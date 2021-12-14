Crystal Palace vs Southampton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 7.30pm).

Team news

Crystal Palace will be boosted by the return of Joachim Andersen after a hamstring injury.

Captain Luka Milivojevic has also recovered from the knock which sidelined him for the win against Everton on Sunday.

But the Eagles remain without vice-captain James McArthur (hamstring), while full-back Nathan Ferguson is building up his fitness after close to two years since his last competitive appearance.

Southampton are assessing Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja after each came off in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Arsenal because of injury, while fellow forward Che Adams, who missed the game due to a knock, has been ruled out of the trip to Selhurst Park.

With Alex McCarthy also still sidelined and Fraser Forster looking likely to be, Willy Caballero is set to play in goal again.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is hopeful Tino Livramento (muscle issue) will be fit to feature, and has Oriel Romeu and Mohammed Salisu available again after one-game suspensions.

Jones Knows prediction...

Southampton remain a very positive, attack-minded team whose style allows them to progress into dangerous areas of the pitch. Once there, a lack of quality is to blame for their poor conversion rate. That makes them hard to fancy in any traditional match outcome or goals markets, hence why I'd slightly favour Palace in this match-up. However, one area where they are very reliable is their ability to win corners due to that positive style of football under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The adventurous nature of both their full-backs is helping to keep those numbers high to the extent that only Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have won more corners than Saints this season (98).

Sky Bet have dangled the carrot of odds of 6/4 for Southampton to win six or more corners in this one - a price that is drenched in value. It's a bet that would have copped in nine of the last 10 Southampton fixtures and one that is given further confidence by Palace's average of 5.5 corners conceded per 90 minutes this season. In what should be an exciting game, full of tempo, I'm all over the Saints corner line.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Southampton to win six or more corners (6/4 with Sky Bet)

