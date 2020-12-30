Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Hibernian vs Ross County. Scottish Premiership.

Easter Road.

Hibernian 0

    Ross County 2

    • H Paton (25th minute)
    • O Shaw (76th minute)

    Hibernian 0-2 Ross County: Oli Shaw and Harry Paton on target in shock victory

    Report as Ross County end run of 571 minutes without a goal and six defeats in a row to move off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership with a surprise 2-0 win at Hibernian; Oli Shaw and Harry Paton on target for visitors

    Wednesday 30 December 2020 21:10, UK

    Harry Paton fired Ross County ahead at Hibernian en route to their 2-0 victory which lifted them off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership
    Image: Harry Paton fired Ross County ahead at Hibernian en route to their 2-0 victory which lifted them off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership

    Ross County climbed off the bottom of the Premiership table after ending a six-game losing run with a 2-0 victory at Hibernian.

    Harry Paton ended a 571-minute goal drought with a fine first-half strike before former Hibs forward Oli Shaw doubled his team's lead in the second half.

    It was a first victory for new County manager John Hughes at the third attempt as the visitors moved a point clear of Hamilton.

    Hibs dominated possession during the early stages against a County team who were clearly lacking confidence from a woeful run of form.

    However, Hughes would have been pleased that his team were giving goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw adequate protection.

    County's night got even better in the 25th minute when Paton scored against the run of play.

    The diminutive forward accepted a Shaw pass on the edge of the box before striking a low left-footed drive past Dillon Barnes.

    County had their tails up after breaking the deadlock. Jermaine Hylton then had a shot deflected wide for a corner seconds later.

    From Iain Vigurs' resulting set-piece, Stephen Kelly struck a fierce half-volley from outside the box that Barnes pushed over the bar.

    Oli Shaw doubled Ross County&#39;s lead at Easter Road
    Image: Oli Shaw doubled Ross County's lead at Easter Road

    Hibs should have levelled in the 32nd minute but Christian Doidge lifted Martin Boyle's square pass well over from 12 yards.

    County goalkeeper Laidlaw then pulled off a save to deny Joe Newell from distance.

    Hibs upped their pressure in the second half as they went in search of parity.

    Laidlaw was again called upon to save well from Melker Hallberg's free-kick.

    The Dingwall side then breathed a sigh of relief that referee Don Robertson did not award a penalty when Shaw appeared to trip Boyle inside the box.

    Doidge headed just wide from a Newell corner before County doubled their lead in the 76th minute.

    Hylton raced along the byline before cutting the ball back for Shaw to tap in from close range.

