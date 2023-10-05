Fulham have failed to find the net in their last two games and have only scored five goals in their opening seven matches.It is the joint lowest in the Premier League alongside the two bottom teams in the division – Bournemouth and Sheffield United.Silva admits his side have to work harder to score goals, but stressed the importance of remaining solid defensively.He added: “Of course, if you ask me about the result, I would like to win with a clean sheet if I can. That is the main thing for us because it’s important for us to be solid as a team and compact.“At the same time, we have to work really hard to create chances to win the football match and to score goals.”The Cottagers slipped to their second home defeat of the season on Monday and Silva is looking for a reaction in front of their own fans.“For sure, they want to react from the last ones, but we want the same,” Silva said. “We want to react from the last match against Chelsea and we want to fight really hard for the three points, and we want to play better than the last one.“We cannot repeat that first half. Second half was completely different against Chelsea, but we have to really start different and be more consistent during the 90 minutes instead of just reacting second half, which is what we want to see tomorrow on the pitch.”