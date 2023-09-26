Netherlands Women 2-1 England Women: Renate Jansen's late winner sees Lionesses beaten in the Nations League

Renate Jansen's 90th-minute winner saw the Netherlands beat England 2-1 in the Nations League, with the Lionesses losing only their third game under Sarina Wiegman.

Andries Jonker's side were looking to atone for a shock defeat to Belgium in their opener on Friday, and did just that with a brilliant first-half performance. Lieke Martens' fine, curling finish in the 34th minute saw the hosts deservedly ahead at the break - although replays show there was an offside in the build-up.

England struggled for much of the opening 45 minutes, outplayed and outfought in almost every area. However, a tactical tweak at half-time from Wiegman - playing her home country on Dutch soil for the first time - saw the Lionesses improve.

They made it count too as Russo - who had been rested for the win against Scotland - scooped home the equaliser in the 64th minute, netting her 15th goal in 30 international caps.

But the Lionesses were sloppy throughout and a poor pass from Alex Greenwood was gobbled up by Jansen, who sent a 90th-minute rocket past Mary Earps to secure the Netherlands' first win of the Nations League campaign.

How England were beaten in Utrecht

Image: Netherlands' Lieke Martens scored the opener against England

The Netherlands were the far better side in the first half, but did not work the goalkeeper as much as they would have liked early on. However, Jill Roord's effort from range was collected by the Earps in the 21st minute.

Not long after an angled effort from Caitlin Dijkstra forced another fine save from Earps, the Netherlands deservedly went ahead.

England team news headlines Sarina Wiegman made two changes from the win against Scotland last time out.

Alessia Russo and Ella Toone came in for Chloe Kelly and Lauren James.

Errors from Millie Bright and Georgia Stanway allowed Danielle van de Donk to play the ball into Martens feet, with her fine curling finish beating both Earps and Bright. Replays showed Van de Donk was offside, but with no VAR, the goal stood.

England finally sprang into life in the last five minutes of the half. It began after Rachel Daly flicked an effort onto the post out of almost nothing, with both Lauren Hemp and Lucy Bronze then forcing spectacular saves from Daphne van Domselaar.

Image: Alessia Russo scored her 15th goal in 30 England games

Immediately after, the Netherlands could have doubled their lead. However, Lineth Beerensteyn could only lift her own effort onto the top of the crossbar in a flurry of late activity.

England reverted to a back four in the second half, with Chloe Kelly replacing Daly. It saw Lauren Hemp move out to the left-wing, where she was far more effective. Just before the hour, she forced a sensational point-blank stop from Van Domselaar at the back post as Hemp went to slot home.

Image: Alessia Russo scored the equaliser for England

The pressure continued to grow from England and they equalised soon after. Stanway's cross into the area pinged off a Netherlands defender, landing in the path of Russo. She then stuck out a foot to skilfully scoop the ball into the top corner.

The game then opened up for both sides as they worked the respective goalkeepers, and it looked to be heading for a draw until the 90th minute.

An unconvincing pass from Greenwood allowed Jansen to pounce. She then drove into the area and hammered a superb finish past a leaping Earps, securing a deserved win for the Netherlands.

Player ratings Netherlands: Van Domselaar (7), Dijkstra (7), Roord (7), Beerensteyn (7), Spitse (7), Van de Donk (7), Martens (7), Groenen (7), Pelova (7), Janssen (6), Brugts (6).



Subs used: Wilms (6), Kaptein (6), Jansen (7), Egurrola (6).



England: Earps (7), Bronze (6), Carter (6), Greenwood (6), Bright (6), Daly (6), Zelem (7), Stanway (6), Toone (6), Hemp (7), Russo (6).



Subs used: Kelly (7), James (6).

Most of the England contingent will now return to their respective WSL clubs - Lucy Bronze and Georgia Stanway aside - to kick off the domestic campaign on October 1.

The Lionesses are next in action in late October in a Belgium double-header, which begins at the King Power Stadium on October 27, and ends with a trip to the Den Dreef Stadion in Leuven on October 31.