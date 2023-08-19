Fulham 0-3 Brentford: Tim Ream sent off as Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo strike again for Bees

Fulham vs Brentford. Premier League.
Craven Cottage.
Match report and free highlights as Yoane Wissa nets before half-time after mistake from Fulham's Issa Diop; Tim Ream gives away penalty and sees red for second yellow card which is converted by Bryan Mbeumo; Brentford wrap-up 3-0 victory in injury time when Mbeumo taps in
Saturday 19 August 2023 17:33, UK
Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa struck again to earn Brentford a 3-0 victory over 10-player Fulham, who saw defender Tim Ream sent off.
Wissa and Mbeumo netted in the Bees' 2-2 draw with Tottenham on the opening day of the Premier League season and shone once more filling in for the suspended Ivan Toney.
A mistake by Fulham centre-back Issa Diop allowed Wissa to score a minute before half-time in what was a tight first half at Craven Cottage.
The second period was much more eventful with Ream shown a second yellow card for fouling Wissa in the box and Mbeumo converted the spot-kick before scoring his second with a tap-in during added time.
Fulham: Leno (5), Tete (5), Reed (5), Jimenez (5), Wilson (5), Ream (4), Decordova-Reid (5), Pereira (6), Lukic (5), Diop (4), Robinson (5).
Subs: Willian (5), Bassey (5), Palhinha (5), Traore (n/a), Muniz (n/a)
Brentford: Flekken (7), Hickey (6), Henry (7), Pinnock (8), Norgaard (7), Jensen (7), Schade (6), Wissa (8), Mbeumo (8), Collins (7), Janelt (7).
Subs: Lewis-Potter (6), Roerslev (n/a), Dasilva (n/a), Damsgaard (n/a), Ajer (n/a)
Player of the Match: Bryan Mbeumo
A tight first period was dominated by nearly moments until Diop's mistake a minute before the break defined the half.
The visitors had gone close moments earlier when Mbeumo fired across goal and Wissa's scuffed effort looked to be heading in until Antonee Robinson cleared the ball a yard from the goalline.
Wissa wasn't to be denied long though. Diop's attempted pass back to goalkeeper Bernd Leno came off the centre-back's toe, allowing the striker in on goal. He still had Leno to beat, rounding him and slotting into an empty net.
Fulham nearly levelled shortly after the interval as Bobby Decordova-Reid's left-footed effort from the edge of the box came back off the crossbar.
Leno then tipped over Mathias Jensen's volley before the big talking point of the match. Wissa missed his kick as he tried to shoot at goal and went to ground under pressure from Ream.
The centre-back, booked in first-half added time, was shown a second yellow card and Mbeumo cooly rolled the penalty in off the left post.
Brentford were thoroughly in control from then on, adding some gloss to the scoreline in injury time when substitute Kristoffer Ajer crossed for Mbeumo to score with a simple tap-in.
|Goals
|Mbeumo (2), Wissa
|Assists
|Wissa, Ajer
|Bonus points
|Mbeumo (3), Wissa (2), Pinnock (1)
Play Fantasy Premier League and see more stats here
Fulham's next game is away to Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday - kick-off 3pm.
Marco Silva's side then host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday August 29 - kick-off 7.45pm.
Brentford are next in action on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League - kick-off 3pm.
The Bees then turn their attention to the Carabao Cup, with a trip to Newport on Tuesday August 29 - kick-off 7.45pm.
