      Midtjylland v Celtic preview: Leigh Griffiths out, but Albian Ajeti may return for crucial Champions League clash

      Crucial Champions League second qualifying round in Denmark after first-leg 1-1 draw.; PSV or Galatasaray await in next round, if Celtic fail to overcome Midtjylland, they drop into the third qualifying round of the Europa League to face FK Jablonec; kick-off 6.45pm BST on Wednesday

      Tuesday 27 July 2021 14:03, UK

      Celtic&#39;s Albian Ajeti during the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, first leg match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Tuesday July 20, 2021.
      Image: Albian Ajeti during the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, first leg match at Celtic Park

      Celtic travel to Danish side Midtjylland in the second leg of their Champions League second qualifying round, with the score 1-1 from the first leg.

      Manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed Leigh Griffiths had missed Celtic's crucial trip to Denmark with a "slight injury".

      However, Albian Ajeti has recovered from the issue which forced him to miss Saturday's 6-2 friendly defeat by West Ham.

      Leigh Griffiths
      Image: Leigh Griffiths is out of Celtic's trip to Denmark

      On Griffiths, Postecoglou said: "He picked up a slight injury yesterday (Monday) in training, which was disappointing for him because he was obviously going to be part of the travelling party.

      "Albie trained yesterday and he is fine, so he will be involved. Everyone else from the weekend, apart from Leigh, pulled up fine."

      Celtic were beaten heavily in a friendly ahead of their Champions League qualifier
      Image: Celtic drew 1-1 in the first leg at Parkhead last week

      Celtic travelled to Denmark with an inexperienced back-line following Nir Bitton's first-leg red card.

      But new signing Carl Starfelt is set to be available for Saturday's cinch Premiership opener against Hearts, with the Sweden centre-back in quarantine in London following his move from Rubin Kazan.

      Postecoglou, who added that Christopher Jullien faced another "couple of months" out as he battles back from a knee injury, said: "Carl has started some individual training and we are hoping he joins us at Lennoxtown by the time we get back to Scotland.

      "We will see what his condition is like then but he should be available by the weekend."

      If Celtic fail to overcome Midtjylland, they drop into the third qualifying round of the Europa League, where they will face FK Jablonec of the Czech Republic.

      Champions League dates

      Qualifying
      August 3/4 & 10 2021: Third qualifying round - Rangers enter
      August 17/18 & 24/25 2021: Play-offs

      Group stage
      September 14/15 2021: Matchday 1 - Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea enter
      September 28/29 2021: Matchday 2
      October 19/20 2021: Matchday 3
      November 2/3 2021: Matchday 4
      November 23/24 2021: Matchday 5
      December 7/8 2021: Matchday 6

      Knockout phase
      February 15/16/22/23 & March 8/9/15/16 2022: Round of 16
      April 5/6 & 12/13 2022: Quarter-finals
      April 26/27 & 3/4 2022: Semi-finals
      May 28 2022: Final

