Everton vs Fulham preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 7pm).

Team news

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss the visit of Fulham with a hamstring injury.

Fellow England international Jordan Pickford sits out a third match with a rib injury which means Robin Olsen, who has conceded seven in his last two matches, will continue in goal.

Playmaker James Rodriguez and midfielder Andre Gomes return after missing the FA Cup win over Tottenham in midweek.

Scott Parker has no new injury concerns to contend with as Fulham travel to Everton looking for their first-ever league victory at Goodison Park.

Captain Tom Cairney remains sidelined, however, with an on-going knee problem, with the manager unsure when he could be in line for a first-team return.

Terence Kongolo faces a lengthy return from a broken foot and subsequent knock but he could feature before the end of the season, although may spend some time regaining match fitness with the under-23s.

How to follow

Jones Knows' prediction

Opposing goals looks the play here.

Everton - in the Premier League - have had problems scoring goals at Goodison Park without their fans. They can be easily stifled if an opposition team are well-organised and clever with the ball - as shown in the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle.

In their last eight league games at home, Carlo Ancelotti's side actually have the worst expected home goals figure in the league, recording just 6.37 goals in that period from eight games with only seven actual goals scored. With no Dominic Calvert-Lewin to call upon on here either, big chances surely will be hard to come by - as they will for Fulham too. They are the third lowest scorers in the division with just 17 goals scored in their 22 games and haven't scored in four of their last five matches.

Under 1.5 goals at 11/5 with Sky Bet certainly makes sense.

Ademola Lookman will be playing to prove a point in this one. The former Everton player was sold to RB Leipzig for around £22.5m in 2019 having never really been given the opportunity at Goodison Park. He returns a more complete player albeit one that still has a certain amount of rawness to his game. I want to back him to make his mark though.

The odds surrounding his chances of firing an effort on target from outside the box look generous at 9/2. He averages just over one shot per game from outside the box but strangely has only found the target three times from such distance this season. He has got more ability than that. Everton do not mind soaking up pressure by playing deep and have allowed 103 shots on goal from outside the box this season - the fifth most of any Premier League team.

When Lookman gets space, he will be taking aim.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-0

BETTING ANGLE: Ademola Lookman to have a shot from outside the area (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Everton have won all 14 of their home Premier League matches against Fulham, the best 100%-winning record of any team versus an opponent on home soil in Premier League history.

The home team has won 23 of the 29 Premier League meetings between Everton and Fulham, although the Toffees won 3-2 at Craven Cottage earlier this season.

Since March 1961, Everton have won 22 consecutive home top-flight matches against Fulham - the longest ever home winning run for a team against an opponent in top-flight history, six longer than any other (Aston Villa v Sheffield United, 16 between 1903-1921).

Fulham have never won an away league match against Everton in 27 attempts (D4 L23) - in Football League history, the only two teams to play more away games against an opponent without winning are Fulham themselves versus Arsenal and Grimsby Town against Blackburn (both 28 without a win).

Everton are winless in three Premier League home games (D1 L2), last going four without a win at Goodison Park in January 2019. Manager Carlo Ancelotti hasn't gone four home league games without a win since a run of nine between May-December 2007 with AC Milan.

Fulham are on the longest current winless run in the Premier League, failing to win any of their last 12 in the competition. However, eight of those games have finished level (L4), including each of their last four away from home.

Fulham have lost 30 of their last 34 Premier League games against the six ever-present sides in the competition (W1 D3), though their one win in that run did come against Everton in April 2019 (2-0).

No side has had fewer different goalscorers than Fulham in the Premier League this season (7, excluding own goals). The Cottagers also had the fewest scorers in their last top-flight campaign in 2018-19 (10).

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Premier League goals have been worth more points than any other players' in the competition this season, with his 13 goals earning the Toffees 14 points so far.

Seven of James Rodríguez's eight Premier League goal involvements for Everton this season have come in home games (4 goals, 3 assists), with his strike against Manchester United last time out his only one to come away from Goodison Park.

