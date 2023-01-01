Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

April 2023

April 2023

Saturday 1st April

Premier League
Manchester City 1 1 12:30 Liverpool
Bet on Football with
Arsenal 0 0 15:00 Leeds United
Home 1/4 5/1 Away 10/1
Bournemouth 0 0 15:00 Fulham
Home 29/20 11/5 Away 19/10
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 15:00 Brentford
Home 4/7 16/5 Away 9/2
Crystal Palace 0 0 15:00 Leicester City
Home 13/10 9/4 Away 21/10
Nottingham Forest 0 0 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Home 11/5 11/5 Away 13/10
Chelsea 0 0 17:30 Aston Villa
Home 8/13 29/10 Away 9/2
Scottish Premiership
Hibernian 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Home 4/5 13/5 Away 3/1
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 Hearts
Home 8/5 12/5 Away 6/4
Rangers 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Home 1/11 9/1 Away 22/1
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Home 19/20 9/4 Away 29/10
St. Johnstone 0 0 15:00 Aberdeen
Home 11/5 11/5 Away 6/5
Women's Super League
Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0 4 11:30 Manchester United Women
German Bundesliga
1. FC Union Berlin 0 0 14:30 Stuttgart
Home 21/20 21/10 Away 11/4
RB Leipzig 0 0 14:30 Mainz
Home 4/9 100/30 Away 5/1
SC Freiburg 0 0 14:30 Hertha Berlin
Home 4/6 13/5 Away 4/1
Schalke 0 0 14:30 Bayer Leverkusen
Home 29/10 13/5 Away 5/6
Wolfsburg 0 0 14:30 FC Augsburg
Home 1/2 16/5 Away 9/2
Bayern Munich 0 0 17:30 Borussia Dortmund
Home 2/5 4/1 Away 5/1
Scottish Championship
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Partick Thistle
Home 4/1 11/4 Away 4/7
Dundee 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Home 2/7 19/5 Away 15/2
Morton 0 0 15:00 Inverness CT
Home 21/20 9/4 Away 9/4
Raith Rovers 0 0 15:00 Queen's Park
Home 7/5 23/10 Away 13/8
Scottish League 1
Alloa Athletic 0 0 15:00 Airdrieonians
Clyde 0 0 15:00 Falkirk
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts
Edinburgh City 0 0 15:00 Montrose
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Peterhead
Sky Bet Championship
Luton Town 1 0 12:30 Watford
Preston North End 2 0 12:30 Blackpool
Birmingham City 0 0 15:00 Blackburn Rovers
Home 6/4 2/1 Away 2/1
Bristol City 0 0 15:00 Reading
Home 3/4 13/5 Away 19/5
Cardiff City 0 0 15:00 Swansea City
Home 29/20 11/5 Away 19/10
Coventry City 0 0 15:00 Stoke City
Home 7/5 9/4 Away 2/1
Huddersfield Town 0 0 15:00 Middlesbrough
Home 9/2 29/10 Away 8/13
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Home 10/11 12/5 Away 16/5
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 Sheffield United
Home 8/5 12/5 Away 13/8
West Bromwich Albion 0 0 15:00 Millwall
Home 19/20 23/10 Away 3/1
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Queens Park Rangers
Home 7/5 11/5 Away 2/1
Sky Bet League One
Barnsley 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Home 3/10 17/4 Away 15/2
Charlton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 5/4 9/4 Away 21/10
Cheltenham Town 0 0 15:00 Burton Albion
Home 13/10 23/10 Away 19/10
Derby County 0 0 15:00 Ipswich Town
Home 12/5 9/4 Away 11/10
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Exeter City
Home 17/10 21/10 Away 8/5
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Oxford United
Home 4/6 14/5 Away 18/5
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Home 1/1 11/5 Away 14/5
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Home 8/15 3/1 Away 19/4
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 15:00 Lincoln City
Home 1/3 15/4 Away 15/2
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Home 1/1 23/10 Away 13/5
Scottish League 2
Bonnyrigg Rose 0 0 15:00 Stranraer
Dumbarton 0 0 15:00 Stenhousemuir
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Annan Athletic
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Albion Rovers
Sky Bet League Two
Bradford City 1 0 13:00 Grimsby Town
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Home 21/20 12/5 Away 12/5
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Gillingham
Home 6/5 21/10 Away 23/10
Colchester United 0 0 15:00 Newport County AFC
Home 7/4 2/1 Away 8/5
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Home 1/1 23/10 Away 13/5
Hartlepool United 0 0 15:00 Swindon Town
Home 6/4 12/5 Away 8/5
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Carlisle United
Home 6/5 21/10 Away 23/10
Mansfield Town 0 0 15:00 Crawley Town
Home 4/6 11/4 Away 19/5
Northampton Town 0 0 15:00 Stevenage
Home 29/20 21/10 Away 15/8
Walsall 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Home 7/4 2/1 Away 8/5
National League
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Torquay United
Wealdstone P P 15:00 Aldershot Town
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Yeovil Town 0 0 17:20 Southend United
The FA Trophy
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 15:30 Heerenveen
Home 4/7 3/1 Away 17/4
Excelsior 0 0 17:45 FC Twente
Home 21/4 15/4 Away 2/5
Cambuur Leeuwarden 0 0 19:00 Emmen
Home 13/10 23/10 Away 15/8
NEC Nijmegen 0 0 19:00 PSV Eindhoven
Home 15/4 3/1 Away 8/13
RKC Waalwijk 0 0 20:00 Vitesse Arnhem
Home 8/5 5/2 Away 29/20
League of Ireland Premier Division
Sligo Rovers 0 0 19:45 Bohemians
Northern Irish Premiership
Glentoran 0 0 15:00 Portadown
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Madrid CF Femenino 0 0 11:00 Levante Femenino
Villarreal Femenino 0 0 11:00 Granadilla Tenerife Femenino
Sevilla Femenino 0 0 15:00 Alavés Femenino
Atlético de Madrid Femenino 0 0 17:15 Valencia Femenino
Women's French Division 1
Fleury 91 Féminines 0 0 12:45 Dijon Féminines
Soyaux Féminines 0 0 12:45 Montpellier Féminines
French Ligue 1
Auxerre 0 0 16:00 Troyes
Home 10/11 5/2 Away 3/1
Rennes 0 0 20:00 RC Lens
Home 9/5 12/5 Away 29/20
Spanish La Liga
Girona 0 0 13:00 Espanyol
Athletic Bilbao 0 0 15:15 Getafe
Home 4/6 5/2 Away 19/4
Cadiz 0 0 17:30 Sevilla
Home 11/5 2/1 Away 7/5
Elche 0 0 20:00 Barcelona
Home 17/2 17/4 Away 3/10
Italian Serie A
Cremonese 0 0 14:00 Atalanta
Home 5/1 16/5 Away 8/15
Inter Milan 0 0 17:00 Fiorentina
Home 4/5 13/5 Away 100/30
Juventus 0 0 19:45 Verona
Home 1/2 29/10 Away 6/1
Isthmian League
Bognor Regis Town 0 0 15:00 Billericay Town
Brightlingsea Regent 0 0 15:00 Bowers & Pitsea
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Bishops Stortford
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Cray Wanderers
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Haringey Borough 0 0 15:00 Aveley
Hastings United 0 0 15:00 Herne Bay
Horsham 0 0 15:00 Hornchurch
Margate 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Potters Bar Town 0 0 15:00 Corinthian Casuals
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 15:00 Canvey Island
National League South
Braintree Town 0 0 15:00 Dover
Cheshunt P P 15:00 Chelmsford
Chippenham Town 0 0 15:00 St Albans
Concord Rangers 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Dartford 0 0 15:00 Dulwich Hamlet
Farnborough P P 15:00 Worthing
Hemel Hempstead 0 0 15:00 Slough
Hungerford Town P P 15:00 Bath City
Oxford City 0 0 15:00 Tonbridge Angels
Taunton 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Welling United P P 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd 0 0 15:00 Guiseley
Bamber Bridge 0 0 15:00 South Shields
Belper Town 0 0 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 15:00 Warrington Town
Hyde 0 0 15:00 Whitby Town
Marine 0 0 15:00 Nantwich Town
Marske Utd 0 0 15:00 Stalybridge
Morpeth Town 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Radcliffe 0 0 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Welsh Premier League
Flint Town United 0 0 14:30 Haverfordwest County
Newtown AFC 0 0 14:30 The New Saints FC
Pontypridd United 0 0 17:15 Aberystwyth Town
Belgian First Division A
Cercle Brugge KSV 0 0 15:00 KV Kortrijk
RFC Seraing 0 0 17:15 AA Gent
Westerlo 0 0 17:15 Charleroi
KV Oostende 0 0 19:45 Standard Liege
Polish Ekstraklasa
Legia Warsaw 0 0 16:30 Raków Czestochowa
Lechia Gdansk 0 0 19:00 Slask Wroclaw
Southern Premier League South
Beaconsfield 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Bracknell Town 0 0 15:00 Metropolitan Police
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Yate
Gosport Borough 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Hartley Wintney 0 0 15:00 Harrow Borough
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Hanwell Town
Plymouth Parkway 0 0 15:00 North Leigh
Salisbury FC 0 0 15:00 Dorchester
Swindon Supermarine 0 0 15:00 Poole Town
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Hayes & Yeading
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 15:00 Winchester City
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Vizela 0 0 15:30 Casa Pia AC
Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 0 18:00 Pacos Ferreira
Sporting Lisbon 0 0 20:30 Santa Clara
National League North
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Brackley Town
AFC Telford United 0 0 15:00 Peterborough Sports
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 Leamington
Banbury 0 0 15:00 Blyth Spartans
Buxton 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Chorley 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Curzon Ashton 0 0 15:00 Bradford P A
Darlington 0 0 15:00 Chester FC
Farsley 0 0 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Hereford FC 0 0 15:00 Boston United
Kettering Town 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Southport 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Italian Serie B
Ascoli 0 0 13:00 Brescia
Cagliari 0 0 13:00 Südtirol
Cosenza 0 0 13:00 Pisa
Parma 0 0 13:00 Palermo
Spal 1 0 13:00 Ternana U
Venezia 0 0 13:00 Como
Bari 0 0 15:15 Benevento
Perugia 0 0 15:15 Frosinone
Hungarian Liga
Kisvárda 0 0 12:00 Puskas FC
Ujpesti Football Club 0 0 14:00 Zalaegerszegi TE
Budapest Honved 0 0 18:30 Paksi SE
Greek Super League
Levadiakos 0 0 15:00 Atromitos Athens
Panetolikos 0 0 15:30 Lamia
PAS Giannina 0 0 17:30 OFI
Swedish Allsvenskan
Malmo FF 0 0 14:00 Kalmar FF
Djurgardens IF 0 0 16:30 Brommapojkarna

