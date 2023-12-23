Fulham 0-2 Burnley: Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge score to lift Clarets off bottom of Premier League

Burnley earned their third victory of the season to move off the bottom and only three points adrift of Premier League safety with a 2-0 victory at Fulham.

Rebecca Welch made history by becoming the first woman to referee a top-flight match and performed well on a groundbreaking afternoon.

Fulham were frustrated by the saves of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford having dominated the first half and then conceded inside 90 seconds of the second when Wilson Odobert brilliantly curled into the top right corner.

Burnley's performance after the break was one of their best of the season and saw Sander Berge power through midfield before drilling home their second to earn a priceless away victory.

Player of the Match: Wilson Odobert

How Burnley won at Fulham

Image: Sander Berge salutes the crowd after doubling Burnley's lead at Fulham

Fulham were looking for a third consecutive 5-0 victory at home after hammering Nottingham Forest and West Ham yet could not beat Trafford in the first half.

Wilson forced the first save, stabbing an effort at goal after a mazy run before Joao Palhinha's snapshot saw the goalkeeper parry again.

Image: Referee Rebecca Welch books Fulham's Calvin Bassey (not pictured)

Welch had to wait 22nd minutes to award her first free-kick before harshly booking Calvin Bassey two minutes later for accidentally catching the face of Josh Brownhill with his left arm.

Team news: Marco Silva made three changes to his Fulham side which knocked Everton out of the Carabao Cup on penalties in midweek as Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira and Timothy Castagne came into the starting XI.

Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed and Willian dropped out while Raul Jimenez was suspended after his sending off at Newcastle United last weekend.

Burnley made two changes from their 2-0 defeat at home to Everton last weekend with Charlie Taylor returning from suspension to start and Lyle Foster also coming in.

Hannes Delcroix and Jay Rodriguez were the players to make way and start on the bench.

Rodrigo Muniz crashed an effort into the side netting and then Trafford was called into action again, pushing away Alex Iwobi's deflected strike - and he had two efforts blocked inside the area in added time, one needing the VAR to dismiss a handball claim.

Burnley improved significantly in the second half, spurred on by Odobert's excellent curler which left Bernd Leno with no chance.

Image: Tosin Adarabioyo speaks to referee Rebecca Welch

Fulham never rediscovered their rhythm from the first half while Welch booked Palhinha and Jordan Beyer for cynical fouls within minutes of each other.

Berge capitalised on a leggy Fulham midfield, driving through the middle of the pitch and shooting when not closed down which brushed the fingertips of Leno before nestling in the bottom left corner.

Welch shines as history made

Image: Rebecca Welch leads out the teams at Craven Cottage

Sky Sports' David Richardson at Craven Cottage:

"Rebecca Welch looked confident and relaxed in the tunnel at Craven Cottage, high-fiving the Fulham mascots as the teams lined up.

"The 40-year-old shared a joke with Lyle Foster before blowing her whistle to start the match and create history.

"Welch waited patiently until the 22nd minute to award her first free-kick before then booking Calvin Bassey three minutes later albeit harshly when the Fulham defender's left arm accidentally caught the face of Josh Brownhill as the pair turned to chase after a loose ball.

"But Welch took the game in her stride without getting needlessly involved, stepping in twice in the space of three second-half minutes to book Joao Palhinha and then Jordan Beyer for cynical fouls.

"Burnley boss Vincent Kompany congratulated her at full-time and said: 'Aside from the performance it's a big moment. When you're in the game it's not about the referee or the coach, it's about the players but after the game it's fair to say it's a milestone moment and may there be more.

"'The best thing will always be when people are judged on merit and that's it. But you have to have a first and this is it so well done. I'm happy to be part of this moment, it's big'."

Opta Stats: Teenager Odobert shines for Burnley

Fulham have lost a Premier League home game against a promoted side without scoring for the first time since March 2012 (0-3 against Swansea City).

At 19 years and 25 days old, Wilson Odobert is the youngest Burnley player to both score (1) and assist (1) in a Premier League game. In fact, only nine players have ever done so at a younger age in the competition's history.

Fulham had 19 shots against Burnley, their most in a Premier League game without scoring since October 2022 against Everton (24 shots).

Burnley's Wilson Odobert scored his third Premier League goal of the season, at 19 years and 25 days old, he's the youngest player to score more than once in the competition in 2023-24.

