England Women 5-1 Italy Women: Lauren Hemp nets twice as Lionesses see off Italy in international friendly

Lauren Hemp scored twice in the first half as England beat Italy 5-1 in an international friendly, with Lotte Wubben-Moy also scoring her first Lionesses goal.

In fact, it took just 70 seconds for Arsenal defender Wubben-Moy (2) to glance her header home on her first start in 18 months.

The goal came from a corner - as did all of England's goals in the first half. The following two were both scored by Hemp, the first a ricocheted finish claimed by the winger (21), before a fine header made sure of the third (34).

Speaking to ITV Sport after the game, Hemp said: "I thought we were great, especially from set-pieces. It's been something we've been working hard on.

"We have a lot of tall people in this squad - not including me - that we can get more chances from. I'm obviously happy to contribute as well, even though I didn't know too much about that first goal!

"I wasn't expecting one, but I wouldn't mind getting a hat-trick. Two is enough though, right?"

Italy replied at the perfect time though as Michela Cambiaghi slotted home just before the break (45+3), but she also missed a string of second-half chances to net again.

Wiegman: Wubben-Moy developing a lot Sarina Wiegman to ITV Sport on Lotte Wubben-Moy's first England goal: "I think she's definitely take a step forward because she's developing a lot.



"That's what we see weekly at Arsenal and she shows it here too. What you can see is the competition in positions is really high."



On Millie Turner's debut: "Really nice. She trained really hard, she's so proactive and she wants to learn things.



"She's an absolute team player and wants to improve every day. She came on and did well."

England just about rode the pressure though and made sure of their victory with two late goals. Substitutes Lauren James and Ella Toone combined as the latter netted the Lionesses fourth (69). Rachel Daly (79) then pounced on an error from goalkeeper Laura Giuliani to slot into an open net.

It was a fine follow-up from a 7-2 win against Austria on Friday as Sarina Wiegman continues her preparations for England's Euro 2025 qualifying campaign later this year.

How England eased past Italy

Image: Rachel Daly added a late fifth for England, adding to her goal against Austria

In a shade of what was to come in the first half, England went ahead via a corner early on. It was another trademark Alex Greenwood set piece, which Wubben-Moy rose to meet with a glancing header.

It was another fine Greenwood delivery from a corner that set up the Lionesses' second, but Giuliani's punch only went as far as Hemp. She then scooped the ball goalwards, pinging off the legs in front of her before beating the players on the line.

Team news headlines Mary Earps returned in goal, replacing Hannah Hampton, while Keira Walsh was also back in the XI with the captain's armband.

Lucy Bronze and Lotte Wubben-Moy came into the defence, while Chloe Kelly shook off an injury to start. After her debut goal too, Grace Clinton kept her starting spot.

Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Ella Toone and Beth Mead all dropped to the bench.

But there could be no doubt about her second - and England's third - just after the half-hour. It was a recycled corner that Georgia Stanway pumped back in for Hemp, who curled her header past the goalkeeper.

Italy had their moments going forward and finally made one of them count on the stroke of half-time. They won the ball well in midfield, working the ball to Cambiaghi who then all-too-easily slotted home.

The goal seemed to galvanise the Italians somewhat and they were much improved in the second half. But they were guilty of missing a string of chances - Cambiaghi in particular should have scored a few more. Her best chance came in the 70th minute, but a last-ditch Greenwood challenge saw the ball cleared behind.

Italy were punished for their misses too as England added their fourth. It was a fine ball over the top from Greenwood to pick out James' run down the left. She then scooped the ball into the middle for Toone, who pinged the ball goalwards with her first touch.

What Italy did not need was an error of their own making for England to add another - but that is exactly what happened. Giuliani came way out of her box to try and close Daly down after a sloppy back pass, but the forward easily skipped over her. It was then a composed finish into an open net as the Lionesses registered another fine win.

Wiegman: Camp gave us answers to questions we had

England manager Sarina Wiegman to ITV Sport: "I think the whole camp pleased me. We had the opportunity to play many players, basically everyone except for Fran [Kirby], see what the level is, see players in some positions and the connection between players. When you have two wins like we have that's really nice too.

"We are always working on it [goals from set-pieces], we had a little more emphasis on it. Its really good to see it had some effect and hopefully we can do that again."

"You never know because things in football can change quickly. It gave us many answers to questions we had. We saw many players and played two good games, trained also and saw the U23s. There are many positives about this week."

Hemp hails 'successful evening'

England's Lauren Hemp to ITV Sport: "A very good performance. We were very dominant, as well as in possession. We were unfortunate to concede... All-in-all, it's been a successful evening.

"Lotte Wubben-Moy is a massive credit to the team. We saw her great defensive display today and the goal topped it off. A great performance from Lotte and a special mention to Millie Turner [making her debut] as well.

"I've really enjoyed the camp. The squad is in a great place and we're full of confidence. It's great for us to take into the next games and the [Euro 2025] qualifiers."