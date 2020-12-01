Porto 0-0 Man City: Pep Guardiola's side top Champions League Group C after goalless draw

Manchester City will finish top of Group C, but were held to their first-ever goalless draw in the Champions League group stages by Porto, who have also qualified for the last 16.

Having made seven changes from the 5-0 thrashing of Burnley on Saturday, it took a while for Man City to find their feet at the Estadio do Dragao, not having their first shot until the 37th minute when Raheem Sterling had a shot cleared off the line by Zaidu Sanusi.

They had more clear-cut chances after half-time and thought they had secured three points when Gabriel Jesus (80) poked home from yet another Agustin Marchesin save late on, but VAR ruled the goal out for a Rodri offside in the build-up.

Image: Group C

It is the second time Man City have failed to score this season - having also been held by Tottenham just over a week ago - but they did keep a fourth successive Champions League clean sheet and maintain their unbeaten European run.

A point suited both teams on the night too with Pep Guardiola's side securing top spot in Group C ahead of the final games next Wednesday, while Porto have also guaranteed their place in the knockout round.

How Man City topped their Champions League group

Image: Gabriel Jesus had a late goal ruled out for offside

It was a first half that will not live long in the memory. There were only four shots between the two sides in the opening period and it was a classic situation for Man City, dominating possession with Porto sitting deep, waiting for the counter.

But it was actually City who could have scored on the break in the 22nd minute. Porto went close at one end, with Ederson scooping away a flick header from Diogo Leite, before Fernandinho set City away in a wonderful team move. Phil Foden's eventual pass for Ferran Torres was wonderful, but Marchesin was out to deny the latter with an outstretched foot.

Sterling went closest for Man City in the final 15 minutes of the half. Marchesin cleared a Bernardo Silva rabona pass towards him, but Sterling could not get the ball under control. Then, some sensational defending from Chelsea loanee Malang Sarr saw him dink the ball from Sterling's path with a poke toe from behind, with the forward looking to be through on goal.

Player ratings Porto: Marchesin (8), Manafa (7), Mbemba (7), Sarr (7), Diogo Leite (7), Sanusi (7), Corona (6), Uribe (6), Sergio Oliveira (7), Otavio (6), Marega (6).



Subs used: Luis Diaz (5), Evanilson (5), Nanu (6), Vieira (n/a).



Man City: Ederson (6), Cancelo (6), Dias (7), Garcia (6), Zinchenko (6), Rodri (7), Fernandinho (7), Silva (7), Foden (8), Sterling (7), Torres (7).



Subs used: Jesus (7).



Man of the match: Agustin Marchesin.

The England international finally had the first shot of the half in the 37th minute. Man City recycled a cleared corner with Sterling chasing the ball down on the left flank. He darted past Otavio Monteiro before sending a low strike through a packed area, but his effort was booted off the line by the waiting Sanusi.

It was a similar story in the second half, but Man City had more clear-cut openings. Both Sterling and Torres went close in the 58th minute, and it all started with a visionary pass from Foden to pick out Sterling's run. However, Marchesin came racing off his line to smother the latter's effort before the loose ball fell to Torres. However, he dallied over it and Wilson Manafa came in to nick the ball away from his path.

It again took some incredible luck and goalkeeping from Marchesin to keep Man City out shortly after. Fernandinho whipped a ball across the face of goal, with Sterling waiting to hook it on. Ruben Dias was on the goal-line, but could only send it backwards as the waiting Torres' overhead shot went straight at the goalkeeper, who pushed it away at point-blank range.

Team news Man City made seven changes from the side that beat Burnley at the weekend. Ederson, Ruben Dias, Rodri and Ferran Torres kept their places. Phil Foden started alongside Raheem Sterling while Nathan Ake also returned to the City bench after injury.

Marchesin was again Porto's saviour as the clock ticked past the 75-minute mark. Silva put in some superb work on the right flank, leaving Sanusi on the floor before cutting into the area, but his shot went straight at the goalkeeper. Not long after, Garcia tried his luck but again, Marchesin stopped him from close range.

Man City thought they had nicked the win on the 80-minute mark. Silva floated a wonderful cross into the area, which Jesus nodded goalwards. However, Marchesin pushed it onto the crossbar and it bounced over the right side of the line for the goalkeeper. But the City striker was lurking to bundle the ball home past Marchesin's outstretched hand.

Image: Raheem Sterling had a number of chances to score at the end of the first half

However, VAR intervened with a review and noticed that Rodri - who had supplied Silva before his cross - was offside when he received the ball and the goal was ruled out.

Man City continued to push for another goal in some frantic final minutes, but a point was ultimately enough for them on the night.

Man of the match - Agustin Marchesin

It takes a lot to stop Man City from scoring, but Marchesin had the performance of his life on Tuesday to do just that. He made save after save as Guardiola's side hunted for goals, timing his bursts off the line to perfection at certain points.

He was particularly impressive from point-blank range, denying Torres and Garcia late on, and made a total of five saves overall. Was there a little bit of luck in Porto's draw? Undoubtedly, but Marchesin was a very close second as he helped steer Porto into the last 16.

What the pundits said

Paul Dickov told Soccer Special: "Porto were stubborn defensively and City didn't create much until Gabriel Jesus came on. Marchesin made four or five great saves too. But it's job done for City - they can rest a few players against Marseille with an eye on that Manchester derby."

Opta stats

Man City have kept four consecutive clean sheets in the UEFA Champions League for the first time, as many as they managed in the group stages in their last two campaigns combined (4).

Pep Guardiola has seen his side draw 0-0 in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 59 games since a nil-nil against Shakhtar Donetsk in February 2015 when manager of Bayern Munich.

Manchester City had 18 shots today, their most attempts at goal without scoring in a UEFA Champions League match.

What's next?

Man City will next be in action on Saturday when they welcome Fulham in the Premier League; kick-off 3pm. They play at home again next Wednesday when they welcome Marseille in their final Champions League group game; kick-off 8pm.

Porto will host Tondela in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday evening before travelling to Olympiakos next week; kick-off 8pm.