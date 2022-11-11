England Women 4-0 Japan Women: Rachel Daly, Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone inspire friendly victory over former world champions

Rachel Daly, Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone and Jess Park were all on target in a stylish 4-0 win as England dispatched former world champions Japan at the Pinatar Arena, further strengthening their position as one of the favourites for next year's World Cup.

Debutant Park, on from the substitutes' bench, rounded off the scoring late on to put the gloss on a thoroughly ruthless attacking display, as Sarina Wiegman extended her unbeaten reign as manager to 25 games.

Daly's goal had given England a half-time lead and the European champions turned on the style after the break as Kelly and Toone struck before 21-year-old Park wrapped things up in the last minute of the 90.

Image: Toone, right, celebrates after scoring England's third goal against Japan

Kelly, England's most impressive outlet, was rewarded for all her first-half endeavour when sweeping home Beth Mead's cross in the 53rd minute, cementing her claim for a regular starting berth in the absence of the injured Lauren Hemp.

Ebony Salmon, another Lionesses newcomer, was then involved in England's final foray of the night when providing the fourth, robbing Moeke of possession before cutting the ball back for Park to make a near-immediate impact.

England team news Sarina Wiegman was forced into changes with Lauren Hemp absent, Alex Greenwood fatigued and Lucy Bronze ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.



Fran Kirby was also missing with illness, but England showed growing depth as Esme Morgan and Niamh Charles made their first international starts.

Park puts seal on satisfying victory

Park scored just seconds into her debut as England eased to victory over Japan in Spain, with Wiegman commending her side for their defiance and show of "attractive football".

The Lionesses are now unbeaten in their last 25 outings, with preparations for next summer's World Cup well on track.

Japan, ranked 11th in the world, were seen as providing a unique technical challenge to test England, but it was one they comfortably dealt with.

It also demonstrated how blessed England are with young, breakthrough talent - with 21-year-old Salmon laying on Toone's strike, before orchestrating the opening for Park to mark a memorable international bow.

Chelsea forward Lauren James was equally eager to impress and was at the heart of England's third goal, driving from midfield before shifting the ball to Salmon who in turn teed up Toone.