Everton vs Tottenham preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Spurs in the Premier League on Friday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Everton will again be without top-scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin when they host Tottenham on Friday, but Jordan Pickford is among a quartet of players who are back available.

As well as goalkeeper Pickford, sidelined recently due to an abdominal problem, midfielders Allan and Andre Gomes and forward Josh King are also fit to return to action.

Calvert-Lewin, who missed Monday's 0-0 draw at Brighton due to an abductor injury, and Yerry Mina, taken off with an adductor issue, are set to be available again next week when Everton face Arsenal, along with Fabian Delph (tendon) and Bernard. Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee) also remain out.

Tottenham will be without Matt Doherty and Ben Davies.

Both full-backs have been missing since the international break, but while Doherty is back in light training after a muscle injury, Davies is still some way from recovering from his ankle injury.

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that everyone else is fit and available.

Everton

Jose Mourinho teams are traditionally built around a rock-solid foundation. Not this Spurs team, though.

Mourinho does not know his best defensive pairing, switching between Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon and Eric Dier at a scattergun rate. Since December 12, only six teams have conceded more goals than Spurs' total of 26 goals, with just five clean sheets in their last 20 Premier League matches. No wonder a place in the top four is slipping through their fingers.

This lack of cohesion at the heart of the Spurs defence is making them easy to score against and it is why I am happy to side with the home team. Everton have enough quality in forward areas to punish them.

The source of a goal could materialise courtesy of some Seamus Coleman magic down the right flank. Carlo Ancelotti has given him more licence to get forward in a wing-back role in the past two fixtures and Coleman has created six chances for his team-mates during that period. One of those chances was taken - a James Rodriguez strike vs Crystal Palace - and when you add everything up, the 11/1 with Sky Bet for him to register another assist against the shaky Spurs backline is worth an interest.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Seamus Coleman to register an assist (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

