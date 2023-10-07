Fulham 3-1 Sheffield United: Chris Basham suffers horror injury in bizarre Blades defeat at Craven Cottage

Sheffield United captain Chris Basham suffered a sickening first-half injury before Fulham ran out 3-1 winners on a bizarre afternoon at Craven Cottage.

Basham sustained a nasty injury to his lower left leg when attempting a cross which caused a 12-minute delay midway through the first half as he was stretchered off and taken to hospital.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom believes the incident did not affect his side as they fell to a seventh defeat from eight Premier League matches.

"He's where he needs to be, in hospital with the doctors and medical team," Heckingbottom said of Basham. "No one wants to see that ever. When you're involved in it and it's one of your players, it's far, far worse. It's terrible, horrific.

"We've lost a good player, we'll have to make changes we don't want to change. We can't blame that. Of course it's going to affect us and for the season but would it change the result in the game, who knows? I don't think it affected us, we made the adjustments at half-time and I was happy with how we came out."

Bobby Decordova-Reid gave Fulham a deserved lead early in the second half although the visitors equalised in controversial circumstances after centre-back Issa Diop pulled up injured when on the ball, but Sheffield United kept playing which led to Antonee Robinson turning into his own net.

However, Fulham fortuitously restored their lead as Tom Cairney's mishit shot struck the crossbar, then the back of goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and into the net before Willian wrapped up the points in injury time to leave Sheffield United bottom of the Premier League with one point.

How Fulham beat Sheffield United

Sheffield United did not record a single shot in the first half as Fulham created all of the chances in front of goal. Decordova-Reid saw his close-range effort deflected over by Auston Trusty before Willian forced a fine save from Foderingham.

Basham then suffered a sickening injury in the 23rd minute as he attempted to deliver a cross from the right which caused a lengthy delay and led to a standing ovation from the whole of Craven Cottage as he was stretchered off.

Paul Heckingbottom made three changes to Sheffield United's line-up following their 2-0 defeat at West Ham.

Raul Jimenez dropped to the bench along with Harry Wilson and Harrison Reed. Alex Iwobi came in to make his first Premier League start for the club along with Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Paul Heckingbottom made three changes to Sheffield United's line-up following their 2-0 defeat at West Ham.

Chris Basham came in to captain the side along with Auston Trusty and Oliver Norwood. The injured John Egan dropped out with Jack Robinson and James McAtee.

Deep into added time, Willian's cross led to a golden opportunity for Andreas Pereira, who scooped over from on the six-yard line.

Decordova-Reid then slotted into the bottom corner from Perieira's perfect pass to give Fulham a deserved lead.

Sheffield United finally had their first shots of the match before equalising. Diop pulled up with an injury deep inside his own half when in possession and the visitors quickly slipped in substitute Yasser Larouci on the left and his cross was shinned into the net by Robinson.

Fulham were furious the visitors had played on yet they retook the lead thanks to a huge slice of good fortune. Substitute Tom Cairney slipped as he shot from 25 yards, sending the ball looping towards goal, hitting the crossbar, then the back of Foderingham before going in.

Harry Wilson saw a bending effort come back off the left post late on before Willian's shot in injury time could not be kept out by Foderingham.

Heckingbottom: We are naive

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: "We fought. We were organised and frustrated Fulham. We were comfortable.

"We started the second half well but then gave Fulham too many opportunities on the break from our corners and throw-ins. It probably shows a naivety. There's no way they should be breaking from those moments, but they did.

"It shows we've still got a naivety at this level. That's probably the difference, the speed of thought in transition.

"You get what you deserve and we're where we deserve to be. At the minute the things that can go against us are going against us. But we have to roll with it. We're the only ones who can get ourselves out of it."

