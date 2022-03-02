Football Fixtures

March 2022

March 2022

Tuesday 1st March

Premier League
Burnley 0 0 19:45 Leicester City
The FA Cup
Peterborough United 0 0 19:15 Manchester City
Crystal Palace 0 0 19:30 Stoke City
Middlesbrough 0 0 19:55 Tottenham Hotspur
Sky Bet Championship
Cardiff City 0 0 19:45 Derby County
Sky Bet League One
Portsmouth 1 1 19:45 Oxford United
Sheffield Wednesday 2 1 19:45 Burton Albion
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 19:45 Rotherham United
Wigan Athletic 2 0 19:45 Fleetwood Town
Wycombe Wanderers 2 0 19:45 Cambridge United
Sky Bet League Two
Bristol Rovers 0 0 19:45 Barrow
Carlisle United 1 0 19:45 Rochdale
Colchester United 0 0 19:45 Leyton Orient
Crawley Town 0 0 19:45 Oldham Athletic
Harrogate Town 1 0 19:45 Port Vale
Newport County AFC 1 0 19:45 Forest Green Rovers
Northampton Town 1 0 19:45 Walsall
Scottish Championship
Arbroath 1 0 19:30 Partick Thistle
Scottish League 1
Queen's Park 1 0 19:45 Peterhead
Scottish Challenge Cup
Cove Rangers 0 1 19:30 Queen Of The South
National League
Chesterfield 0 1 19:45 Notts County
Dagenham & Redbridge 2 0 19:45 Maidenhead United
Grimsby Town P P 19:45 Boreham Wood
Postponed : Other
Wrexham 2 0 19:45 Kings Lynn Town
Women's National League Southern Premier Division
Oxford United Women 0 0 19:45 Hounslow Women
Northern Irish Premiership
Coleraine 0 0 19:45 Larne
National League South
Braintree Town 0 0 19:45 Slough
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd 0 0 19:45 South Shields
Nantwich Town 0 0 19:45 Witton Albion
National League North
AFC Fylde 0 0 19:45 York City
AFC Telford United 0 0 19:45 Curzon Ashton
Alfreton Town P P 19:45 Boston United
Coppa Italia
AC Milan 0 0 20:00 Inter Milan
Isthmian League
Cheshunt 0 0 19:45 Potters Bar Town
Corinthian Casuals P P 19:45 Haringey Borough
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 19:45 East Thurrock United
Hornchurch 0 0 19:45 Carshalton Athletic
Southern Premier League South
Hayes & Yeading P P 19:45 Salisbury FC
Metropolitan Police 0 0 19:45 Hartley Wintney
Taunton 0 0 19:45 Yate
Coupe de France
Nice 0 0 20:00 Versailles
Italian Serie B
Benevento 1 1 17:30 Cremonese FT
Brescia 2 1 17:30 Perugia FT
Ternana U 1 0 17:30 Pordenone FT
Alessandria 0 0 19:30 Como

