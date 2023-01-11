Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

April 2023

Tuesday 11th April

UEFA Champions League
Benfica 0 0 20:00 Inter Milan
Home 23/20 12/5 Away 23/10
Manchester City 0 0 20:00 Bayern Munich
Home 11/20 16/5 Away 9/2
Scottish Championship
Dundee 0 0 19:45 Raith Rovers
Home 3/10 15/4 Away 15/2
Inverness CT 0 0 19:45 Arbroath
Home 21/20 21/10 Away 5/2
Morton 0 0 19:45 Hamilton Academical
Home 8/15 14/5 Away 9/2
Scottish League 1
Montrose 0 0 19:45 Falkirk
Peterhead 0 0 19:45 Dunfermline Athletic
Scottish League 2
Dumbarton 0 0 19:45 Stirling Albion
Elgin City 0 0 19:45 Stenhousemuir
Women's International Friendlies
Korea Republic Women 5 0 11:00 Zambia Women FT
New Zealand Women 0 3 14:00 Nigeria Women FT
Italy Women 1 0 15:30 Colombia Women
Denmark Women 0 0 17:00 Japan Women
Germany Women 0 0 17:00 Brazil Women
Spain Women 0 0 17:00 China Women
Portugal Women 0 0 17:30 Wales Women
Sweden Women 0 0 17:30 Norway Women
Belgium Women 0 0 19:00 Slovenia Women
Holland Women 0 0 19:00 Poland Women
Scotland Women 0 0 19:35 Costa Rica Women
England Women 0 0 19:45 Australia Women
France Women 0 0 20:10 Canada Women
Women's National League Northern Premier Division
Boldmere St Michaels Ladies 0 0 19:45 Wolverhampton Wanderers Ladies
Northern Irish Premiership
Carrick Rangers 0 0 19:45 Dungannon Swifts
Cliftonville 0 0 19:45 Larne
Crusaders 0 0 19:45 Coleraine
Glenavon 0 0 19:45 Ballymena United
Portadown 0 0 19:45 Newry City
Danish Superliga
Silkeborg 0 0 17:30 AC Horsens

©2023 Sky UK