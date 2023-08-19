Fulham 0-3 Brentford: Tim Ream sent off as Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo strike again for Bees

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa struck again to earn Brentford a 3-0 victory over 10-player Fulham, who saw defender Tim Ream sent off.

Wissa and Mbeumo netted in the Bees' 2-2 draw with Tottenham on the opening day of the Premier League season and shone once more filling in for the suspended Ivan Toney.

A mistake by Fulham centre-back Issa Diop allowed Wissa to score a minute before half-time in what was a tight first half at Craven Cottage.

The second period was much more eventful with Ream shown a second yellow card for fouling Wissa in the box and Mbeumo converted the spot-kick before scoring his second with a tap-in during added time.

Player ratings: Fulham: Leno (5), Tete (5), Reed (5), Jimenez (5), Wilson (5), Ream (4), Decordova-Reid (5), Pereira (6), Lukic (5), Diop (4), Robinson (5).



Subs: Willian (5), Bassey (5), Palhinha (5), Traore (n/a), Muniz (n/a)



Brentford: Flekken (7), Hickey (6), Henry (7), Pinnock (8), Norgaard (7), Jensen (7), Schade (6), Wissa (8), Mbeumo (8), Collins (7), Janelt (7).



Subs: Lewis-Potter (6), Roerslev (n/a), Dasilva (n/a), Damsgaard (n/a), Ajer (n/a)



Player of the Match: Bryan Mbeumo

How Brentford beat their London rivals

A tight first period was dominated by nearly moments until Diop's mistake a minute before the break defined the half.

The visitors had gone close moments earlier when Mbeumo fired across goal and Wissa's scuffed effort looked to be heading in until Antonee Robinson cleared the ball a yard from the goalline.

Image: Yoane Wissa celebrates after opening the scoring for Brentford at Fulham

Wissa wasn't to be denied long though. Diop's attempted pass back to goalkeeper Bernd Leno came off the centre-back's toe, allowing the striker in on goal. He still had Leno to beat, rounding him and slotting into an empty net.

Team news: Andreas Pereira and Bobby Decordova-Reid started for Fulham in place of Willian and Tom Cairney.

Joao Palhinha returned from injury on the bench and new signing Adama Traore was also among the substitutes for the first time. Aleksandar Mitrovic was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Kevin Schade came in for Kristoffer Ajer as Brentford's only change from their 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Fulham nearly levelled shortly after the interval as Bobby Decordova-Reid's left-footed effort from the edge of the box came back off the crossbar.

Leno then tipped over Mathias Jensen's volley before the big talking point of the match. Wissa missed his kick as he tried to shoot at goal and went to ground under pressure from Ream.

Image: Yoane Wissa celebrates after giving Brentford the lead at Fulham

The centre-back, booked in first-half added time, was shown a second yellow card and Mbeumo cooly rolled the penalty in off the left post.

Brentford were thoroughly in control from then on, adding some gloss to the scoreline in injury time when substitute Kristoffer Ajer crossed for Mbeumo to score with a simple tap-in.

Opta stats: Wissa on a hot streak

Brentford are unbeaten in their last 11 league games against opponents from London (W6 D5) - their joint-longest ever such run in the top four tiers (alongside an 11-game run between February 1954 and August 1955).

Fulham have failed to win their opening two league games of the season for a seventh consecutive campaign - last doing so in 2016-17 in the Championship under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Bryan Mbeumo has been directly involved in eight goals across his last five Premier League appearances (six goals, two assists), as many as in his prior 21 games in the competition. Today's goals saw him become the joint top scorer from Cameroon in the Premier League (16 goals, equal with Joseph-Desire Job).

Yoane Wissa has scored four goals in his last five Premier League games, one more than in his previous 29 appearances combined (three).

Fulham's next game is away to Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday - kick-off 3pm.

Marco Silva's side then host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday August 29 - kick-off 7.45pm.

Brentford are next in action on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League - kick-off 3pm.

The Bees then turn their attention to the Carabao Cup, with a trip to Newport on Tuesday August 29 - kick-off 7.45pm.

