11th in 2018-19. The Magpies were relegated at the end of that 2015-16 season.

Newcastle have lost more Premier League away games in London than any other side in the competition (81). However, the Magpies have won six of their last 12 top-flight visits to the capital (D1 L5).

Crystal Palace have drawn five of their eight Premier League games this season, including each of the last three in a row. It's the most draws a team has had at this stage a Premier League campaign since 2014-15, when both Arsenal and Sunderland had five draws in their first eight.

90 per cent of Crystal Palace's Premier League goals this season have been scored in the second half (9/10), the highest ratio in the division. Meanwhile, no side has shipped more Premier League goals after half-time than Newcastle this term (11).

Newcastle have kept just three clean sheets in their last 25 Premier League games, with each of these shutouts coming against the three relegated sides last season. The Magpies have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side so far this season (19).

After netting in his first two Premier League games against Newcastle in 2013, Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke has failed to score in his last nine against the Magpies in the competition.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has scored five goals in his last five Premier League games, more than he had in his previous 18 (4). He's looking to score in three consecutive league appearances for the first time since a run of four with Bournemouth in September 2019.

