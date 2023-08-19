Viaplay Cup round-up: Celtic dumped out by Kilmarnock as Hearts hammer Partick Thistle and Hibernian edge Raith Rovers

Marley Watkins scored the only goal of the game as Kilmarnock sensationally sent holders Celtic out of the Viaplay Cup at Rugby Park.

The striker converted a Danny Armstrong pass in the 59th minute of a pulsating last-16 tie in which the home side were well-organised and disciplined.

Killie withstood Celtic's relentless pressure thereafter to complete a remarkable early-season Old Firm double, having beaten Rangers 1-0 on the opening day of the cinch Premiership.

The 1-0 defeat was a bitter and unexpected blow to the treble winners who have won the trophy six times in the previous seven seasons.

How Killie stunned Celtic

With Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stephen Welsh injured, Brendan Rodgers gave a debut to 23-year-old Sweden defender Gustaf Lagerbielke while there was also a first start for summer signing Odin Thiago Holm.

Lagerbielke conceded an early corner when goalkeeper Joe Hart failed to collect his pass back and Killie defender Corrie Ndaba flicked a Danny Armstrong delivery just over the bar.

Seconds later at the other end, Hoops striker Kyogo Furuhashi stretched to knock a Holm cross past the post before midfielder Matt O'Riley's tame shot from inside the box, after a terrific set-up by Furuhashi, was gathered by Kilmarnock keeper Will Dennis.

Celtic missed a chance in the 29th minute when Armstrong was robbed by Furuhashi near the touchline and the Japan international raced clear only to see his low drive blocked by Dennis.

Killie had an opportunity in the one minute of added time but Ndaba missed the target with a header from Stuart Findlay's cross.

Celtic looked more purposeful and pacey at the start of the second half but in the 54th minute it was Hart who had to make a terrific save from Kyle Magennis' drive from 16 yards.

However, when Celtic defender Greg Taylor was off the pitch getting treatment on a face knock, Killie took the lead. Watkins picked out Armstrong with a pass on the edge of the Celtic box and when he made space to send the ball back across the penalty area, the Killie striker followed in to knock home from a few yards out.

Hibs edge past Raith

Hibernian progressed with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Raith Rovers.

Hibs, who face Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League on Wednesday, struck through second-half efforts from Elie Youan and substitute Dylan Vente either side of a Callum Smith equaliser.

Lee Johnson's team made hard work of the last-16 tie, though, and know they will need to improve when former Hibs favourite John McGinn returns with his Villa team-mates for their first leg play-off clash at Easter Road.

Johnson made a total of six changes to his team following Thursday's 2-2 European draw against Luzern in Switzerland.

Riley Harbottle was handed a debut at centre-back following his recent loan switch from Nottingham Forest, while teenage full-back Kanayo Megwa also made his first start.

Hibs finally broke the deadlock in the 57th minute when Newell's corner was headed in by Youan from close range.

Rovers did not let their heads drop and Ian Murray's team levelled in the 68th minute through Smith. Vaughan picked up the ball just outside the box and found team-mate Smith, who got a break of the ball before slipping a shot past Marshall.

But parity lasted only one minute as Vente, just seconds after climbing off the bench, restored Hibs' lead.

Lewis Miller and Youan combined on the edge of the box and the latter found the Dutchman inside the six-yard box. Vente took a touch before squeezing a shot past Dabrowski.

Vente was forced off in stoppage time after Liam Dick, who was sent off, caught the forward with a dangerously high boot.

Hearts brush Partick aside

Hearts eased into the quarter-finals with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Championship side Partick Thistle.

Brian Graham's early own goal sent them on their way and a powerful header by debutant Odel Offiah had the hosts two ahead at the break.

Hearts showed no signs of fatigue despite playing in Europe during midweek as Lawrence Shankland scored the third within three minutes of the restart before Kyosuke Tagawa came off the bench to add the gloss with his first goal for the club.

Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan knew his side had been out-classed and said: "We hate losing goals, but we made mistakes, our own mistakes. It's a tough one to take.

"We didn't create anything today, we were chasing the game."

