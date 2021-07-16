Football Fixtures

October 2021

October 2021

Saturday 16th October

Premier League
Watford 0 5 12:30 Liverpool FT

Aston Villa 0 0 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leicester City 1 1 15:00 Manchester United
Manchester City 1 0 15:00 Burnley
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Southampton 0 0 15:00 Leeds United
Home 21/20 13/5 Away 12/5
Brentford 0 0 17:30 Chelsea
Home 11/2 3/1 Away 8/15
Sky Bet Championship
Fulham 4 1 12:30 Queens Park Rangers FT
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 15:00 Coventry City
Home 29/20 23/10 Away 15/8
Bristol City 0 1 15:00 Bournemouth
Huddersfield Town 1 0 15:00 Hull City
Home 21/20 9/4 Away 14/5
Middlesbrough 0 0 15:00 Peterborough United
Millwall 0 1 15:00 Luton Town
Nottingham Forest 1 0 15:00 Blackpool
Preston North End 0 0 15:00 Derby County
Home 10/11 23/10 Away 16/5
Reading 0 0 15:00 Barnsley
Home 13/10 23/10 Away 21/10
Sheffield United 0 0 15:00 Stoke City
Sky Bet League One
AFC Wimbledon 0 1 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday
Bolton Wanderers 0 1 15:00 Wigan Athletic
Cambridge United 0 1 15:00 Ipswich Town
Home 5/2 12/5 Away 1/1
Cheltenham Town 0 0 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Home 5/4 9/4 Away 2/1
Doncaster Rovers 0 2 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Gillingham 1 0 15:00 Sunderland
Lincoln City 0 0 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Home 11/8 23/10 Away 9/5
Oxford United 1 1 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Home 17/20 13/5 Away 11/4
Rotherham United 1 0 15:00 Portsmouth
Home 8/11 13/5 Away 7/2
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Home 23/10 12/5 Away 11/10
Sky Bet League Two
Bradford City 0 0 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Carlisle United 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 8/5 11/5 Away 8/5
Colchester United 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Home 21/10 9/4 Away 5/4
Crawley Town 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Home 21/10 12/5 Away 23/20
Exeter City 1 1 15:00 Newport County AFC
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Walsall
Home 17/20 12/5 Away 3/1
Northampton Town 1 0 15:00 Mansfield Town
Oldham Athletic 2 0 15:00 Stevenage
Home 8/5 11/5 Away 13/8
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Salford City 1 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Home 1/1 9/4 Away 11/4
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Swindon Town 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Home 21/20 5/2 Away 23/10
Scottish Premiership
Hibernian 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Motherwell 0 1 15:00 Celtic
Home 7/1 17/4 Away 3/10
Rangers 0 0 15:00 Hearts
Ross County 0 1 15:00 St Mirren
Home 17/10 12/5 Away 7/5
St. Johnstone 0 2 15:00 Livingston
Dundee 0 0 18:00 Aberdeen
Home 2/1 11/5 Away 13/10
German Bundesliga
1. FC Union Berlin 0 0 14:30 Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund 1 0 14:30 Mainz
Home 1/3 4/1 Away 13/2
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 1 14:30 Hertha Berlin
Greuther Furth 0 0 14:30 Bochum
SC Freiburg 0 1 14:30 RB Leipzig
Home 13/5 13/5 Away 10/11
M'gladbach 0 0 17:30 Stuttgart
Home 4/9 7/2 Away 19/4
Scottish Championship
Ayr United 0 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Home 1/1 21/10 Away 13/5
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 15:00 Kilmarnock
Inverness CT 1 0 15:00 Morton
Raith Rovers 1 0 15:00 Arbroath
Scottish League 1
Alloa Athletic 1 1 15:00 Peterhead
Clyde 0 3 15:00 Montrose
Dumbarton 0 0 15:00 Queen's Park
East Fife 2 0 15:00 Cove Rangers
Falkirk 0 0 15:00 Airdrieonians
Scottish League 2
Albion Rovers 0 0 15:00 Elgin City
Cowdenbeath 0 2 15:00 Stenhousemuir
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Annan Athletic
Stirling Albion 0 0 15:00 Stranraer
Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord 0 0 15:30 RKC Waalwijk
Go Ahead Eagles 0 0 17:45 Heracles Almelo
Home 21/10 12/5 Away 23/20
Heerenveen 0 0 17:45 Ajax
Home 11/1 13/2 Away 1/6
Fortuna Sittard 0 0 20:00 Cambuur Leeuwarden
Home 17/10 13/5 Away 13/10
PSV Eindhoven 0 0 20:00 PEC Zwolle
Home 1/11 8/1 Away 20/1
Northern Irish Premiership
Carrick Rangers P P 15:00 Crusaders
Cliftonville 0 0 15:00 Larne
Glenavon 0 0 15:00 Dungannon Swifts
Home 1/6 11/2 Away 14/1
Portadown 0 0 15:00 Ballymena United
Warrenpoint Town 0 0 15:00 Linfield
Glentoran 0 0 17:30 Coleraine
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Valencia Femenino 0 0 12:00 Rayo Vallecano Femenino
Sevilla Femenino 0 0 17:00 Real Madrid Women
French Ligue 1
Clermont 0 0 16:00 Lille
Home 2/1 12/5 Away 13/10
Lyon 0 0 20:00 Monaco
Home 21/20 13/5 Away 12/5
Women's French Division 1
Reims Féminines 5 2 12:00 Bordeaux Féminines FT
Fleury 91 Féminines 0 1 13:30 Dijon Féminines FT
Guingamp Féminines 1 1 13:30 Issy Féminines FT
Paris FC Féminines 4 0 13:30 Soyaux Féminines FT
Spanish La Liga
Levante 0 0 17:30 Getafe
Home 7/5 2/1 Away 11/5
Real Sociedad 0 0 20:00 Real Mallorca
Home 4/9 16/5 Away 13/2
Italian Serie A
Spezia 1 1 14:00 Salernitana
Home 1/1 12/5 Away 5/2
Lazio 0 0 17:00 Inter Milan
Home 19/10 12/5 Away 5/4
AC Milan 0 0 19:45 Verona
Home 11/20 16/5 Away 19/4
American MLS League
CF Montréal 0 0 18:00 Philadelphia Union
Los Angeles Football Club 0 0 20:30 San Jose Earthquakes
Columbus Crew 0 0 23:00 Inter Miami CF
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd 0 0 15:00 Nantwich Town
Atherton Collieries 0 0 15:00 Mickleover Sports
Basford United 0 0 15:00 Hyde
FC United of Manchester 0 0 15:00 Grantham
Matlock Town 0 0 15:00 South Shields
Radcliffe 0 0 15:00 Lancaster City
Scarborough Athletic 0 0 15:00 Witton Albion
Stafford Rangers 0 0 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
Stalybridge 0 0 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 Whitby Town
Belgian First Division A
Union Saint-Gilloise 0 0 15:15 RFC Seraing
KV Oostende 0 0 17:30 Cercle Brugge KSV
Zulte-Waregem 0 0 17:30 Antwerp
Standard Liege 0 0 19:45 Oud-Heverlee Leuven
Polish Ekstraklasa
Leczna 0 0 11:30 Piast Gliwice
LKS Nieciecza 0 0 14:00 Lechia Gdansk
Gornik Zabrze 0 0 16:30 Wisla Krakow
Slask Wroclaw 0 0 19:00 Raków Czestochowa
National League North
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
AFC Telford United 0 0 15:00 Farsley
Brackley Town P P 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Bradford P A P P 15:00 Gateshead
Chorley 0 0 15:00 Darlington
Chorley P P 15:00 Kettering Town
Southern Premier League
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Dorchester
Farnborough 0 0 15:00 Kings Langley
Metropolitan Police 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Taunton 0 0 15:00 Beaconsfield
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Wimborne Town
Walton Casuals 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
National League South
Bath City P P 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Billericay Town 0 0 15:00 Slough
Eastbourne Borough 0 0 15:00 Chippenham Town
Tonbridge Angels P P 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Welling United 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Isthmian League
Bishops Stortford 0 0 15:00 Margate
Brightlingsea Regent 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 15:00 East Thurrock United
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 Leatherhead
Merstham 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
Potters Bar Town P P 15:00 Bowers & Pitsea
Swedish Allsvenskan
Ostersunds FK 0 0 14:00 Malmo FF
Norwegian Eliteserien
Bodo/Glimt 0 0 00:00 Valerenga
Brann 0 0 00:00 Lillestrom
Haugesund 0 0 00:00 Molde
Kristiansund BK 0 0 00:00 Tromso
Sandefjord 0 0 00:00 Odd Grenland
Sarpsborg 0 0 00:00 Rosenborg
Stabaek 0 0 00:00 Mjondalen
Stromsgodset 0 0 00:00 Viking
Lillestrom 0 0 17:00 Kristiansund BK
Molde 0 0 17:00 Tromso
Hungarian Liga
Gyirmot FC Gyor 0 0 13:45 Paksi SE
Ferencvaros 0 0 16:00 Zalaegerszegi TE
MOL Vidi FC 0 0 18:30 Budapest Honved
Italian Serie B
Ascoli 1 1 13:00 Lecce FT
Crotone 2 1 13:00 Pisa FT
Pordenone 1 3 13:00 Ternana U FT
Vicenza 0 1 13:00 Reggina FT
Cosenza 0 0 15:15 Frosinone
Perugia 0 0 15:15 Brescia
Como 0 0 17:30 Alessandria
Greek Super League
Apollon Smyrnis 0 0 16:15 Asteras Tripoli
Finnish Veikkausliga
Ilves 0 0 13:00 HJK Helsinki
FC Haka 0 0 15:00 FC Lahti
FC Inter Turku 0 0 15:00 KuPS Kuopio
HIFK Helsinki 0 0 15:00 SJK
KTP Kotka 0 0 15:00 Honka

