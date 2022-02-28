Football Fixtures

February 2022

Sunday 27th February

Premier League
Chelsea P P 14:00 Leicester City
Postponed : Fixture Clash
West Ham United 0 0 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Carabao Cup
Chelsea 0 0 16:30 Liverpool
Scottish Premiership
Hibernian 0 0 12:00 Celtic
Rangers 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
German Bundesliga
Bochum 0 0 14:30 RB Leipzig
FC Augsburg 0 0 16:30 Borussia Dortmund
FA Women's Championship
Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0 0 12:00 Lewes Women
Sunderland Ladies 0 0 12:00 Crystal Palace Women
London City Lionesses 0 0 14:00 Bristol City Women
Women's National League Northern Premier Division
Derby County Ladies 0 0 14:00 Hull City Ladies
Hull City Ladies P P 14:00 Sheffield FC Ladies
Middlesbrough Ladies 0 0 14:00 Brighouse Town Ladies
Nottingham Forest Ladies 0 0 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Ladies
Stoke City Ladies 0 0 14:00 Huddersfield Town Ladies
Women's National League Southern Premier Division
London Bees 0 0 13:00 Bridgwater United Women
Hounslow Women P P 14:00 Cardiff City Ladies
MK Dons Ladies 0 0 14:00 Chichester City Ladies
Oxford United Women 0 0 14:00 Crawley Wasps Ladies
Plymouth Argyle Ladies P P 14:00 Bridgwater United Women
Portsmouth Ladies 0 0 14:00 Gillingham Ladies
Plymouth Argyle Ladies 0 0 14:30 Keynsham Town Ladies
Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 2 1 11:15 Feyenoord FT
Vitesse Arnhem 4 1 11:15 NEC Nijmegen FT
Sparta Rotterdam 0 0 13:30 PSV Eindhoven
Go Ahead Eagles 0 0 15:45 Ajax
Heerenveen 0 0 19:00 FC Utrecht
Women's French Division 1
Fleury 91 Féminines 0 0 13:45 Paris Saint-Germain Women
Reims Féminines 0 0 13:45 Olympiques Lyon Women
French Ligue 1
Monaco 1 0 12:00 Reims
Angers 0 0 14:00 RC Lens
Brest 0 0 14:00 Lorient
Clermont 0 0 14:00 Bordeaux
Metz 0 0 14:00 Nantes
Troyes 0 0 16:05 Marseille
Lyon 0 0 19:45 Lille
The Women's FA Cup
Liverpool Women 0 4 12:00 Arsenal Women
Manchester United Women 1 1 12:30 Manchester City Women
Charlton Athletic Women 0 1 13:00 Everton Women
Durham Women 0 0 14:00 Birmingham City Women
Ipswich Town Ladies 0 0 14:00 Southampton Women
Reading Women 0 0 14:00 West Ham United Women
West Bromwich Albion WFC 0 0 14:00 Coventry United Ladies
Spanish La Liga
Villarreal 3 0 13:00 Espanyol
Sevilla 0 0 15:15 Real Betis
Real Sociedad 0 0 17:30 Osasuna
Barcelona 0 0 20:00 Athletic Bilbao
Italian Serie A
Torino 1 2 11:35 Cagliari FT
Verona 0 0 14:05 Venezia
Spezia 0 0 17:05 Roma
Lazio 0 0 19:50 Napoli
American MLS League
Portland Timbers 2 2 00:30 New England Revolution FT
Orlando City SC 0 0 18:00 CF Montréal
Atlanta United FC 0 0 20:00 Sporting Kansas City
Los Angeles Galaxy 0 0 22:00 New York City FC
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Vizela 0 0 15:30 Portimonense
Benfica 0 0 18:00 Vitoria de Guimaraes
Estoril 0 0 18:00 Boavista
FC Porto 0 0 20:30 Gil Vicente
Polish Ekstraklasa
Slask Wroclaw 0 0 16:30 Zaglebie Lubin
Belgian First Division A
Club Brugge 0 0 12:30 Antwerp
Genk 0 0 15:00 KV Kortrijk
Standard Liege 0 0 17:30 AA Gent
Zulte-Waregem 0 0 20:00 RFC Seraing
Hungarian Liga
Ujpesti Football Club 0 0 13:30 Mezokovesd Zsory
Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club 0 0 16:00 MTK Budapest
Greek Super League
Olympiakos FC 0 0 17:30 OFI
Panathinaikos 0 0 17:30 AEK Athens
Danish Superliga
Aalborg BK 0 0 13:00 Silkeborg
FC Nordsjaelland 0 0 13:00 Randers FC
OB Odense 0 0 17:00 FC Midtjylland
Italian Serie B
Ascoli 0 0 14:35 Crotone
Cittadella 0 0 14:35 Frosinone
Monza 0 0 14:35 Lecce
Reggina 0 0 14:35 Pisa

