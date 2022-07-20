Germany Women vs Austria Women: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg calls for Die Nationalelf to not fear failure in Euro 2022 quarter-final

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has warned her side "can't fear failure" ahead of taking on neighbours Austria in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals.

Eight-time Euro winners Germany will arrive at the Brentford Community Stadium on Thursday evening aiming to better their shock last-eight exit five years ago.

Having lifted the trophy on all-but two of their previous appearances in the finals, Voss-Tecklenburg's side are without doubt the favourites to progress.

But while she has called on her players to show their courage against Austria, she stopped short of talking up the potential of the geography of the two nations impacting on the outcome.

Image: Lea Schueller, left, celebrates after scoring her Germany's second goal, scores her side's second goal during the Women Euro 2022 group B soccer match between Germany and Denmark at Brentford Community Stadium in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Pho

"It makes no difference to us," she said. "We could be facing Norway, Sweden, Austria or the Netherlands, who are all neighbours of ours as well. It's a quarter-final at the Euro, and every opponent is deservedly here...it has no impact on us.

"We need to play our game. We can't be afraid of failure, instead we need the courage to win and to show our quality. We have a big chance to reach the semi-finals, which wasn't a given heading into this Euro."

Germany won all three of their Group B matches as they bid to secure a record-extending ninth European crown while the Austrian team finished second behind England in Group A, losing 1-0 to the host nation in the first match of the tournament.

Image: Alexandra Popp doubled Germany's advantage

Austria recovered to beat Northern Ireland 2-0 and then Norway 1-0 to progress, becoming the lowest-ranked side left in the finals.

They made their tournament debut in 2017, going all the way to the semi-finals, losing to Denmark on penalties. Head coach Irene Fuhrmann labelled it a "sensation" that Austria are once again mixing it with the top nations in Europe as she prepares her team for a tough challenge.

"It's a sensation that we are among the top eight teams in Europe again," she said.

Image: Austria made it to the quarter-finals after beating Norway in their final Group A match

"We have another chance to go up against one of the best teams in this tournament. Germany, like England, have proven how consistent they are. They haven't yet conceded a goal - it will be an incredible challenge.

"We're always very meticulous, both in the analysis of our opponent and of our own game. It's a match which we are really looking forward to, because it's new for us to play against Germany on such a big stage. I'm very excited to see what we will be able to do."

'Austria have exceeded expectations'

The Telegraph's Tom Garry analyses Germany vs Austria on the Sky Sports Women's Euros podcast:

"I really underestimated Germany before the tournament. Their form, losing to Serbia, gave a few people, myself included, a false impression of where Germany were at.

"They've come out all guns blazing, very fired up. They're working so hard off the ball and they look fitter and stronger than most of their opponents which we thought would have been a thing of the past given a lot of their opponents have turned professional.

"They look so sharp, athletic and it's very hard to see them not going deep into the tournament.

"Austria have really exceeded my expectations. They've looked really well organised and perhaps it's shown how much experience there is of the Bundesliga in that team.

"There's been so many we could name, Barbara Dunst has played very well, Laura Wienroither, I could go on.

"I think it will be a very close quarter-final, I don't think there will be many goals. I can see it going to extra time, neither team concede many and on that basis it wouldn't be a surprise to see a low-scoring game. Austria restrict teams to a very low xG.

"Austria were not really fancied at all before the tournament yet they were in the semi-finals five years ago. Maybe there was an element of, 'They won't be able to do that again, it was a one off'. But they've done very well, all credit to them."

Image: Austria celebrate their first goal against Northern Ireland

Who could Germany or Austria face in the semi-finals?

The winner of this quarter-final will play the victor of Belgium vs Sweden, which is being played on Friday night at the Leigh Sports Village with an 8pm kick-off.

The semi-final will take place on Wednesday July 27 at Stadium MK, Kick-off is at 8pm.

