Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli: Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo on target as Serie A leaders win Champions League last-16 first leg

Victor Osimhen scored again on Tuesday to help Napoli to a 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The Nigeria forward scored his 10th goal in his last eight appearances across all competitions, opening the scoring in the 40th minute after a period of concerted pressure from the visitors.

Osimhen had just hit the post and team-mate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had a penalty saved by Frankfurt captain Kevin Trapp as he faced deafening whistles from the home supporters.

Buoyed by Kvaratskhelia's penalty miss, Frankfurt began pushing forward as the jubilant fans got louder and the game wilder.

Hirving Lozano capitalized on the extra space, racing down the right wing and crossing for Osimhen's easy finish at the back post. They repeated the trick a minute later, but this time the goal was chalked out for offside.

Image: Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's second goal against Eintracht Frankfurt

Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored the second goal in the 65th minute by finishing a wonderful team move with a sweeping, curled shot inside the far post after Kvaratskhelia back-heeled the ball into his path. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa had played the Georgian in with a weighted through ball.

Frankfurt's hopes of mounting a comeback were dealt a major blow minutes before when star forward Randal Kolo Muani was sent off for catching Anguissa with his open sole as both went for the ball. It means the French forward will be suspended for the second leg in Naples.

Napoli, who lead Serie A by 15 points, seemed rattled early on with uncharacteristic mistakes before Osimhen settled the visitors' nerves.

What's next?

Frankfurt return to Bundesliga action on Saturday with a trip to fellow top-four chasers RB Leipzig; kick-off 2.30pm. The German side then travel to Wolfsburg on Sunday March 5; kick-off 4.30pm.

Napoli's next game is in Serie A, with a trip to Empoli on Saturday; kick-off 5pm. The league leaders then host Champions League hopefuls Lazio on Friday March 3; kick-off 7.45pm.