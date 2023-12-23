Fulham 0-2 Burnley: Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge score to lift Clarets off bottom of Premier League

Fulham vs Burnley. Premier League.
Craven Cottage.
Report and highlights as Rebecca Welch becomes first woman to referee a Premier League match; Burnley's James Trafford makes string of first-half saves to frustrate Fulham before Wilson Odobert curls in superb opening goal; Sander Berge scores second with strike from outside the area
Saturday 23 December 2023 18:06, UK
Burnley earned their third victory of the season to move off the bottom and only three points adrift of Premier League safety with a 2-0 victory at Fulham.
Rebecca Welch made history by becoming the first woman to referee a top-flight match and performed well on a groundbreaking afternoon.
Fulham were frustrated by the saves of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford having dominated the first half and then conceded inside 90 seconds of the second when Wilson Odobert brilliantly curled into the top right corner.
Burnley's performance after the break was one of their best of the season and saw Sander Berge power through midfield before drilling home their second to earn a priceless away victory.
Fulham: Leno (6), Bassey (5), Tosin (5), Wilson (6), Cairney (6), Pereira (6), Muniz (5), Castagne (5), Iwobi (6), Palhinha (5), Robinson (5).
Subs: Vinicius (6), Decordova-Reid (6), Reed (n/a), Ballo (n/a).
Burnley: Trafford (8), O'Shea (7), Taylor (7), Beyer (7), Brownhill (7), Berge (8), Foster (7), Vitinho (7), Amdouni (7), Larsen (6), Odobert (8).
Subs: Tresor (6), Rodriguez (6), Redmond (n/a), Roberts (n/a), Delcroix (n/a).
Player of the Match: Wilson Odobert
Fulham were looking for a third consecutive 5-0 victory at home after hammering Nottingham Forest and West Ham yet could not beat Trafford in the first half.
Wilson forced the first save, stabbing an effort at goal after a mazy run before Joao Palhinha's snapshot saw the goalkeeper parry again.
Welch had to wait 22nd minutes to award her first free-kick before harshly booking Calvin Bassey two minutes later for accidentally catching the face of Josh Brownhill with his left arm.
Rodrigo Muniz crashed an effort into the side netting and then Trafford was called into action again, pushing away Alex Iwobi's deflected strike - and he had two efforts blocked inside the area in added time, one needing the VAR to dismiss a handball claim.
Burnley improved significantly in the second half, spurred on by Odobert's excellent curler which left Bernd Leno with no chance.
Fulham never rediscovered their rhythm from the first half while Welch booked Palhinha and Jordan Beyer for cynical fouls within minutes of each other.
Berge capitalised on a leggy Fulham midfield, driving through the middle of the pitch and shooting when not closed down which brushed the fingertips of Leno before nestling in the bottom left corner.
Sky Sports' David Richardson at Craven Cottage:
"Rebecca Welch looked confident and relaxed in the tunnel at Craven Cottage, high-fiving the Fulham mascots as the teams lined up.
"The 40-year-old shared a joke with Lyle Foster before blowing her whistle to start the match and create history.
"Welch waited patiently until the 22nd minute to award her first free-kick before then booking Calvin Bassey three minutes later albeit harshly when the Fulham defender's left arm accidentally caught the face of Josh Brownhill as the pair turned to chase after a loose ball.
"But Welch took the game in her stride without getting needlessly involved, stepping in twice in the space of three second-half minutes to book Joao Palhinha and then Jordan Beyer for cynical fouls.
"Burnley boss Vincent Kompany congratulated her at full-time and said: 'Aside from the performance it's a big moment. When you're in the game it's not about the referee or the coach, it's about the players but after the game it's fair to say it's a milestone moment and may there be more.
"'The best thing will always be when people are judged on merit and that's it. But you have to have a first and this is it so well done. I'm happy to be part of this moment, it's big'."
|Goals
|Odobert, Berge
|Assists
|Foster, Odobert
|Bonus points
|Odobert (3pts), Trafford (2pts), Berge (1pt)
Play Fantasy Premier League and see more stats here
Fulham go to Bournemouth on Boxing Day; kick-off 3pm. The Cottagers' final game of 2023 is a London derby as they host title-chasing Arsenal on New Year's Eve, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm.
Burnley are next in action on Boxing Day as they host title contenders Liverpool to Turf Moor; kick-off 5.30pm. Vincent Kompany's side then face another title challenger in Aston Villa at Villa Park for their final game of 2023 on December 30; kick-off 3pm.