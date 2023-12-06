Fulham 5-0 Nottingham Forest: Pressure increases on Steve Cooper after suffering fourth straight loss

The pressure increased on Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper as his side suffered a fourth consecutive defeat in an embarrassing 5-0 loss at Fulham.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was in the stands at Craven Cottage for the dismal loss that leaves Cooper with just one win from his last 11 games.

Forest conceded twice in four first-half minutes as Alex Iwobi tapped home in the 30th minute with Raul Jimenez smashing in the second.

Image: Nottingham Forest's Danilo appears dejected after his side concede a fifth goal

The pair both scored again in the second half as Jimenez cleverly backheeled home nine minutes after the restart before Iwobi finished at the back post in the 73rd minute.

Forest's nightmare in west London worsened late on as Fulham captain Tom Cairney finished coolly, with Cooper holding his hands up apologetically to the supportive Forest fans at the final whistle.

Image: Steve Cooper apologised to the Nottingham Forest fans at full-time

Forest, who had just one shot on target in the dreadful defeat, remain just six points above the relegation zone, while Fulham move up to 12th.

How Forest were embarrassed at Fulham

Image: Cooper cuts a frustrated figure during the 5-0 defeat at Fulham

Cooper made five changes for the visit to Fulham in search of a ending a three-game losing run but it did not have the impact required in a sorry first-half display.

Fulham dominated the ball and after Andreas Pereira had hit the post from a free-kick the home side eventually took a deserved lead in the 30th minute through Iwobi.

Willian, on his 300th Premier League appearance, delivered a lovely cross to the back post that Iowbi tapped home into the bottom corner for his second league goal of the season.

Then just four minutes later Fulham doubled the lead thanks to Jimenez's clinical first-time finish inside the box as he ran onto Pereira's clever through-ball to smash past Forest goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Image: Fulham's Raul Jimenez scored twice in the 5-0 win

The visitors failed to muster a response as they ended the first half without a shot on target and it was no surprise to see Cooper make a double half-time substitution as Morgan Gibbs-White and Ryan Yates came on for Nicolas Dominguez and Ibrahim Sangare.

But the changes had no effect as Fulham added a third in the 54th minute with Jimenez getting his second. He once again linked up with Pereira to round Vlachodimos and finished inventively with a lovely backheel into the empty net.

Iwobi then got his second in the 73rd minute as he finished first time from Harry Wilson's cross to the back post.

The Forest fans continued to chant Cooper's name immediately after the Nigerian's goal but things got worse for the travelling support as they saw their side concede a fifth in the 86th minute.

Cairney found acres of space through the Forest defence to easily score and compound Forest's misery to leave Cooper in a difficult spot as he apologised to his fans at Craven Cottage at full-time.

Image: Cooper holds his hands up after the defeat

Opta stats: Fulham achieve a PL first in club's history

Fulham have now scored 3+ goals in three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time (3 v Wolves, 3 v Aston Villa & 5 v Nottingham Forest).

Willian made his 300th Premier League appearance, becoming the first Brazilian player to reach this landmark.

Raul Jimenez has now scored three goals in his in last four Premier League appearances, the same amount as he managed in his previous 47.

The 5-0 defeat was the 10th time that Nottingham Forest have conceded 5+ goals in a single match in the Premier League.

Fulham's Alex Iwobi scored his first Premier League brace on what was his 234th appearance. He scored as many goals on Wednesday night as he did in the entirety of last season in the competition (2).

Fulham are back in action on Sunday when they host West Ham in the Premier League, kick-off 2pm. The following weekend, they travel to Newcastle on Saturday December 16, kick-off 3pm.

Nottingham Forest travel to Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League, kick-off 3pm. They will then feature on Friday Night Football on December 15 when they host Tottenham, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 8pm.