Date Competitions Sky Bet

April 2023

Sunday 2nd April

Premier League
West Ham United 0 0 14:00 Southampton
Bet on Football with
Newcastle United 0 0 16:30 Manchester United
Home 11/8 12/5 Away 19/10
Scottish Premiership
Ross County 0 2 12:00 Celtic FT
Women's Super League
Arsenal Women 2 1 12:30 Manchester City Women
Everton Women 1 1 13:00 Tottenham Hotspur Women
Leicester City Women 0 0 15:00 Reading Women
West Ham United Women 0 0 17:00 Liverpool Women
Aston Villa Women 0 0 18:45 Chelsea Women
German Bundesliga
Cologne 0 0 14:30 M'gladbach
Home 6/5 12/5 Away 2/1
Werder Bremen 0 0 16:30 Hoffenheim
Home 5/4 13/5 Away 9/5
Papa Johns Trophy
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Scottish Women's Premier League
Celtic Women 2 0 12:10 Partick Thistle Women FT
Aberdeen Women 1 0 13:00 Spartans Women
Motherwell Women 0 0 14:00 Dundee United Women
Hearts Women 0 0 15:00 Glasgow City Ladies
Hamilton Academical Women 0 0 16:00 Glasgow Women
Rangers Women 0 0 16:10 Hibernian Women
FA Women's Championship
Sunderland Ladies 0 0 12:00 Crystal Palace Women
Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0 0 13:00 Durham Women
Birmingham City Women 0 0 14:00 Southampton Women
Lewes Women 0 0 14:00 Coventry United Ladies
London City Lionesses 0 0 14:00 Charlton Athletic Women
Bristol City Women 0 0 15:00 Sheffield United Women
Women's National League Northern Premier Division
Derby County Ladies 0 0 14:00 Brighouse Town Ladies
Nottingham Forest Ladies 0 0 14:00 Burnley Ladies
Stoke City Ladies 0 0 14:00 West Bromwich Albion WFC
Wolverhampton Wanderers Ladies 0 0 14:00 Huddersfield Town Ladies
Loughborough Lightning Women 0 0 15:00 Liverpool Marshall Feds LFC
Women's National League Southern Premier Division
Plymouth Argyle Ladies 0 0 12:30 Watford FC Women
Billericay Town Ladies 0 0 14:00 Portsmouth Ladies
Cheltenham Town Ladies 0 0 14:00 Gillingham Ladies
Ipswich Town Ladies 0 0 14:00 Oxford United Women
MK Dons Ladies 0 0 14:00 Bridgwater United Women
Dutch Eredivisie
Go Ahead Eagles 0 0 11:15 Ajax FT
FC Utrecht 0 0 13:30 FC Volendam
Sparta Rotterdam 1 1 13:30 Feyenoord
Fortuna Sittard 0 0 15:45 Groningen
Home 11/10 5/2 Away 11/5
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Real Sociedad Femenino 0 0 11:00 Athletic Club Femenino
Sporting de Huelva Femenino 0 0 11:00 Real Betis Féminas
Villarreal Femenino 0 0 11:00 Alavés Femenino
Women's French Division 1
Paris Saint-Germain Women 1 0 11:45 Bordeaux Féminines FT
French Ligue 1
Lille 3 1 12:00 Lorient FT
Angers 0 1 14:00 Nice
Brest 0 0 14:00 Toulouse
Clermont 0 0 14:00 AC Ajaccio
Nantes 0 0 14:00 Reims
Monaco 0 0 16:05 Strasbourg
Home 3/5 3/1 Away 9/2
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 19:45 Lyon
Home 2/5 17/4 Away 11/2
Spanish La Liga
Celta Vigo 2 2 13:00 Almeria
Real Madrid 0 0 15:15 Real Valladolid
Home 1/6 13/2 Away 14/1
Villarreal 0 0 17:30 Real Sociedad
Home 6/4 21/10 Away 2/1
Atletico Madrid 0 0 20:00 Real Betis
Home 4/9 100/30 Away 13/2
Italian Serie A
Bologna 3 0 11:30 Udinese FT
Monza 0 0 14:00 Lazio
Spezia 0 0 14:00 Salernitana
Roma 0 0 17:00 Sampdoria
Home 4/11 7/2 Away 8/1
Napoli 0 0 19:45 AC Milan
Home 19/20 12/5 Away 29/10
American MLS League
Atlanta United FC 1 0 00:30 New York Red Bulls FT
Columbus Crew 4 0 00:30 Real Salt Lake FT
FC Cincinnati 1 0 00:30 Inter Miami CF FT
Los Angeles Galaxy 1 2 00:30 Seattle Sounders FC FT
New England Revolution 1 1 00:30 New York City FC FT
Philadelphia Union 0 0 00:30 Sporting Kansas City FT
Toronto FC 2 2 00:30 Charlotte FC FT
Chicago Fire 0 0 01:30 D.C. United FT
FC Dallas 1 1 01:30 Portland Timbers FT
St. Louis City SC 0 1 01:30 Minnesota United FC FT
Colorado Rapids 0 0 02:30 Los Angeles Football Club FT
San Jose Earthquakes 2 1 03:30 Houston Dynamo FT
Vancouver Whitecaps 5 0 03:30 CF Montréal FT
Polish Ekstraklasa
Lech Poznan 0 0 16:30 Pogon Szczecin
Belgian First Division A
Genk 0 0 12:30 Oud-Heverlee Leuven
KAS Eupen 0 0 15:00 Anderlecht
Mechelen 0 0 17:30 Club Brugge
Union Saint-Gilloise 0 0 18:15 Sint-Truidense VV
Portuguese Primeira Liga
GD Chaves 0 0 15:30 Braga
Maritimo 0 0 15:30 Boavista
Rio Ave 0 0 18:00 Benfica
FC Porto 0 0 20:30 Portimonense
Hungarian Liga
Kecskemeti TE 0 0 13:15 Mezokovesd Zsory
Ferencvaros 0 0 15:30 Fehervar FC
Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club 0 0 18:00 Vasas Budapest
Greek Super League
PAOK Salonika 0 0 17:30 AEK Athens
Olympiakos FC 0 0 19:00 Aris Salonika
Danish Superliga
AC Horsens 0 0 13:00 Aalborg BK
Lyngby BK 0 0 13:00 Silkeborg
Brondby 0 0 15:00 Viborg FF
FC Copenhagen 0 0 17:00 FC Nordsjaelland
Swedish Allsvenskan
Norrkoping 0 0 14:00 IK Sirius
Halmstads BK 0 0 16:30 AIK
Italian Serie B
Modena 0 0 15:15 Cittadella

