Fulham 2-1 Southampton: Joao Palhinha's header gives Cottagers late win as Saints stay bottom

Joao Palhinha's late header saw Fulham edge Southampton 2-1 at Craven Cottage as Nathan Jones' side remained rooted to the foot of the Premier League.

The hosts led at the break through James Ward-Prowse's unfortunate own goal, only for the Southampton captain to make amends by deservedly bringing his team level with a stunning long-range free-kick.

Image: Joao Palhinha celebrates after scoring Fulham's winner late on

However, just as it seemed as though Jones was about to earn his first point in charge of his new club, up popped Palhinha to break the visitors' hearts and keep them bottom, while the Cottagers move up to seventh place in the table.

How Fulham struck late to break Saints hearts

On a day when the Fulham faithful - including one-time manager Roy Hodgson - paid tribute to both Pele (who played a friendly with Santos at Craven Cottage in 1973) and their former World Cup-winning full-back George Cohen, who sadly died just before Christmas, with a rousing minute's applause, their side left it late to earn all three points against a dogged Saints outfit.

Image: Fulham's Andreas Pereira scores their side's first goal of the game

In fact, the visitors were unfortunate to find themselves trailing at half-time after first spurning a great opportunity to take the lead, only for Bernd Leno to deny Che Adams in a one-on-one, before then falling behind in bizarre circumstances.

Willian's clever, floated corner from the left found Andreas Pereira unmarked on the edge of the box, although his wild strike was going nowhere near the goal - until deflected into his own net by the outstretched leg of Ward-Prowse.

Team news Fulham top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic was passed fit to face Southampton despite carrying a foot injury. The Cottagers were unchanged from the 3-0 win at Crystal Palace.



Saints made three changes, with Joe Aribo, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Ainsley Maitland-Niles starting.

The Saints captain made up for that, however, by levelling matters 11 minutes after the break in now customary style as Fulham gave away a free-kick some 30 yards from goal, with predictable consequences.

Everyone in the ground knew what was about to happen, including Leno, who dived full length to his left but was still left clutching at thin air as the midfielder's beautifully struck set play sailed into the top right-hand corner.

Image: Fulham's Willian controls the ball under pressure from Southampton's Lyanco

Both sides had chances to win it thereafter, but it was the hosts who took the points when Kenny Tete flicked on a corner for Palhinha to nod in at the far post and there was even time for top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic to see his injury-time penalty saved by Gavin Bazunu.

Fulham travel to Leicester City on Tuesday (7.45pm), while Southampton host fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Wednesday (7.30pm) in a huge relegation six pointer.