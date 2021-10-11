Faroe Islands vs Scotland LIVE!

CLARKE: SCOTLAND PREPARED FOR FAROES TESTScotland manager Steve Clarke speaking to Sky Sports:“We have the upmost respect for the Faroe Islands and the way they play. The 4-0 win at Hampden wasn’t a 4-0 game, the last couple of goals put a bit of gloss on it for us, so we expect a tough night. It might be a case of being patient, you never know when the goals are going to come. The important thing for us is to react whichever way the game goes. The players are aware [of the magnitude of the game], they have worked hard to put themselves in this position in the group and they want to maintain that.”