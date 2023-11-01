Everton vs Burnley: Toffees ease to 3-0 victory at Goodison Park to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Everton cruised into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Ashley Young all on target in a routine 3-0 victory over Burnley at Goodison Park.

Former Burnley defender Tarkowski nodded in a cross from another ex-Clarets man, Dwight McNeil, to put the Toffees 1-0 up in the 13th minute, before his cushioned header back across goal from a McNeil corner was stabbed in by Onana eight minutes into the second half.

Young, back in the side after suspension, wrapped up Everton's win in stoppage time after some excellent work down the left from substitute Beto as Sean Dyche's side made it five wins in seven games in all competitions - their best run in a non-Covid-19 season since May 2019.

Majority owner Farhad Moshiri was in attendance for the first home fixture since the passing of Everton chairman Bill Kenwright at the age of 78 last month, with Kenwright remembered with a period of applause before kick-off.

Burnley huffed and puffed and dominated the possession stats but failed to seriously test Jordan Pickford on the goalkeeper's 250th appearance for Everton as the visitors' hopes of making the last eight of the League Cup for the first time since 2008/09 were dashed.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

How Everton brushed Burnley aside

The scoreline flattered Burnley, struggling after promotion straight back to the Premier League, as the side with seven changes from the weekend's top-flight defeat to Bournemouth, failed to lay a glove on their opponents.

From the moment Tarkowski buried his header past Clarets goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, the result was never in doubt.

The centre-back's celebration was low-key against his former team but McNeil, whose first-half stint on the left wing put him in the firing line of the travelling support, turned and cupped his ear to Clarets fans.

The winger was booed by the travelling fans but almost silenced them completely with a drive just over the bar from the edge of the penalty area.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Burnley's inability to play out from the back against better-quality opposition was highlighted when Dara O'Shea, one of four players to be retained from the Bournemouth defeat, passed straight to the impressive Dominic Calvert-Lewin and was fortunate the striker's low shot was off-target.

McNeil's harsh treatment from the visiting fans was extended onto the pitch when Ameen Al-Dakhil, another player keeping his place, was booked for chopping him down as he threatened to break.

Image: Everton's James Tarkowski opened the scoring in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over his former club Burnley

Everton were barely tested and more calamitous defending early in the second half led to another goal, with Al-Dakhil losing his bearings as the ball fell into Calvert-Lewin's path and the attacker's shot was deflected behind.

Onana converted from the resulting corner and another close-range strike from Young - his first goal for the club - saw Everton coast into the quarter-finals.

Everton host Brighton as they return to Premier League action on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Burnley take on Crystal Palace at Turf Moor in the league on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.