USA 2-1 France: Megan Rapinoe at the double to set up England showdown

The United States set up a Women's World Cup semi-final with England after knocking out hosts France 2-1, with Megan Rapinoe at the double.

Rapinoe, who was involved in a spat with U.S. President Donald Trump during the build-up to Friday night's game at the Parc des Princes in Paris, opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a low-struck free-kick from the left that went in untouched through a crowd of players.

After the break, United States survived some intense French pressure but then Rapinoe added their second goal in the 65th minute with a calm finish after a low cross from the right by Tobin Heath.

France got back in the game with a Wendie Renard header in the 81st minute and with a 45,000 crowd roaring the hosts forward, they piled the pressure on, but USA held firm to maintain their record of never missing out on the semi-finals of a World Cup.

England will face the United States in the first semi-final in Lyon on July 2, with kick-off at 8pm. Follow it live across our Sky Sports digital platforms.

