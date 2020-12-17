Everton vs Arsenal preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Everton vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman returns to the squad for the visit of Arsenal.

The right-back has been out for two months with a hamstring injury as the Toffees have been cautious about bringing him back too soon but he could go straight into a defence which has kept back-to-back clean sheets, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford also recalled after being rested at Leicester.

Midfielder Allan (hamstring) is likely to be missing for a few weeks, Fabian Delph (thigh) remains unavailable while James Rodriguez (calf) will not be ready to return until Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

Arsenal will be without defender Gabriel through suspension following his red card during the midweek draw against Southampton.

Full-back Hector Bellerin is available again after a one-game ban on Wednesday night, but midfielder Granit Xhaka continues to serve out his own three-match suspension.

Forward Gabriel Martinelli has been stepping up his recovery from a knee injury, while midfielder Thomas Partey is sidelined by a thigh problem.

Jones Knows Prediction

If it looks like a team bang in trouble, swims like a team bang in trouble, and quacks like a team bang in trouble, then it probably is a team bang in trouble.

Yet, Arsenal remain a team priced up with huge emphasis on history rather than the here and now.

You'd be absolutely quackers to back them at 19/10 with Sky Bet this weekend. And, on current performance metrics, the 33/1 for Arsenal to be relegated is probably a slice of value.

Everton - with the advantage of having 2000 fans in attendance, yes it does make a difference - look a very solid proposition to get the job done here at 11/8.

Since Everton switched to a back four at Burnley after 29 minutes, they haven't conceded a goal - an impressive feat.

Both Chelsea and Leicester - two of the most potent attacks in the league - continuously banged their heads against the Everton defensive wall and failed to create an expected goals figure above one (Chelsea 0.72, Leicester 0.73).

There has to be a strong probability of the clean sheet run continuing against an Arsenal attack that have scored just eight goals since their opening day 3-0 win over Fulham. Only Sheffield United and Burnley have netted fewer.

It's a metric backed up by the attacking performance data, too. Arsenal's chances created numbers are the third lowest in the Premier League (87) and their expected goals figure of 12.87 only puts them above West Brom, Burnley, Newcastle and Wolves. It's relegation form.

With all this considered, plus the fact Arsenal are without the suspended Gabriel, the 5/2 for an Everton clean sheet or the 100/30 for an Everton win to nil certainly makes appeal.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Everton have kept a clean sheet in each of their last two home Premier League games against Arsenal (W1 D1), last keeping three in a row at home to the Gunners between November 1966 and April 1969.

Arsenal have won more Premier League games (34) and scored more Premier League goals (110) against Everton than they have versus any other opponent in the competition. Indeed, their 110 goals against the Toffees is more than any side has netted against another in Premier League history.

Everton haven't won their final league match before Christmas in any of their last six seasons (D2 L4) since a 2-1 win against Swansea City in December 2013.

Since beating Fulham 3-0 on the opening day, Arsenal have scored just twice in their last five away league games (W1 D1 L3), failing to find the net in their last two. The Gunners last went three away league games without a goal in September 2017.

Arsenal have lost eight of their last 12 Premier League matches kicking off at 5.30pm (W3 D1), although one of their wins in that time was a 5-1 victory over Everton in February 2018.

Arsenal have won just 14 points from 13 Premier League games this season, their lowest tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1974-75 (9 pts - assuming 3pts/win). Indeed, Arsenal have picked up just one win in their last nine Premier League games (W1 D2 L6).

This week on the Pitch to Post Preview Podcast, Peter Smith is joined by Sky Sports News reporter Alan Myers and Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith to analyse Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta's work at Everton and Arsenal, ahead of their one year anniversaries.

Who has done the better job? We also hear from SSN reporter Paul Gilmour on whether Tottenham will bounce back from a frustrating week against Leicester - and the latest on Gareth Bale's fitness and Dele Alli's future.

Plus Sky Sports feature writer Nick Wright assesses Man Utd's 3-2 win at Sheffield United and makes his Pitch for why Leeds could upset Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side at Old Trafford…

Download the Sky Sports Football Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox