70' Substitution, Dundee. Paul McGowan replaces Charlie Adam.

69' Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.

65' Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

65' Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

65' Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dundee).

63' Offside, Hibernian. Martin Boyle tries a through ball, but Jamie Murphy is caught offside.

62' Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Matt Macey.

60' Attempt saved. Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charlie Adam.

60' Foul by Darren McGregor (Hibernian).

60' Jason Cummings (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

59' Goal! Dundee 1, Hibernian 2. Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kyle Magennis with a cross following a corner.

59' Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Liam Fontaine.

59' Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.

58' Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.

58' Attempt blocked. James Scott (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Boyle.

57' Foul by Alexandros Gogic (Hibernian).

57' Max Anderson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

56' Attempt missed. James Scott (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kyle Magennis.

52' Attempt saved. Jason Cummings (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul McMullan.

51' Charlie Adam (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

51' James Scott (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

51' Foul by Charlie Adam (Dundee).

50' Hand ball by Alexandros Gogic (Hibernian).

49' Paul McMullan (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

49' Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee).

45' Substitution, Hibernian. Lewis Stevenson replaces Paul McGinn.

Second Half begins Dundee 1, Hibernian 1.

45'+1' First Half ends, Dundee 1, Hibernian 1.

45'+1' Attempt saved. Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul McMullan with a cross.

45' Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Josh Doig.

44' Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

44' Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).

44' Max Anderson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

43' Darren McGregor (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

43' Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee).

42' Attempt missed. Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes.

40' Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

39' Goal! Dundee 1, Hibernian 1. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

38' Penalty Hibernian. Jamie Murphy draws a foul in the penalty area.

38' Penalty conceded by Christie Elliott (Dundee) after a foul in the penalty area.

37' Paul McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Foul by Charlie Adam (Dundee).

37' Foul by James Scott (Hibernian).

37' Liam Fontaine (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

36' Paul McGinn (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

36' Foul by Paul McGinn (Hibernian).

36' Charlie Adam (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

34' Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).

34' Jason Cummings (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

32' Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

32' Foul by Jason Cummings (Dundee).

30' Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Darren McGregor.

29' Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.

29' Attempt saved. James Scott (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.

28' Foul by Paul McGinn (Hibernian).

28' Jordan McGhee (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

27' Attempt saved. Josh Doig (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

25' Attempt missed. James Scott (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Doig with a cross.

24' Attempt blocked. Jamie Murphy (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

24' Darren McGregor (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

24' Foul by Jason Cummings (Dundee).

23' Kyle Magennis (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

23' Foul by Charlie Adam (Dundee).

19' Hand ball by Christie Elliott (Dundee).

19' Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charlie Adam.

11' Goal! Dundee 1, Hibernian 0. Jason Cummings (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charlie Adam with a cross.

8' Attempt saved. Jason Cummings (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke McCowan.

8' Attempt blocked. Luke McCowan (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Fontaine.

6' Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Matt Macey.

6' Attempt saved. Charlie Adam (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Paul McMullan.

5' Foul by Kyle Magennis (Hibernian).

5' Shaun Byrne (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Hand ball by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).

First Half begins.