      Barcelona Femeni's Alexia Putellas: Right time for El Clasico against Real Madrid Femenino to be at Nou Camp

      The Nou Camp will potentially play host to a world record crowd for a women's game to watch Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg; Barcelona won the first leg 3-1; Alexia Putellas: "The game can open so many doors for so many girls and I feel proud Barca makes it possible."

      By Anton Toloui in Barcelona

      Wednesday 30 March 2022 08:31, UK

      Barcelona take on Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals at the Nou Camp in what is set to be a record attendance for a women's club match

      World Footballer of the Year Alexia Putellas admits she did not dare dream to be walking out in front of a packed crowd at the Nou Camp but it is the "right time" for Barcelona vs Real Madrid to be put on the largest stage possible.

      The Barcelona midfielder - a life-long fan of the Catalan club - will be centre stage when a potential world record crowd for a women's game of 91,000 is in the stands to watch Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg.

      "I believe the time has come, it's the right time to do so," Putellas told reporters when asked about playing in the famous stadium she'd often go to watch the men's team with her family when she was a young child.

      "I didn't picture myself playing in the Nou Camp as a girl as I only saw men playing there. The game can open so many doors for so many girls and I feel proud Barca makes it possible."

      Alexia Putellas has been voted top female footballer
      Image: Alexia Putellas won the Ballon D'or in December.

      Putellas' image adorns the Nou Camp, the Ballon D'or winner is known as 'La Reina' - or 'The Queen' - by fans and sponsors alike.

      There's even a custom-made crown in the Barcelona museum. It was commissioned shortly after she was named the best player on the planet last year.

      Many players would let the attention go to their heads but not Putellas, who is focused on victory and the wider impact on the game.

      Alexia Putellas celebrates with Asisat Oshoala after scoring Barcelona&#39;s second goal against Arsenal
      Image: Alexia Putellas was one of the scorers when Barcelona beat Arsenal earlier in the competition.

      "I believe it will be a turning point for women's football in Barcelona, in Catalonia, in Spain and, hopefully, all around the world.

      "The players now feel empowered and ready to play in front of so many people. But the objective remains the same… winning."

      Barcelona are on a 41-game winning streak in all competitions and wrapped up the Primera Division title two weeks ago.

      They've won all 25 of their league matches so far this season, including a 5-0 win over Real Madrid just over a fortnight ago.

      Real Madrid insist they are confident they can overturn the 3-1 deficit, especially after beating Manchester City earlier in the competition.

      The difference is this time, they're playing against a huge and hostile crowd as well as one of the best teams on the planet.

