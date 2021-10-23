Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle: Callum Wilson stunner earns Magpies first point of new era

Callum Wilson's stunning overhead kick earned Newcastle their first point under new ownership, drawing 1-1 with a wasteful Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

It had been another turbulent week for Newcastle, having dismissed Steve Bruce on Wednesday and placing his assistant Graeme Jones in interim charge for the next two games.

It was a tough assignment at Selhurst Park too, with Crystal Palace unbeaten at home under Patrick Vieira this season. The hosts dominated the first half, but had little to show for it at the break. Christian Benteke had nodded onto the post in the first of a plethora of missed chances.

After another miss early in the second half, Benteke did finally make the breakthrough when he deservedly nodded Palace ahead (56). But their lead lasted less than 10 minutes when an incredible, acrobatic overhead kick from Wilson (65) - similar to another Benteke effort - hauled Newcastle level.

Jones' side looked to have more about them after the goal and arguably had their best spell in attack, but Benteke thought he had won it for Crystal Palace when he again nodded past Karl Darlow in the 87th minute. But VAR ruled it out for a foul, with Marc Guehi guilty of pulling Ciaran Clark's shirt.

33 - Since 2012-13 (his first campaign in the competition), Christian Benteke has scored more headed goals than any other player in the Premier League. Loaf. #CRYNEW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 23, 2021

The feisty encounter ultimately ended in the points shared, with Newcastle starting the post-Bruce era with a hard-fought draw. It seems them remain in 19th with four points. Crystal Palace have now drawn their last four Premier League games, and they drop down one place into 15th.

Newcastle battle to point at Palace

Crystal Palace began well and could have scored after 22 seconds. Emil Krafth failed to control the ball at the top of the area, allowing Odsonne Edouard to drive down the left. His fizzed cross was seen away at the goal mouth, but only landing as far as Benteke. However, his effort skied into the Holmesdale End from close range.

Newcastle saw their chances too, with Allan Saint-Maximin's early header an easy collection for Vicente Guaita. They went a lot closer though as Matt Ritchie's free-kick was nodded down by Jamaal Lascelles. Krafth hooked it goalwards, but Guehi was there to clear. It fell to Wilson on the right, but he could only find the side of the net with his effort.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Ward (7), Andersen (7), Guehi (7), Mitchell (7), Milivojevic (7), McArthur (8), Olise (8), Gallagher (7), Edouard (7), Benteke (7).



Subs used: Zaha (6), Schlupp (6), Mateta (n/a).



Newcastle: Darlow (6), Krafth (7), Lascelles (7), Clark (6), Manquillo (6), Hayden (6), Longstaff (6), Ritchie (6), Saint-Maximin (6), Fraser (6), Wilson (7).



Subs used: Almiron (6), Willock (6), Joelinton (5).



Man of the match: James McArthur.

Crystal Palace again had a glorious chance just after the 20-minute mark. Michael Olise, who scored against Leicester in the last game at Selhurst Park, sent in a wonderful cross from the right. Benteke nodded it goalwards, but the ball smacked the far post. Tyrick Mitchell was there to collect, but his own effort was palmed behind by Karl Darlow as the hosts inexplicably remained without a goal.

But for all of their possession - seeing 78.5 per cent of the ball - and some good football, Crystal Palace were only able to muster one shot on target as they went into the break goalless.

Image: Christian Benteke celebrates after scoring Crystal Palace's first goal

The hosts began the second half in the same fashion and Benteke soon missed his second gilt-edged chance of the afternoon. It was some wonderful play down the right, with Gallagher delivering an inviting cross. Benteke steadied himself for an overhead kick, but his effort lifted just over the crossbar.

But soon after, Benteke finally got his goal. Connor Gallagher did well to hold the ball up, before picking out Mitchell down the left. It was a wonderful cross in from the 20-year-old, which the Crystal Palace striker rose to meet and powered a header past Darlow to deservedly see the hosts ahead.

Team news Crystal Palace made one change. Jordan Ayew dropped to the bench, with Michael Olise coming into the XI for his first Premier League start. Wilfried Zaha also returned, but was named among the substitutes.

Graeme Jones made two changes in his first Newcastle XI as interim manager. Joe Willock and Joelinton dropped to the bench with Emil Krafth and Ryan Fraser coming into the side.

After waiting so long for a goal, Crystal Palace's lead lasted less than 10 minutes. It was an unstoppable goal from Wilson though, with Lascelles nodding down the delivery towards the back post. Krafth also inadvertently helped it on, as Wilson unleashed an incredible overhead kick that powered past Guaita's fingertips and into the top corner.

Benteke will be left to rue a string of missed chances as he again wasted a glorious effort in the 72nd minute. He was sent through with a lovely pass, but having beaten the defenders and with a gap of space open just ahead of him, he could only poke the ball wide from mere inches away.

Image: Darren England ruled out Christian Benteke's late goal for a foul

The striker thought he scored the winner in the 87th minute. A corner was delivered and Benteke thundered a header home, wheeling away in a rapturous celebration. But the joy was short-lived as VAR intervened, sending referee Darren England over to the screen. They spotted a foul from Guehi on Clark and the goal was correctly ruled out.

Man of the match - James McArthur

It was a good performance from McArthur in midfield. He marshalled it well, winning back possession 10 times and making a team-high two tackles. He seemed to constantly be at the top of the box, spraying passes down the wings for Crystal Palace to create.

What the managers said

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "There is a lot of frustration, of course. I think we played well enough and created enough chances to win the game. But again, we're a bit disappointed with the result at the end.

"I think the goal they scored, it was a really good finish, but when we look at the way the ball bounced and the way he took his chance, it was well played for them but unlucky for us.

"It's really difficult to be satisfied because what is important is to win football matches. We know where we are and where we want to go, we want to build and we still need to improve.

"But there is a really good process in place because when we play a game like today, we created enough chances, the team played really well.

"It is really difficult for me to be more demanding of the players, but the results show we still need to improve and work hard and I believe one of the parts we need to improve in the game is to be more clinical in both boxes."

Newcastle interim manager Graeme Jones: "I'm pleased we got something out of it. We deserved that for our organisation, understanding and mentality.

"It's far from where I want to be, on the ball in particular. On the turnover, our first pass could be better at times, but it was a solid place to start from. We'll look to build and improve for as long as I'm doing this.

"Overall, I'm really pleased. It was a solid performance, particularly off the ball. On the ball, we need to be better, but that won't happen overnight.

"I'm delighted in the end with a draw because it gives us somewhere to start from, but we wanted to win the game. That was the reasons for the subs [of Joelinton and Willock], Callum must have thought that was coming off and that's why he pulled one out of the bag! I'm delighted for him.

"It's his talent, that's what he's got. His quality, you can't give that to people. The most impressive thing with Callum is that he usually does it on a matchday, training can be hit and miss at times, but when it matters, he's got that mentality to come up grab the moment."

Opta stats - Palace's unbeaten record

Crystal Palace have gone unbeaten in their opening five home league matches of a season for the first time since 1996-97 in the second tier, last doing so in the top-flight back in 1990-91.

Crystal Palace are just the 10th side in Premier League history to draw six of their first nine games of a season, and the first since Sunderland and Stoke in 2012-13.

Newcastle remain one of two sides in the Premier League this season yet to keep a clean sheet (also Watford) while only Norwich (23) have shipped more goals in the top-flight this season than the Magpies (20).

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has scored six goals in his last six Premier League appearances (including one in each of his last three games), as many as he managed in his 21 games in the competition before that.

