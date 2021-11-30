Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

England Women vs Latvia Women. Women's World Cup Qualifying Group D.

The Keepmoat Stadium.

England Women 20

  • B Mead (3rd minute, 12th minute, 23rd minute)
  • E White (6th minute, 9th minute, 49th minute)
  • L Hemp (18th minute, 44th minute, 76th minute, 88th minute)
  • E Toone (42nd minute)
  • G Stanway (52nd minute pen)
  • J Carter (56th minute)
  • B England (61st minute, 84th minute)
  • J Scott (67th minute)
  • A Russo (71st minute, 81st minute, 82nd minute)
  • J Nobbs (80th minute)

Latvia Women 0

    Ellen White becomes England Women's all-time leading goalscorer as Lionesses thrash Latvia 20-0 in World Cup qualifier

    White surpasses Kelly Smith's previous record of 46 with a hat-trick against Latvia, with three other players also scoring trebles; England top of World Cup qualifying group by five points after record-breaking win

    Tuesday 30 November 2021 21:16, UK

    Ellen White celebrates breaking England&#39;s all-time goalscoring record with her second goal against Latvia
    Image: Ellen White celebrates breaking England Women's all-time goalscoring record with her second goal against Latvia

    Ellen White became England Women's record goalscorer as the Lionesses thrashed Latvia 20-0 in World Cup qualifying to record their biggest-ever competitive win.

    The Manchester City forward equalled Kelly Smith's record in the sixth minute with a strike from the edge of the area to put England 2-0 up after Beth Mead had given the Lionesses the lead.

    White didn't have to wait long to make the record her own as she met Georgia Stanway's cross to steer a low finish home three minutes later.

    The 32-year-old broke the record on her 101st international appearance, with her first international goal coming in 2010 during a 3-0 win over Austria.

    Beth Mead (L) and Ellen White were two of four players to score hat-tricks for England Women against Latvia
    Image: Beth Mead (L) and White were two of four players to score hat-tricks for England on the night

    White is also second on the list of all-time leading goalscorers in the Women's Super League, having scored 58 times during spells at Arsenal, Notts County, Birmingham and Man City.

    A rampant England dismantled their opponents for a record-breaking win to edge closer to sealing their spot at the 2023 World Cup, with Sarina Wiegman's side top of Group D by five points.

    Mead, Lauren Hemp (4) and Alessia Russo were the other England players to register hat-tricks, with Ella Toone, Beth England (2), Stanway, Jess Carter, Jill Scott and Jordan Nobbs also on the scoresheet.

