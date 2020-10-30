Fulham vs West Brom preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Fulham vs West Brom in the Premier League on Monday; Kick-off 5.30pm.

Team news

Fulham manager Scott Parker has been given a boost with Joachim Andersen's return to fitness progressing ahead of schedule.

The centre-back sustained an ankle injury before making his debut following his summer move from Lyon but he has returned to training this week.

However, Neeskens Kebano remains injured, but could come back into club training on Monday, while Terence Kongolo also remains sidelined.

Dara O'Shea is back in full training ahead of West Brom's trip to Craven Cottage. The defender missed the 1-1 draw with Brighton this week due to an ankle injury and he should return to the squad on Monday night.

Kamil Grosicki could also be included after returning to the club following the news that his loan move to Nottingham Forest this month was not ratified by the EFL.

Baggies boss Slaven Bilic is hopeful Sam Field (knee) and Hal Robson-Kanu (broken arm) will be back in contention after the November international break.

How to follow

Fulham vs West Brom will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office; Kick-off at 5.30pm.

Follow Fulham vs West Brom in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

