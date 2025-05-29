England 6-0 Portugal: Aggie Beever-Jones scores hat-trick as Lionesses produce statement win in Nations League

England sent a message to rivals aiming to take their European crown this summer as their strength in depth was shown in a 6-0 thrashing of Portugal, with Aggie-Beever Jones scoring a first-half hat-trick.

It was the Lionesses' last game at Wembley before Euro 2025 in Switzerland this summer and the near-50,000 fans were given a treat with Sarina Wiegman's side storming into a 2-0 lead after five minutes against a side they could only draw 1-1 with in the return Nations League fixture in February.

Beever-Jones - starting in place of the injured Alessia Russo, who is likely to lead the line at the Euros - got her first with a calm finish from inside the box, before Lucy Bronze nodded in a second after Beth Mead's shot was well-saved.

Image: Beever-Jones could not believe her eyes as she netted a first-half hat-trick inside the first 33 minutes

Portugal then hit the post through Andreia Norton but that was the closest they came to knocking on Hannah Hampton's door in the England No 1's first game since Mary Earps' shock retirement.

Another England double put them beyond their opponents and we were only 25 minutes in. An unmarked Beever-Jones nodded in a superb Bronze cross, before Mead made it a special week by scoring just six days after setting up Arsenal's Champions League winner.

It was five after 33 minutes. That is Beever-Jones' shirt number at club level and her finish into the near post made her just the second woman to score a hat-trick at Wembley for England, after Mead.

The second half was more routine, with Wiegman giving more fringe players some important minutes. But there was time for substitute Chloe Kelly to nod home Mead's cross from close range. Who out of the two is England's starting right winger at the Euros is anyone's guess.

Image: England's Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring the sixth goal against Portugal

It could have been seven as fellow substitute Alex Greenwood saw a free-kick cannon off the bar, with Kelly unable to convert the rebound from a few yards out.

The result had ramifications closer to home as it means England keep pace with Spain at the top of Nations League Group A3. The Lionesses need to beat the world champions away on Tuesday night to qualify for the Nations League finals this autumn.

But Europe will look at a rotated England XI thrashing a Portugal side preparing for Euro 2025 themselves with concern. Wiegman's team are flexing their muscles ahead of another potentially special summer, with the England boss six days away from naming her finals squad.

Analysis: England have the best attack in Europe - it's confirmed

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz at Wembley:

"How do you convince everyone - players, coaches, fans, pundits - that something good is about to happen? For Sarina Wiegman's England, it's exactly that.

"No Alessia Russo, no Ella Toone, no Lauren James - and England still managed to put five past Portugal inside 33 minutes. Lauren Hemp looked back to her best despite only a couple of starts since her knee injury, while Beth Mead was among the best players on the park in a week she barely slept after Arsenal's Champions League win.

Image: Beever-Jones scored with one of her first touches of the ball

"What must the rest of Europe be thinking?

"It raises an important question about depth. When England won the Euros in 2022, there was a lot of dual rotation. Ellen White started but Russo had her moments off the bench. So did Ella Toone as Fran Kirby started most matches.

"If anything, England have even more depth than they had three years ago when they made history.

"While all the talk at the start of the week was about Mary Earps and the goalkeeper situation, it's now the top end of the pitch stealing the headlines."

What next for the Lionesses?

All kick-offs UK time (BST)

June 3: Spain (A), Nations League, kick-off 6pm

June 29: Jamaica (H), friendly at King Power Stadium, kick-off 5pm

July 5: France (N), Women's Euro 2025 group stage, kick-off 8pm

July 9: Netherlands (N), Women's Euro 2025 group stage, kick-off 5pm

July 13: Wales (N), Women's Euro 2025 group stage, kick-off 8pm