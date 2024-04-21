Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham: Eagles thrash hapless Hammers, whose top-six hopes take a blow

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United. Premier League.
Selhurst ParkAttendance25,145.
Report and free match highlights as Crystal Palace thrash West Ham 5-2; Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta and an Emerson own goal put them 4-0 up inside 31 minutes; Michail Antonio pulled one back before Mateta scored fifth; Dean Henderson scored late own goal
Sunday 21 April 2024 17:47, UK
Crystal Palace's furious first-half performance inspired them to a 5-2 thrashing of West Ham, whose top-six hopes suffered a blow on a miserable afternoon at Selhurst Park.
David Moyes' side produced a dreadful first-half display and were embarrassed in the opening 31 minutes, with Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze seemingly untouchable.
Olise opened the scoring after just seven minutes before Eze converted a rebound with an audacious bicycle kick. Emerson then summed up the Hammers' display by bundling the ball into his own net after a miscommunication with the beleaguered Lukasz Fabianski.
Jean-Philippe Mateta was left unmarked to slide in Palace's fourth. While Michail Antonio pulled one back before half-time, Mateta was able to fire in a fifth after more outstanding build-up play by Eze.
Even Dean Henderson's late error, allowing Tyrick Mitchell's pass to bobble into his own goal, won't take the shine off Palace's win - the first time they have claimed back-to-back Premier League victories in a year.
The heavy defeat completes a miserable week for West Ham, who exited the Europa League on Thursday and are now in danger of missing European qualification as their season threatens to peter out.
Crystal Palace: Henderson (5), Clyne (7), Andersen (7), Richards (7), Munoz (7), Wharton (7), Hughes (7), Mitchell (7), Olise (8), Mateta (8), Eze (9).
Subs used: Ahamada (6), Ayew (6), Edouard (6), Riedewald (n/a), Schlupp (n/a).
West Ham: Fabianski (5), Coufal (5), Zouma (5), Ogbonna (5), Emerson (5), Alvarez (5), Soucek (5), Paqueta (5), Ward-Prowse (6), Kudus (6), Antonio (6).
Subs used: Cresswell (6), Johnson (6), Ings (6), Phillips (6), Cornet (n/a).
Player of the match: Eberechi Eze
West Ham's curious season took another turn in south London. They started the day knowing a win would move them into sixth yet ended it conceding four or more goals in the Premier League for the fifth time this season.
Perhaps they were tired after their midweek exertions against Bayer Leverkusen but there can be no excuse for West Ham's display in the opening 45 minutes.
Palace blew away their London rivals, taking an early lead when Olise beat Emerson and Fabianski to Joachim Andersen’s cross and headed into an empty net.
Mitchell almost doubled the lead moments later - but Palace didn't have to wait long for another goal, with Eze opting to convert the rebound from Mateta's shot with an outrageous bicycle kick.
Emerson then deflected a low cross past Fabianski under pressure from Daniel Munoz before Mateta was given the freedom of the West Ham area to slide in Palace's fourth.
Antonio endured a dreadful afternoon but did find the scoresheet when he bundled Tomas Soucek's knockdown beyond Henderson.
Eze should have scored again early in the second half, instead allowing Fabianski and Kurt Zouma to block, but Mateta fired in a fifth after the midfielder tormented the West Ham captain.
Henderson provided Moyes' side with an undeserved second when he lost his focus and glanced Mitchell's pass as it trundled into his own goal but it was far too little, far too late for West Ham, who have now won just one of their last eight games in all competitions.
With Moyes showing no signs of extending a contract that expires at the end of the season and their top-six rivals holding games in hand, West Ham's season is in danger of falling flat.
Crystal Palace's next game is at home to Newcastle in the Premier League on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm. The Eagles then travel to Fulham on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.
West Ham are next in action at home to Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm. The Hammers then travel to Chelsea on Sunday May 5; kick-off 2pm.
