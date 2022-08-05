Football Fixtures

November 2022

November 2022

Saturday 5th November

Premier League
Leeds United 0 0 15:00 Bournemouth
Home 3/5 3/1 Away 17/4
Manchester City 0 0 15:00 Fulham
Home 1/7 15/2 Away 14/1
Nottingham Forest 0 0 15:00 Brentford
Home 8/5 11/5 Away 7/4
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Home 5/2 9/4 Away 23/20
Everton 0 0 17:30 Leicester City
Home 6/4 23/10 Away 9/5
The FA Cup
South Shields 0 1 12:00 Forest Green Rovers
Bradford City 0 1 12:30 Harrogate Town
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 14:00 Barnsley
Home 21/20 9/4 Away 23/10
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Gillingham
Home 17/10 2/1 Away 6/4
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Chelmsford
Home 1/1 12/5 Away 11/5
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Mansfield Town
Home 13/8 11/5 Away 29/20
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Home 5/4 21/10 Away 2/1
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Home 8/13 13/5 Away 15/4
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Needham Market
Home 2/9 9/2 Away 9/1
Buxton 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Home 1/2 29/10 Away 9/2
Carlisle United 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 11/8 21/10 Away 9/5
Charlton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Coalville Town
Home 1/10 13/2 Away 18/1
Cheltenham Town 0 0 15:00 Alvechurch
Home 1/6 11/2 Away 11/1
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Northampton Town
Home 21/20 23/10 Away 9/4
Chippenham Town 0 0 15:00 Lincoln City
Home 6/1 100/30 Away 4/11
Crawley Town 0 0 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Home 15/8 12/5 Away 6/5
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Home 5/2 11/5 Away 1/1
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 23/10
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Home 4/6 13/5 Away 7/2
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Oxford City
Home 4/11 18/5 Away 6/1
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Stevenage
Home 19/5 11/4 Away 3/5
Grimsby Town 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Home 9/4 23/10 Away 21/20
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Home 13/8 23/10 Away 7/5
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 15:00 Taunton
Home 1/8 6/1 Away 16/1
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Colchester United
Home 4/5 23/10 Away 16/5
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Home 4/9 16/5 Away 5/1
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Exeter City
Home 11/10 9/4 Away 21/10
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 15:00 York City
Home 11/20 11/4 Away 17/4
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Home 4/6 13/5 Away 7/2
Stockport County 0 0 15:00 Swindon Town
Home 3/4 5/2 Away 3/1
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Farnborough
Home 4/9 16/5 Away 5/1
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Home 9/2 3/1 Away 1/2
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Walsall
Home 7/10 13/5 Away 100/30
Sky Bet Championship
Sheffield United 1 2 12:30 Burnley
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 15:00 Huddersfield Town
Home 4/5 13/5 Away 7/2
Blackpool 0 0 15:00 Luton Town
Home 8/5 23/10 Away 17/10
Middlesbrough 0 0 15:00 Bristol City
Home 3/4 11/4 Away 7/2
Millwall 0 0 15:00 Hull City
Home 17/20 5/2 Away 100/30
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 15:00 West Bromwich Albion
Home 8/5 23/10 Away 17/10
Rotherham United 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Home 16/5 13/5 Away 17/20
Stoke City 0 0 15:00 Birmingham City
Home 10/11 12/5 Away 16/5
Sunderland 0 0 15:00 Cardiff City
Home 6/5 23/10 Away 23/10
Swansea City 0 0 15:00 Wigan Athletic
Home 10/11 12/5 Away 16/5
Watford 0 0 15:00 Coventry City
Home 4/5 13/5 Away 7/2
Scottish Premiership
Celtic 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Home 1/20 11/1 Away 28/1
Ross County 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
Home 9/4 21/10 Away 6/5
German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 14:30 Bochum
Home 2/9 11/2 Away 10/1
FC Augsburg 0 0 14:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
Home 100/30 3/1 Away 8/11
Hertha Berlin 0 0 14:30 Bayern Munich
Home 19/2 6/1 Away 2/9
Hoffenheim 0 0 14:30 RB Leipzig
Home 2/1 11/4 Away 6/5
Mainz 0 0 14:30 Wolfsburg
Home 1/1 13/5 Away 13/5
Werder Bremen 0 0 17:30 Schalke
Home 8/15 100/30 Away 19/4
Scottish Championship
Ayr United 0 0 15:00 Morton
Home 17/20 12/5 Away 14/5
Inverness CT 0 0 15:00 Arbroath
Home 13/10 21/10 Away 19/10
Partick Thistle 0 0 15:00 Dundee
Home 13/8 9/4 Away 7/5
Raith Rovers 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Home 3/4 5/2 Away 16/5
Scottish League 1
Clyde 0 0 15:00 Airdrieonians
Edinburgh City 0 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Falkirk 0 0 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic
Kelty Hearts 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Montrose 0 0 15:00 Peterhead
Scottish League 2
Albion Rovers 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Bonnyrigg Rose 0 0 15:00 Elgin City
Dumbarton 0 0 15:00 Stranraer
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Annan Athletic
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 East Fife
International Match
Qatar 0 0 00:00 Panama
Dutch Eredivisie
Vitesse Arnhem 0 0 15:30 Sparta Rotterdam
Home 21/20 12/5 Away 12/5
Fortuna Sittard 0 0 17:45 Emmen
Home 7/5 23/10 Away 7/4
Excelsior 0 0 20:00 Heerenveen
Home 3/1 3/1 Away 8/11
Northern Irish Premiership
Carrick Rangers 0 0 15:00 Coleraine
Cliftonville 0 0 15:00 Glenavon
Glentoran 0 0 15:00 Dungannon Swifts
Portadown 0 0 15:00 Linfield
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Real Sociedad Femenino 0 0 11:00 Madrid CF Femenino
Valencia Femenino 0 0 11:00 Athletic Club Femenino
Levante Femenino 0 0 17:15 Sporting de Huelva Femenino
Women's French Division 1
Paris Saint-Germain Women 0 0 12:30 Montpellier Féminines
Guingamp Féminines 0 0 13:30 Olympiques Lyon Women
Soyaux Féminines 0 0 13:30 Reims Féminines
French Ligue 1
AC Ajaccio 0 0 16:00 Strasbourg
Home 15/8 21/10 Away 8/5
Angers 0 0 20:00 RC Lens
Home 17/4 3/1 Away 8/13
Spanish La Liga
Getafe 0 0 13:00 Cadiz
Real Valladolid 0 0 15:15 Elche
Home 5/6 13/5 Away 16/5
Celta Vigo 0 0 17:30 Osasuna
Home 6/5 9/4 Away 23/10
Barcelona 0 0 20:00 Almeria
Home 1/12 10/1 Away 22/1
Italian Serie A
Empoli 0 0 14:00 Sassuolo
Home 2/1 13/5 Away 5/4
Salernitana 0 0 14:00 Cremonese
Home 11/10 5/2 Away 23/10
Atalanta 0 0 17:00 Napoli
Home 11/5 13/5 Away 23/20
AC Milan 0 0 19:45 Spezia
Home 1/5 11/2 Away 12/1
American MLS League
Los Angeles Football Club 0 0 20:00 Philadelphia Union
Chinese Super League
Dalian Yifang P P 07:30 Meizhou Hakka
Postponed : Other
Shanghai Shenhua P P 07:30 Beijing Guoan
Postponed : Other
Chengdu Rongcheng P P 11:30 Guangzhou R&F
Postponed : Other
Shandong Luneng P P 11:30 Wuhan Zall
Postponed : Other
Hebei China Fortune FC P P 12:00 Hangzhou Greentown
Postponed : Other
Southern Premier League South
Beaconsfield 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Metropolitan Police
Hartley Wintney 0 0 15:00 Hanwell Town
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Truro City 0 0 15:00 North Leigh
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Winchester City 0 0 15:00 Tiverton Town
Yate 0 0 15:00 Harrow Borough
National League South
Chippenham Town P P 15:00 Welling United
Dartford 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Dover P P 15:00 Taunton
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Eastbourne Borough 0 0 15:00 Cheshunt
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Hemel Hempstead
Hungerford Town 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Slough 0 0 15:00 St Albans
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Bath City
Weymouth P P 15:00 Concord Rangers
National League North
Blyth Spartans 0 0 15:00 AFC Telford United
Brackley Town 0 0 15:00 Kettering Town
Chester FC 0 0 15:00 Bradford P A
Farsley 0 0 15:00 Banbury
Kidderminster Harriers 0 0 15:00 Darlington
Kings Lynn Town P P 15:00 AFC Fylde
Leamington 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Peterborough Sports 0 0 15:00 Boston United
Southport 0 0 15:00 Chorley
Spennymoor Town 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Polish Ekstraklasa
Cracovia 0 0 14:00 Jagiellonia Bialystok
Pogon Szczecin 0 0 16:30 Gornik Zabrze
Belgian First Division A
Mechelen 0 0 15:00 Zulte-Waregem
Cercle Brugge KSV 0 0 17:15 Oud-Heverlee Leuven
RFC Seraing 0 0 17:15 Sint-Truidense VV
KAS Eupen 0 0 19:45 Standard Liege
Welsh Premier League
Newtown AFC 0 0 12:30 Airbus UK Broughton
Caernarfon Town 0 0 14:30 Penybont
Flint Town United 0 0 14:30 Haverfordwest County
The New Saints FC 0 0 17:15 Cardiff Metropolitan University
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Vizela 0 0 15:30 Arouca
FC Porto 0 0 18:00 Pacos Ferreira
Sporting Lisbon 0 0 20:30 Vitoria de Guimaraes
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd 0 0 15:00 Nantwich Town
Bamber Bridge 0 0 15:00 Radcliffe
Belper Town 0 0 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
Guiseley 0 0 15:00 Warrington Town
Lancaster City 0 0 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Marske Utd 0 0 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Morpeth Town 0 0 15:00 Marine
Stalybridge 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Isthmian League
Margate 0 0 13:00 Bognor Regis Town
Bowers & Pitsea 0 0 15:00 Carshalton Athletic
Brightlingsea Regent 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Canvey Island 0 0 15:00 Bishops Stortford
Corinthian Casuals 0 0 15:00 Herne Bay
Cray Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Aveley
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Hastings United
Haringey Borough 0 0 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Horsham 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Kingstonian 0 0 15:00 Billericay Town
Italian Serie B
Benevento 0 0 13:00 Bari
Brescia 0 0 13:00 Ascoli
Cittadella 0 0 13:00 Modena
Pisa 1 0 13:00 Cosenza
Südtirol 1 0 13:00 Cagliari
Ternana U 0 0 13:00 Spal
Frosinone 0 0 15:15 Perugia
Palermo 0 0 15:15 Parma
Greek Super League
Atromitos Athens 0 0 17:00 Aris Salonika
PAOK Salonika 0 0 19:00 PAS Giannina
Hungarian Liga
Mezokovesd Zsory 0 0 13:45 Kecskemeti TE
Puskas FC 0 0 16:00 Kisvárda
Zalaegerszegi TE 0 0 18:30 Ujpesti Football Club

