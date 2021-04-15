Everton vs Tottenham preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Spurs in the Premier League on Friday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Everton will again be without top-scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin when they host Tottenham on Friday, but Jordan Pickford is among a quartet of players who are back available.
As well as goalkeeper Pickford, sidelined recently due to an abdominal problem, midfielders Allan and Andre Gomes and forward Josh King are also fit to return to action.
Calvert-Lewin, who missed Monday's 0-0 draw at Brighton due to an abductor injury, and Yerry Mina, taken off with an adductor issue, are set to be available again next week when Everton face Arsenal, along with Fabian Delph (tendon) and Bernard. Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee) also remain out.
- Get Sky Sports | Get NOW TV day pass for £9.99 | Live football on Sky Sports
- Premier League table | Premier League top scorers
- Premier League fixtures | Premier League results
Tottenham will be without Matt Doherty and Ben Davies.
Trending
- Hamilton on 'great man' Vettel, Seb on 'smarter' Lewis
- Kudela racism ban just to satisfy 'activists', blasts Czech minister
- Dulux 'deeply sorry' for Spurs tweets
- Lloris opens up on Spurs setbacks
- PL predictions: More Spurs misery for Jose
- Jose: I may never discuss issues with Spurs' quality
- Lingard the vanguard
- Benn's brutal warning: No one blows me away!
- Prutton's Championship predictions
- Bellingham's Euro spot hinges on Henderson fitness
Both full-backs have been missing since the international break, but while Doherty is back in light training after a muscle injury, Davies is still some way from recovering from his ankle injury.
Jose Mourinho has confirmed that everyone else is fit and available.
How to follow
Everton vs Tottenham will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
- Pick your Premier League Team of the Year
Jones Knows prediction
Jose Mourinho teams are traditionally built around a rock-solid foundation. Not this Spurs team, though.
Mourinho does not know his best defensive pairing, switching between Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon and Eric Dier at a scattergun rate. Since December 12, only six teams have conceded more goals than Spurs' total of 26 goals, with just five clean sheets in their last 20 Premier League matches. No wonder a place in the top four is slipping through their fingers.
This lack of cohesion at the heart of the Spurs defence is making them easy to score against and it is why I am happy to side with the home team. Everton have enough quality in forward areas to punish them.
The source of a goal could materialise courtesy of some Seamus Coleman magic down the right flank. Carlo Ancelotti has given him more licence to get forward in a wing-back role in the past two fixtures and Coleman has created six chances for his team-mates during that period. One of those chances was taken - a James Rodriguez strike vs Crystal Palace - and when you add everything up, the 11/1 with Sky Bet for him to register another assist against the shaky Spurs backline is worth an interest.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1
BETTING ANGLE: Seamus Coleman to register an assist (11/1 with Sky Bet)
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Everton's 1-0 win over Spurs in the reverse fixture ended a run of 15 league games without a win against them (D7 L8). They've not done the league double over Spurs since the 1985-86 campaign.
- Tottenham are unbeaten in their last seven away league games against Everton (W3 D4), since losing three in a row at Goodison Park between January 2011 and December 2012.
- The last four meetings between Everton and Tottenham at Goodison Park in all competitions have produced 22 goals (8 for Everton, 14 for Spurs), with the Toffees winning 5-4 in an FA Cup game earlier this season.
- Everton have won just one of their last eight Premier League home games (D2 L5), with the Toffees failing to score more than once in any of these eight games (5 goals in total).
- Everton have failed to win any of their last four Premier League matches (D2 L2), last going five in a row without winning in the competition back in December 2018 under Marco Silva - indeed, the fifth game in that run came against Spurs, losing 2-6 at Goodison Park.
- Tottenham have dropped 18 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, with only Brighton (20) losing more. Indeed, Spurs have let the lead slip in three of their last four Premier League matches (D1 L2).
- 42 per cent (11/26) of Tottenham's away league goals this season came in their first two such matches (5-2 v Southampton, 6-1 v Man Utd), with Spurs netting 15 times in their 14 games on the road since.
- Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 10 goals in his last 11 games against Everton in all competitions, including six goals in six appearances at Goodison Park.
- Everton could become just the third side to complete a league double against a side managed by José Mourinho, with all of these coming in the Portuguese's two seasons in north London with Spurs (vs Chelsea in 2019-20 and Liverpool this season).
- Tottenham's Heung-Min Son has scored 14 Premier League goals in 30 appearances this season, his joint-best tally in a single campaign in the competition alongside 2016-17 (14 goals in 34 apps). Eight of his 14 goals have come away from home this term, twice as many as he netted on the road in 2019-20 (4).