Lech Poznan
0
0
16:30
Pogon Szczecin
Genk
0
0
12:30
Oud-Heverlee Leuven
KAS Eupen
0
0
15:00
Anderlecht
Mechelen
0
0
17:30
Club Brugge
Union Saint-Gilloise
0
0
18:15
Sint-Truidense VV
GD Chaves
0
0
15:30
Braga
Maritimo
0
0
15:30
Boavista
Rio Ave
0
0
18:00
Benfica
FC Porto
0
0
20:30
Portimonense
Kecskemeti TE
0
0
13:15
Mezokovesd Zsory
Ferencvaros
0
0
15:30
Fehervar FC
Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club
0
0
18:00
Vasas Budapest
PAOK Salonika
0
0
17:30
AEK Athens
Olympiakos FC
0
0
19:00
Aris Salonika
AC Horsens
0
0
13:00
Aalborg BK
Lyngby BK
0
0
13:00
Silkeborg
Brondby
0
0
15:00
Viborg FF
FC Copenhagen
0
0
17:00
FC Nordsjaelland
Norrkoping
0
0
14:00
IK Sirius
Halmstads BK
0
0
16:30
AIK
Modena
0
0
15:15
Cittadella