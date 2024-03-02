Fulham 3-0 Brighton: Cottagers too strong for lacklustre Seasiders

First-half goals from Harry Wilson and Rodrigo Muniz - followed by a late Adama Traore strike - saw Fulham beat Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 at Craven Cottage as the hosts won back-to-back Premier League games for just the second time this season.

Fulham were looking to build on last weekend's impressive 2-1 victory at Manchester United and went in 2-0 up at half-time after eye-catching strikes from Wilson - a lovely curler from just inside the box after 21 minutes - and Muniz, who thumped home the former's inviting centre 11 minutes later.

And Traore came off the bench to net a third for the hosts in injury-time as Marco Silva's side stay in 12th place, while the visitors slip to ninth having now been victorious in five of their previous 21 top-flight encounters.

Player ratings Fulham: Leno (7), Castagne (6), Adarabioyo (6), Bassey (7), Robinson (7), Reed (7), Lukic (7), Wilson (9), Pereira (7), Iwobi (7), Muniz (8)



Subs: Broja (6), Cairney (6), Traore (7), De Cordova-Reid (6), Willian (6)



Brighton: Steele (6), van Hecke (6), Dunk (6), Veltman (6), Lamptey (6), Webster (5), Baleba (5), Estupinan (6), Enciso (6), Lallana (6), Ferguson (6)



Subs: Gross (5), Moder (6), Adingra (6), Fati (6), Buonanotte (6)



Man of the match: Harry Wilson

How Fulham made it successive league wins

Fulham headed into this game in buoyant mood after their most impressive win of the season - maybe even the Silva reign - at Old Trafford last time out, but looking to shake their inconsistent tag under the Portuguese.

Brighton, though, proved ideal opponents to achieve this, with Roberto De Zerbi's team currently struggling to find their impressive form of last season and after a bright start in west London, largely falling to trouble their hosts.

The visitors gifted Fulham their opener after Adam Webster failed to deal with Calvin Bassey's long ball forward, the Brighton centre-back allowing Muniz to muscle in, before the Brazilian somehow found Wilson in space on the right edge of the box.

Team news Fulham named an unchanged team from the side that won 2-1 at Manchester United last Saturday. Joao Palhinha missed out while serving the last of a two-match ban, but Willian returned after injury to take his place on the bench after missing last weekend's Old Trafford triumph.



Brighton made seven alterations from the team that exited the FA Cup 1-0 at Wolves in midweek. In came Evan Ferguson, Joel Veltman - both back after injury -Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Julio Enciso, Adam Lallana and Carlos Baleba, with Jakub Moder, Igor Julio, Pascal Gross, Facundo Buonanotte, Simon Adingra and Ansu Fati all dropping to the bench, while Cameron Peupion did not make the squad.

The Wales international still had a lot of work to do to find the net, but his delicious curler gave Jason Steele no chance and the home side soon doubled their lead after a flowing move from back to front.

Harrison Reed and Andreas Pereira were heavily involved, before the ball was worked out to Wilson in space down the right, with the forward's gorgeous ball in powered home by Muniz from close range.

De Zerbi rung the changes at the break, but as much as Brighton pushed and probed in search of a way back into the contest, it was Fulham who struck again in the first minute of stoppage time after a dawdling Pascal Gross got caught in possession, allowing Bobby Decordova-Reid to find fellow sub Traore, who made no mistake with a low finish into the bottom corner.

Can we play you every week? Opta stats

• Fulham have never lost in eight Premier League games against Brighton (W4 D4) - no side have they faced more without ever losing in the competition (also 8 v Norwich).

• Having won their first two Premier League away games this season, Brighton have since won just two of their last 12 on the road (D3 L7), losing three of their last four.

• Fulham's Harry Wilson both scored and assisted a goal for the second time in 85 Premier League appearances, with both occasions coming in his last 10 games in the competition (also vs West Ham in December).

• Since the start of February, only Bukayo Saka (6) has scored more Premier League goals Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz (5).

• After scoring in a club record 32 consecutive league games from the start of March 2023, Brighton have now failed to score in five of their last 11. Four of these matches have come in their last seven away games, with three of those being in London.

• Adama Traore scored his first Premier League goal for Fulham, and his first in the competition for almost exactly a year, since netting Wolves' winner against Tottenham on March 4th last season.

What the managers said...

Fulham boss Marco Silva:

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi:

Fulham travel to Wolves next Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Brighton are back on their European adventure on Thursday with a trip to face Roma in the Europa League (kick-off 5.45pm) before hosting Nottingham Forest next Sunday (2pm kick-off).