Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United. Premier League.

Selhurst ParkAttendance25,002.

Crystal Palace 2

  • J Mateta (55th minute, 88th minute)

Newcastle United 0

    Crystal Palace 2-0 Newcastle: Magpies suffer setback in hopes for European football as Jean-Philippe Mateta scores another double

    Report and free match highlights as Jean-Philippe Mateta slotted home twice in the second half; Crystal Palace have won their third successive Premier League game; Newcastle slip to seventh, three points behind Manchester United, in a setback for their European hopes

    Charlotte Marsh

    Senior football journalist

    Wednesday 24 April 2024 22:22, UK

    Highlights from Crystal Palace's match against Newcastle in the Premier League.

    Jean-Philippe Mateta scored another double as Crystal Palace beat Newcastle 2-0, dealing a setback to the Magpies' hopes for European football next season.

    The Eagles were flying high after two successive Premier League wins against Liverpool and West Ham, and carried that confidence into another impressive performance under Oliver Glasner.

    And they deservedly scored just after the break. It was a neat move between Mateta and Jordan Ayew that saw the striker slot home (55).

    Mateta was then left unmarked for a late second (88), scoring twice for a second Premier League match in a row. In just nine appearances, he has scored more Premier League goals under Oliver Glasner (8) than he did under either Roy Hodgson (5 in 35 games) or Patrick Vieira (6 in 44).

    Newcastle never really got going despite an 11-day break after their 4-0 win against Tottenham, although did have a late penalty appeal waved away by the officials and VAR.

    They slip into seventh, three points behind Manchester United - who beat Sheffield United on Wednesday - and two ahead of West Ham. Crystal Palace remain in 14th on 39 points.

    How Crystal Palace won again

    Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates Nathanial Clyne (left) and Daniel Munoz
    Image: Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice as Crystal Palace beat Newcastle

    Crystal Palace dominated the first half. Within minutes early on, Eberechi Eze powered wide from 25 yards out, before Mateta's pointed header went over from an Eze cross. The striker hit the bar just after half an hour, but was well offside in the build-up.

    The pick of Newcastle's limited first-half chances came as Dean Henderson did well to deny Alexander Isak. He came out of his area to see the ball away from the Newcastle forward's feet in a dangerous spot.

    Team news headlines

    • Crystal Palace made one change from their win against West Ham. Michael Olise started on the bench, with Jordan Ayew coming into the XI.
    • Eddie Howe named an unchanged Newcastle side from their 4-0 victory over Tottenham. Callum Wilson was on the bench for the first time since February.

    Within 10 minutes of the restart, Crystal Palace took the lead. It was a quick one-two between Ayew and Mateta, with the former's pass cutting out two Newcastle defenders with ease. It was then an easy slot home for the in-form Mateta.

    The hosts had a few chances to double their lead too. Mateta again wriggled himself free for a header, but it went straight at Martin Dubravka. Then, Will Hughes - who impressed in midfield alongside Adam Wharton - bent a fine effort just wide.

    Player ratings

    Crystal Palace: Henderson (6), Clyne (7), Andersen (7), Richards (7), Munoz (7), Wharton (8), Hughes (8), Mitchell (7), Ayew (7), Eze (7), Mateta (8).

    Subs: Olise (7), Sclupp (n/a), Riedewald (n/a), Ward (n/a).

    Newcastle: Dubravka (6), Murphy (5), Krafth (5), Schar (5), Burn (5), Longstaff (6), Bruno Guimaraes (6), Anderson (5), Gordon (6), Isak (5), Barnes (6).

    Subs: Wilson (6), Hall (6), Ritchie (n/a), White (n/a).

    Player of the Match: Jean-Philippe Mateta.

    Newcastle had a penalty shout turned down in the 76th minute. Sean Longstaff went down in the area after tussling with Will Hughes, and the referee initially dismissed the claims. VAR checked the incident, but stuck with the on-field decision of no penalty.

    Crystal Palace made sure of their points late on. Jeffrey Schlupp's left-wing pass found Hughes in the middle. He then threaded the ball to the feet on an unmarked Mateta, who slotted home through Dubravka's legs.

    Newcastle could have scored a late consolation as Henderson denied Gordon's effort, but the damage was done as the Magpies' European hope suffered a blow.

    What's next?

    Crystal Palace head to London rivals Fulham on Saturday. Kick-off 3pm. Palace then feature on Monday Night Football at home to Manchester United on May 6, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 8pm.

    Newcastle's push for European football continues at home to rock-bottom Sheffield United on Saturday. Kick-off 3pm.

