Ellen White becomes England Women's all-time leading goalscorer as Lionesses thrash Latvia 20-0 in World Cup qualifier

Ellen White became England Women's record goalscorer as the Lionesses thrashed Latvia 20-0 in World Cup qualifying to record their biggest-ever competitive win.

The Manchester City forward equalled Kelly Smith's record in the sixth minute with a strike from the edge of the area to put England 2-0 up after Beth Mead had given the Lionesses the lead.

White didn't have to wait long to make the record her own as she met Georgia Stanway's cross to steer a low finish home three minutes later.

The 32-year-old broke the record on her 101st international appearance, with her first international goal coming in 2010 during a 3-0 win over Austria.

Image: Beth Mead (L) and White were two of four players to score hat-tricks for England on the night

White is also second on the list of all-time leading goalscorers in the Women's Super League, having scored 58 times during spells at Arsenal, Notts County, Birmingham and Man City.

A rampant England dismantled their opponents for a record-breaking win to edge closer to sealing their spot at the 2023 World Cup, with Sarina Wiegman's side top of Group D by five points.

Mead, Lauren Hemp (4) and Alessia Russo were the other England players to register hat-tricks, with Ella Toone, Beth England (2), Stanway, Jess Carter, Jill Scott and Jordan Nobbs also on the scoresheet.