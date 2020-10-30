Fulham vs West Brom preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Fulham vs West Brom in the Premier League on Monday; Kick-off 5.30pm.
Team news
Fulham manager Scott Parker has been given a boost with Joachim Andersen's return to fitness progressing ahead of schedule.
The centre-back sustained an ankle injury before making his debut following his summer move from Lyon but he has returned to training this week.
However, Neeskens Kebano remains injured, but could come back into club training on Monday, while Terence Kongolo also remains sidelined.
Dara O'Shea is back in full training ahead of West Brom's trip to Craven Cottage. The defender missed the 1-1 draw with Brighton this week due to an ankle injury and he should return to the squad on Monday night.
Kamil Grosicki could also be included after returning to the club following the news that his loan move to Nottingham Forest this month was not ratified by the EFL.
Baggies boss Slaven Bilic is hopeful Sam Field (knee) and Hal Robson-Kanu (broken arm) will be back in contention after the November international break.
How to follow
Fulham vs West Brom will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office; Kick-off at 5.30pm.
Follow Fulham vs West Brom in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- Fulham are unbeaten in their last nine league meetings with West Brom (W3 D6) since a 1-2 loss in the Premier League in October 2010. However, each of the last four meetings between the two sides has finished level.
- West Brom haven't won away at Fulham in the league since October 1967 (2-1), drawing seven and losing nine of their 16 visits since then.
- This is the first Premier League meeting between Fulham and West Brom since the 2013-14 season - in both games that term, Fulham took the lead in the opening 30 minutes, and West Brom levelled the game in the final five minutes.
- Fulham have lost their last four Premier League home games, including the last match of the 2018-19 campaign, they haven't tasted defeat in five successive PL games at Craven Cottage since August 2013. The Cottagers are also hoping to avoid being the 12th side to lose their opening four English top-flight home games of a campaign.
- Fulham have made their worst ever start to a top-flight season after the first six games (D1 L5), while their worst performance after the first seven games was during the 1951-52 campaign (D2 L5), when they finished bottom of the table.
- West Brom are one of four teams yet to pick up a victory in the Premier League this season alongside Fulham, Burnley and Sheffield United. The Baggies last failed to win any of their first seven league games to a season in 2004-05 in the Premier League.
- Fulham have lost their last two Premier League games on Monday, failing to score a single goal. They last endured a longer losing run in the top-flight on Monday back in October 2004 (run of four).
- West Brom have won just one of their 14 Premier League away games played on a Monday (D6 L7), beating Liverpool 2-0 in February 2013.
- Of all managers to have taken charge of more than 15 matches, only Brian Laws (78% - 14 of 18) has a higher loss percentage in Premier League history than Fulham's Scott Parker (75% - 12 of 16).
- Since the start of 2018-19, only two players currently aged 23 or under have scored more league goals in England's top four tiers than Karlan Grant, who has 38 goals in this period (Jarrod Bowen 42 & Tammy Abraham 41). Indeed, Grant's next strike will be his 50th in league competition.