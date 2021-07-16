Ashton Utd
0
0
15:00
Nantwich Town
Atherton Collieries
0
0
15:00
Mickleover Sports
Basford United
0
0
15:00
Hyde
FC United of Manchester
0
0
15:00
Grantham
Matlock Town
0
0
15:00
South Shields
Radcliffe
0
0
15:00
Lancaster City
Scarborough Athletic
0
0
15:00
Witton Albion
Stafford Rangers
0
0
15:00
Gainsborough Trinity
Stalybridge
0
0
15:00
Bamber Bridge
Warrington Town
0
0
15:00
Whitby Town
Union Saint-Gilloise
0
0
15:15
RFC Seraing
KV Oostende
0
0
17:30
Cercle Brugge KSV
Zulte-Waregem
0
0
17:30
Antwerp
Standard Liege
0
0
19:45
Oud-Heverlee Leuven
Leczna
0
0
11:30
Piast Gliwice
LKS Nieciecza
0
0
14:00
Lechia Gdansk
Gornik Zabrze
0
0
16:30
Wisla Krakow
Slask Wroclaw
0
0
19:00
Raków Czestochowa
AFC Fylde
0
0
15:00
Gloucester
AFC Telford United
0
0
15:00
Farsley
Brackley Town
P
P
15:00
Spennymoor Town
Bradford P A
P
P
15:00
Gateshead
Chorley
0
0
15:00
Darlington
Chorley
P
P
15:00
Kettering Town
Chesham
0
0
15:00
Dorchester
Farnborough
0
0
15:00
Kings Langley
Metropolitan Police
0
0
15:00
Merthyr Town
Poole Town
0
0
15:00
Hendon
Taunton
0
0
15:00
Beaconsfield
Tiverton Town
0
0
15:00
Wimborne Town
Walton Casuals
0
0
15:00
Swindon Supermarine
Weston-s-Mare
0
0
15:00
Salisbury FC
Bath City
P
P
15:00
Hampton & Richmond
Billericay Town
0
0
15:00
Slough
Eastbourne Borough
0
0
15:00
Chippenham Town
Tonbridge Angels
P
P
15:00
Havant and Waterlooville
Welling United
0
0
15:00
Braintree Town
Bishops Stortford
0
0
15:00
Margate
Brightlingsea Regent
0
0
15:00
Wingate & Finchley
Carshalton Athletic
0
0
15:00
East Thurrock United
Enfield Town
0
0
15:00
Worthing
Hornchurch
0
0
15:00
Leatherhead
Merstham
0
0
15:00
Haringey Borough
Potters Bar Town
P
P
15:00
Bowers & Pitsea
Ostersunds FK
0
0
14:00
Malmo FF
Bodo/Glimt
0
0
00:00
Valerenga
Brann
0
0
00:00
Lillestrom
Haugesund
0
0
00:00
Molde
Kristiansund BK
0
0
00:00
Tromso
Sandefjord
0
0
00:00
Odd Grenland
Sarpsborg
0
0
00:00
Rosenborg
Stabaek
0
0
00:00
Mjondalen
Stromsgodset
0
0
00:00
Viking
Lillestrom
0
0
17:00
Kristiansund BK
Gyirmot FC Gyor
0
0
13:45
Paksi SE
Ferencvaros
0
0
16:00
Zalaegerszegi TE
MOL Vidi FC
0
0
18:30
Budapest Honved
Ascoli
1
1
13:00
Lecce
FT
Crotone
2
1
13:00
Pisa
FT
Pordenone
1
3
13:00
Ternana U
FT
Vicenza
0
1
13:00
Reggina
FT
Cosenza
0
0
15:15
Frosinone
Perugia
0
0
15:15
Brescia
Como
0
0
17:30
Alessandria
Apollon Smyrnis
0
0
16:15
Asteras Tripoli
Ilves
0
0
13:00
HJK Helsinki
FC Haka
0
0
15:00
FC Lahti
FC Inter Turku
0
0
15:00
KuPS Kuopio
HIFK Helsinki
0
0
15:00
SJK
KTP Kotka
0
0
15:00
Honka